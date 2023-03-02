Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 02 Marzo 2023

Edoardo Lavagno ITA, 27-07-1998
M15 Aktobe (Kazakistan), cemento (al coperto) – 2° Turno
09:00 Bertuccioli F. (Ita) – Sekiguchi S. (Jpn)
ITF Aktobe
F. Bertuccioli•
40
3
S. Sekiguchi [2]
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Sekiguchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
F. Bertuccioli
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
F. Bertuccioli
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
S. Sekiguchi
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
M25 Tucuman (Argentina), terra battuta – 2° Turno
16:00 Bocchi L. (Ita) – Martin Tiffon P. (Esp)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Sharm ElSheikh 5 (Egitto), cemento – 2° Turno
09:00 Safwat M. (Egy) – Giunta M. (Ita)
ITF Sharm ElSheikh
M. Safwat
7
6
M. Giunta
5
4
Vincitore: M. Safwat
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
M. Giunta
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Giunta
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Giunta
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Giunta
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Giunta
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-4 → 3-4
M. Giunta
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-3 → 2-3
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-3 → 1-3
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Giunta
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
10:00 Blockx A. (Bel) – Brigida O. (Ita)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M25 Loule (Portogallo), cemento – 2° Turno
14:30 Den Ouden G. (Ned) – Fonio G. (Ita)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Monastir 9 (Tunisia), cemento – 2° Turno
10:00 Sakellaridis S. (Gre) – Rossi L. (Ita)
ITF Monastir
S. Sakellaridis [6]•
0
2
L. Rossi
30
0
11:30Gobat A. (Fra) – Arnaboldi F. (Ita)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M25 Torello 25000 – 2nd Round
Daniel Merida
vs [6] Giovanni Oradini Non prima delle 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round
[5] Alexander Weis vs Luca Tomasetto ore 11:00
ITF Antalya
A. Weis [5]
6
3
6
L. Tomasetto
4
6
0
Vincitore: A. Weis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Tomasetto
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
5-0 → 6-0
A. Weis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
4-0 → 5-0
L. Tomasetto
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
A. Weis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
L. Tomasetto
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Weis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
L. Tomasetto
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
2-4 → 2-5
A. Weis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-3 → 2-4
L. Tomasetto
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Tomasetto
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Tomasetto
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
A. Weis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
L. Tomasetto
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
A. Weis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
L. Tomasetto
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Weis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
[4] Edoardo Lavagno vs Stefan Popovic 2 incontro dalle 11:00
ITF Antalya
E. Lavagno [4]•
0
6
4
S. Popovic
0
1
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Popovic
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
S. Popovic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Popovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Popovic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Popovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
E. Lavagno
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Popovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
E. Lavagno
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
S. Popovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Andrea Bacaloni vs Arthur Reymond ore 11:00
ITF Antalya
A. Bacaloni
1
2
A. Reymond
6
6
Vincitore: A. Reymond
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Reymond
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
A. Bacaloni
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Reymond
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
A. Reymond
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
A. Bacaloni
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bacaloni
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-4 → 1-5
A. Bacaloni
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
A. Reymond
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Reymond
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Dominik Kellovsky vs Samuele Pieri 2 incontro dalle 11:00
ITF Antalya
D. Kellovsky
40
0
S. Pieri•
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Pieri
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
2 commenti
Forza LAVAGNO,GIUNTA,BERTUCCIOLI e tutto il resto dei ragazzi!!Bene WEIS che ai QF potrebbe incontrare PIERI se quest’ultimo vincesse oggi!!
In Egitto oggi giocano Giunta e Brigida…nel torneo in Portogallo, gioca anche Fonio , in Argentina gioca Bocchi, in Kazakistan gioca Bertuccioli, in Tunisia giocano Leonardo Rossi e Federico Arnaboldi