Masters 1000 Indian Wells: Entry list Md. 5 azzurri ai nastri di partenza

08/02/2023
USA MASTERS 1000 INDIAN WELLS M1000 H 96 48

Masters 1000 Indian Wells (MD) Inizio torneo: 06/03/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 08/02/2023 12:19

Main Draw (cut off: 75 - Data entry list: 08/02/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 1. N. Djokovic
  • 2. C. Alcaraz
  • 3. S. Tsitsipas
  • 4. C. Ruud
  • 5. A. Rublev
  • 6. R. Nadal
  • 7. F. Auger-Aliassime
  • 8. T. Fritz
  • 9. H. Rune
  • 10. H. Hurkacz
  • 11. C. Norrie
  • 12. D. Medvedev
  • 13. K. Khachanov
  • 14. F. Tiafoe
  • 15. P. Carreno Busta
  • 16. A. Zverev
  • 17. J. Sinner
  • 18. L. Musetti
  • 19. T. Paul
  • 20. N. Kyrgios
  • 21. M. Cilic
  • 22. M. Berrettini
  • 22. S. Wawrinka*pr
  • 23. B. Coric
  • 24. R. Bautista Agut
  • 25. A. de Minaur
  • 26. S. Korda
  • 27. D. Shapovalov
  • 28. D. Schwartzman
  • 29. G. Dimitrov
  • 30. D. Evans
  • 31. F. Cerundolo
  • 32. A. Davidovich Fokina
  • 33. M. Kecmanovic
  • 34. Y. Nishioka
  • 35. B. van de Zandschulp
  • 35. G. Monfils*pr
  • 36. J. Brooksby
  • 37. J. Lehecka
  • 38. J. Draper
  • 39. J. Isner
  • 40. D. Goffin
  • 41. B. Shelton
  • 42. B. Bonzi
  • 43. J. Wolf
  • 44. R. Opelka
  • 45. R. Gasquet
  • 46. B. Nakashima
  • 47. S. Baez
  • 48. C. Lestienne
  • 48. K. Edmund*pr
  • 49. M. Huesler
  • 50. A. Bublik
  • 51. M. Cressy
  • 52. A. Molcan
  • 53. E. Ruusuvuori
  • 54. A. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 55. M. Giron
  • 56. L. Sonego
  • 57. T. Griekspoor
  • 58. F. Fognini
  • 59. M. McDonald
  • 60. S. Kwon
  • 61. A. Murray
  • 62. L. Djere
  • 63. A. Mannarino
  • 64. C. Moutet
  • 65. J. Munar
  • 66. P. Cachin
  • 67. F. Coria
  • 68. A. Rinderknech
  • 69. M. Fucsovics
  • 70. Q. Halys
  • 71. F. Krajinovic
  • 72. P. Martinez
  • 73. M. Ymer
  • 74. I. Ivashka
  • 75. G. Barrere
  • 75. G. Pella*pr
Alternates

  • 1. B. Zapata Mir (76)
  • 2. R. Carballes (77)
  • 3. T. Monteiro (78)
  • 4. J. Kubler (79)
  • 5. O. Otte (80)
  • 6. T. Martin Etc (81)
  • 7. R. Safiullin (82)
  • 8. D. Elahi Gala (83)
  • 9. J. Thompson (84)
  • 10. U. Humbert (85)
  • 11. M. Mmoh (86)
  • 12. N. Basilashvi (87)
  • 13. F. Bagnis (88)
  • 14. J. Chardy (88)*pr
  • 15. D. Lajovic (89)
  • 16. A. Popyrin (90)
  • 17. Z. Zhang (91)
  • 18. D. Kudla (92)
  • 19. M. Cecchinato (93)
  • 20. C. O (94)
Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Q) Inizio torneo: 06/03/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 08/02/2023 12:26

Main Draw (cut off: 0 - Data entry list: 15/02/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

      max91 (Guest) 08-02-2023 13:04

      Lo ha più volte dichiarato Berrettini, sta facendo come Ruud, richiamo di preparazione atletica visto che nella off-season per il problema al piede si è preparato poco… tutto ciò per prevenire gli infortuni

      Paolozc 08-02-2023 12:52

      Scritto da Penitenza
      Ma Berrettini fino a marzo non partecipa ad altri tornei???

      Fa Acapulco dal 27 febbraio, comunque sta fermo un mese

      Giuseppe 08-02-2023 12:49

      Scritto da Penitenza
      Ma Berrettini fino a marzo non partecipa ad altri tornei???

      Berrettini è iscritto ad Acapulco (27.02.) e poi Indian Wells (06.03.).

      Penitenza (Guest) 08-02-2023 12:44

      Ma Berrettini fino a marzo non partecipa ad altri tornei???

