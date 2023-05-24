Roland Garros GS | Clay | e43256800 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Roland Garros – Qualificazioni Italiani: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo oggi cinque azzurri (LIVE)
24/05/2023 07:29 1 commento
Roland Garros – 2° Turno Qualificazione – terra
Court 14 – Ore: 10:00
5°Inc. Riccardo Bonadio vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 10:00
1°Inc. Facundo Bagnis vs Matteo Gigante
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 10:00
1°Inc. Giulio Zeppieri vs Santiago Rodriguez taverna
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 10:00
3°Inc. Flavio Cobolli vs Lukas Klein
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 10:00
2°Inc. Andrea Vavassori vs Filip Misolic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Sembra più Bellucci nella foto….