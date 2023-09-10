Challenger Szczecin, Rennes, Santa Cruz, Guangzhou e Cary 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Enrico Dalla Valle nella foto
CHALLENGER Szczecin (Polonia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Court Bohdan Tomaszewski – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Marvin Moeller
vs [12] Andrew Paulson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Federico Delbonis vs [Alt] Lucas Gerch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] Pawel Cias vs [8] Clement Tabur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [2] Rudolf Molleker vs [Alt] Kai Wehnelt (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Daniel Rincon
vs [Alt] Alexander Zgirovsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Miljan Zekic vs [11] Enrico Dalla Valle
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Jasza Szajrych vs [7] Henri Squire
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Oriol Roca Batalla vs Tim Handel (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] KACPER Krolikowski vs [9] Carlos Taberner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Steven Diez vs [WC] Szymon Kielan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Timo Stodder vs [WC] Adrian Andrzejczuk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Neil Oberleitner vs [10] Toby Kodat (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Rennes (Francia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)
Saint Gregoire 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Kacper Zuk
vs Leonid Sheyngezikht
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4/Alt] Matteo Martineau vs [Alt] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Lucas Bouquet vs [9] Alexey Vatutin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [2] Gabriel Debru vs [Alt] Luca Sanchez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Virgile Le Bourjois vs [8] Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [5] Ulises Blanch vs Maxence Beauge
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Saint Gregoire 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Szymon Walkow vs [12] Luca Giacomini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. David Poljak vs [7] Eliakim Coulibaly
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [6] Samuel Vincent Ruggeri vs Patrick Brady
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Theo Arribage vs [10] Gabriel Decamps
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Ben Jones vs [11] Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Santa Cruz (Bolivia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Gonzalo Villanueva
vs [Alt] Boris Arias
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Pedro Boscardin Dias vs [WC] Esteban Davila
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Federico Zeballos vs [10] Jose Pereira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Jeison Ticona vs [8] Jorge Panta
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Facundo Mena vs Alejandro Hoyos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [6] Wilson Leite vs [WC] Daniel Berdecio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Raul Garcia vs [7] Juan Bautista Otegui
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Mateus Alves vs Juan Sebastian Gomez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Mateo Barreiros Reyes vs [9] Victor Lilov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Joao Victor Couto Loureiro vs [12] Marcelo Zormann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Felix Corwin vs [11] Gilbert Klier Junior
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Guangzhou (Cina) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
Indoor Court 9 – Ora italiana: 04:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [4] Mikalai Haliak vs [WC] Xing Dao Chen
ATP Guangzhou
Mikalai Haliak [4]
6
6
Xing Dao Chen
2
2
Vincitore: Haliak
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Haliak
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Haliak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
X. Dao Chen
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
X. Dao Chen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
X. Dao Chen
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
X. Dao Chen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Alt] Bang Shuo Yin vs [Alt] Markos Kalovelonis
ATP Guangzhou
Bang Shuo Yin
6
6
Markos Kalovelonis
2
3
Vincitore: Yin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kalovelonis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
ace
ace
5-2 → 5-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [3] Stefanos Sakellaridis vs Matthew Christopher Romios
ATP Guangzhou
Stefanos Sakellaridis [3]
40
5
Matthew Christopher Romios•
30
2
Vincitore: Sakellaridis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
M. Christopher Romios
3-2 → 4-2
M. Christopher Romios
2-1 → 2-2
M. Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
4. [6] Luca Castelnuovo vs Zhenxiong Dong
ATP Guangzhou
Luca Castelnuovo [6]
6
7
Zhenxiong Dong
2
5
Vincitore: Castelnuovo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Castelnuovo
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
Z. Dong
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
L. Castelnuovo
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
3-2 → 4-2
Z. Dong
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Z. Dong
0-40
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Dong
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
L. Castelnuovo
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Indoor Court 10 – Ora italiana: 04:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Yaojie Zeng vs [11] Yuichiro Inui
ATP Guangzhou
Yaojie Zeng
5
6
6
Yuichiro Inui [11]
7
4
1
Vincitore: Zeng
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Zeng
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
Y. Zeng
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Inui
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Zeng
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Inui
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Y. Zeng
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Zeng
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Inui
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Zeng
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Inui
15-0
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Inui
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Zeng
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
Y. Inui
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
Y. Zeng
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Zeng
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Inui
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Zeng
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Inui
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Zeng
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. [WC] Bohua Dong vs [12] Justin Barki
ATP Guangzhou
Bohua Dong
4
2
Justin Barki [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Barki
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Dong
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
J. Barki
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
B. Dong
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
J. Barki
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
B. Dong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Dong
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
B. Dong
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
J. Barki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
B. Dong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Barki
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
3. Linghao Zhang vs [8] Ray Ho
ATP Guangzhou
Linghao Zhang
1
0
Ray Ho [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Ho
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ho
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 0-6
L. Zhang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
R. Ho
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
L. Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
4. [5] Jie Cui vs [WC] Qian Sun
ATP Guangzhou
Jie Cui [5]
0
1
Qian Sun•
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Cui
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
5. Aoran Wang vs [10/Alt] Chukang Wang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Indoor Court 11 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Arjun Kadhe vs [9] Jimmy Yang
ATP Guangzhou
Arjun Kadhe•
15
3
2
Jimmy Yang [9]
15
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Yang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Yang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
A. Kadhe
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
J. Yang
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-5 → 2-5
A. Kadhe
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
J. Yang
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
A. Kadhe
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
A. Kadhe
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
2. [2] Akira Santillan vs [Alt] Alexey Zakharov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Toshihide Matsui vs [Alt] Jiayang Dong
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Cary 2 (USA) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
Stadium – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Luca Staeheli
vs [9] Keegan Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [2] Strong Kirchheimer vs Connor Thomson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] Garrett Johns vs [8] Justin Boulais
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Cannon Kingsley vs [WC] Robin Catry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
vs [WC] Jibril Nettles
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Colin Markes vs [10] Alex Rybakov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Nathan Ponwith vs [WC] Ozan Baris
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Alfredo Perez vs Kyle Kang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Federico Agustin Gomez vs Donald Young
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Kiranpal Pannu vs [11] Quinn Vandecasteele
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Jaimee Floyd Angele vs [Alt] James Trotter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Pedro Vives Marcos vs [7] Inaki Montes-De La Torre
Il match deve ancora iniziare
