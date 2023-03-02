Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 02 Marzo 2023

02/03/2023 08:32 2 commenti
Edoardo Lavagno ITA, 27-07-1998
Edoardo Lavagno ITA, 27-07-1998

KAZ M15 Aktobe (Kazakistan), cemento (al coperto) – 2° Turno
09:00 Bertuccioli F. (Ita) – Sekiguchi S. (Jpn)

F. Bertuccioli
40
3
S. Sekiguchi [2]
15
2
ARG M25 Tucuman (Argentina), terra battuta – 2° Turno
16:00 Bocchi L. (Ita) – Martin Tiffon P. (Esp)

EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 5 (Egitto), cemento – 2° Turno
09:00 Safwat M. (Egy) – Giunta M. (Ita)
M. Safwat
7
6
M. Giunta
5
4
Vincitore: M. Safwat
10:00 Blockx A. (Bel) – Brigida O. (Ita)

POR M25 Loule (Portogallo), cemento – 2° Turno
14:30 Den Ouden G. (Ned) – Fonio G. (Ita)
TUN M15 Monastir 9 (Tunisia), cemento – 2° Turno
10:00 Sakellaridis S. (Gre) – Rossi L. (Ita)

S. Sakellaridis [6]
0
2
L. Rossi
30
0
11:30Gobat A. (Fra) – Arnaboldi F. (Ita)

ESP M25 Torello 25000 – 2nd Round
Daniel Merida ESP vs [6] Giovanni Oradini ITA Non prima delle 14:00
TUR M15 Antalya 15000 – 2nd Round
[5] Alexander Weis ITA vs Luca Tomasetto ITA ore 11:00

A. Weis [5]
6
3
6
L. Tomasetto
4
6
0
Vincitore: A. Weis
[4] Edoardo Lavagno ITA vs Stefan Popovic SRB 2 incontro dalle 11:00

E. Lavagno [4]
0
6
4
S. Popovic
0
1
3
Andrea Bacaloni ITA vs Arthur Reymond FRA ore 11:00

A. Bacaloni
1
2
A. Reymond
6
6
Vincitore: A. Reymond
Dominik Kellovsky CZE vs Samuele Pieri ITA 2 incontro dalle 11:00

ITF Antalya
D. Kellovsky
40
0
S. Pieri
40
0
JOHN (Guest) 02-03-2023 10:31

Forza LAVAGNO,GIUNTA,BERTUCCIOLI e tutto il resto dei ragazzi!!Bene WEIS che ai QF potrebbe incontrare PIERI se quest’ultimo vincesse oggi!!

 2
giuseppe91 (Guest) 02-03-2023 09:10

In Egitto oggi giocano Giunta e Brigida…nel torneo in Portogallo, gioca anche Fonio , in Argentina gioca Bocchi, in Kazakistan gioca Bertuccioli, in Tunisia giocano Leonardo Rossi e Federico Arnaboldi

 1
