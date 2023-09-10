Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Szczecin, Rennes, Santa Cruz, Guangzhou e Cary 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

10/09/2023 08:44 Nessun commento
Enrico Dalla Valle nella foto
POL CHALLENGER Szczecin (Polonia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Court Bohdan Tomaszewski – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Marvin Moeller GER vs [12] Andrew Paulson CZE
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Federico Delbonis ARG vs [Alt] Lucas Gerch GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Alt] Pawel Cias POL vs [8] Clement Tabur FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [2] Rudolf Molleker GER vs [Alt] Kai Wehnelt GER (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Daniel Rincon ESP vs [Alt] Alexander Zgirovsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Miljan Zekic SRB vs [11] Enrico Dalla Valle ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Jasza Szajrych POL vs [7] Henri Squire GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs Tim Handel GER (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] KACPER Krolikowski POL vs [9] Carlos Taberner ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Steven Diez CAN vs [WC] Szymon Kielan POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Timo Stodder GER vs [WC] Adrian Andrzejczuk POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Neil Oberleitner AUT vs [10] Toby Kodat USA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




FRA CHALLENGER Rennes (Francia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)

Saint Gregoire 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Kacper Zuk POL vs Leonid Sheyngezikht BUL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4/Alt] Matteo Martineau FRA vs [Alt] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Lucas Bouquet FRA vs [9] Alexey Vatutin

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [2] Gabriel Debru FRA vs [Alt] Luca Sanchez FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Virgile Le Bourjois FRA vs [8] Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [5] Ulises Blanch USA vs Maxence Beauge FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Saint Gregoire 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Szymon Walkow POL vs [12] Luca Giacomini ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. David Poljak CZE vs [7] Eliakim Coulibaly CIV

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [6] Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA vs Patrick Brady GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Theo Arribage FRA vs [10] Gabriel Decamps BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Ben Jones GBR vs [11] Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare




BOL CHALLENGER Santa Cruz (Bolivia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs [Alt] Boris Arias BOL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA vs [WC] Esteban Davila BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Federico Zeballos BOL vs [10] Jose Pereira BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Jeison Ticona BOL vs [8] Jorge Panta PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Facundo Mena ARG vs Alejandro Hoyos COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [6] Wilson Leite BRA vs [WC] Daniel Berdecio BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Raul Garcia BOL vs [7] Juan Bautista Otegui ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Mateus Alves BRA vs Juan Sebastian Gomez COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Mateo Barreiros Reyes BRA vs [9] Victor Lilov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Joao Victor Couto Loureiro BRA vs [12] Marcelo Zormann BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Felix Corwin USA vs [11] Gilbert Klier Junior BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




CHN CHALLENGER Guangzhou (Cina) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Indoor Court 9 – Ora italiana: 04:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [4] Mikalai Haliak vs [WC] Xing Dao Chen CHN
ATP Guangzhou
Mikalai Haliak [4]
6
6
Xing Dao Chen
2
2
Vincitore: Haliak


2. [Alt] Bang Shuo Yin TPE vs [Alt] Markos Kalovelonis GRE

ATP Guangzhou
Bang Shuo Yin
6
6
Markos Kalovelonis
2
3
Vincitore: Yin


3. [3] Stefanos Sakellaridis GRE vs Matthew Christopher Romios AUS

ATP Guangzhou
Stefanos Sakellaridis [3]
40
5
Matthew Christopher Romios
30
2
Vincitore: Sakellaridis


4. [6] Luca Castelnuovo SUI vs Zhenxiong Dong CHN

ATP Guangzhou
Luca Castelnuovo [6]
6
7
Zhenxiong Dong
2
5
Vincitore: Castelnuovo



Indoor Court 10 – Ora italiana: 04:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Yaojie Zeng CHN vs [11] Yuichiro Inui JPN

ATP Guangzhou
Yaojie Zeng
5
6
6
Yuichiro Inui [11]
7
4
1
Vincitore: Zeng


2. [WC] Bohua Dong CHN vs [12] Justin Barki INA

ATP Guangzhou
Bohua Dong
4
2
Justin Barki [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Barki


3. Linghao Zhang CHN vs [8] Ray Ho TPE

ATP Guangzhou
Linghao Zhang
1
0
Ray Ho [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Ho


4. [5] Jie Cui CHN vs [WC] Qian Sun CHN

ATP Guangzhou
Jie Cui [5]
0
1
Qian Sun
0
0


5. Aoran Wang CHN vs [10/Alt] Chukang Wang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Indoor Court 11 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Arjun Kadhe IND vs [9] Jimmy Yang GER

ATP Guangzhou
Arjun Kadhe
15
3
2
Jimmy Yang [9]
15
6
2


2. [2] Akira Santillan AUS vs [Alt] Alexey Zakharov

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Toshihide Matsui JPN vs [Alt] Jiayang Dong AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare




USA CHALLENGER Cary 2 (USA) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Stadium – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Luca Staeheli SUI vs [9] Keegan Smith USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [2] Strong Kirchheimer USA vs Connor Thomson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Alt] Garrett Johns USA vs [8] Justin Boulais CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Cannon Kingsley USA vs [WC] Robin Catry FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 15 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA vs [WC] Jibril Nettles USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Colin Markes USA vs [10] Alex Rybakov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Nathan Ponwith USA vs [WC] Ozan Baris USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Alfredo Perez USA vs Kyle Kang USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Federico Agustin Gomez ARG vs Donald Young USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Kiranpal Pannu NZL vs [11] Quinn Vandecasteele USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Jaimee Floyd Angele FRA vs [Alt] James Trotter JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Pedro Vives Marcos ESP vs [7] Inaki Montes-De La Torre ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

