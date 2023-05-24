Roland Garros 2023 - Qualificazioni Italiani Day 3 ATP, Copertina

Roland Garros – Qualificazioni Italiani: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo oggi cinque azzurri (LIVE)

24/05/2023 07:29 1 commento
Giulio Zeppieri in azione ieri pomeriggio al Roland Garros - Foto Antonio Fraioli
FRA Roland Garros – 2° Turno Qualificazione – terra

Court 14 – Ore: 10:00
5°Inc. Riccardo Bonadio ITA vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 5 – Ore: 10:00
1°Inc. Facundo Bagnis ARG vs Matteo Gigante ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 11 – Ore: 10:00
1°Inc. Giulio Zeppieri ITA vs Santiago Rodriguez taverna ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 12 – Ore: 10:00
3°Inc. Flavio Cobolli ITA vs Lukas Klein SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 15 – Ore: 10:00
2°Inc. Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Filip Misolic AUT
Il match deve ancora iniziare

cataflic (Guest) 24-05-2023 07:41

Sembra più Bellucci nella foto….

