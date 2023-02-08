Dallas 250 | Hard | $737170 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Masters 1000 Indian Wells ATP, Copertina, Entry List
Masters 1000 Indian Wells: Entry list Md. 5 azzurri ai nastri di partenza
08/02/2023 12:22 4 commenti
MASTERS 1000 INDIAN WELLS M1000 H 96 48
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Masters 1000 Indian Wells (MD) Inizio torneo: 06/03/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 08/02/2023 12:19
Main Draw (cut off: 75 - Data entry list: 08/02/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 1. N. Djokovic
- 2. C. Alcaraz
- 3. S. Tsitsipas
- 4. C. Ruud
- 5. A. Rublev
- 6. R. Nadal
- 7. F. Auger-Aliassime
- 8. T. Fritz
- 9. H. Rune
- 10. H. Hurkacz
- 11. C. Norrie
- 12. D. Medvedev
- 13. K. Khachanov
- 14. F. Tiafoe
- 15. P. Carreno Busta
- 16. A. Zverev
- 17. J. Sinner
- 18. L. Musetti
- 19. T. Paul
- 20. N. Kyrgios
- 21. M. Cilic
- 22. M. Berrettini
- 22. S. Wawrinka*pr
- 23. B. Coric
- 24. R. Bautista Agut
- 25. A. de Minaur
- 26. S. Korda
- 27. D. Shapovalov
- 28. D. Schwartzman
- 29. G. Dimitrov
- 30. D. Evans
- 31. F. Cerundolo
- 32. A. Davidovich Fokina
- 33. M. Kecmanovic
- 34. Y. Nishioka
- 35. B. van de Zandschulp
- 35. G. Monfils*pr
- 36. J. Brooksby
- 37. J. Lehecka
- 38. J. Draper
- 39. J. Isner
- 40. D. Goffin
- 41. B. Shelton
- 42. B. Bonzi
- 43. J. Wolf
- 44. R. Opelka
- 45. R. Gasquet
- 46. B. Nakashima
- 47. S. Baez
- 48. C. Lestienne
- 48. K. Edmund*pr
- 49. M. Huesler
- 50. A. Bublik
- 51. M. Cressy
- 52. A. Molcan
- 53. E. Ruusuvuori
- 54. A. Ramos-Vinolas
- 55. M. Giron
- 56. L. Sonego
- 57. T. Griekspoor
- 58. F. Fognini
- 59. M. McDonald
- 60. S. Kwon
- 61. A. Murray
- 62. L. Djere
- 63. A. Mannarino
- 64. C. Moutet
- 65. J. Munar
- 66. P. Cachin
- 67. F. Coria
- 68. A. Rinderknech
- 69. M. Fucsovics
- 70. Q. Halys
- 71. F. Krajinovic
- 72. P. Martinez
- 73. M. Ymer
- 74. I. Ivashka
- 75. G. Barrere
- 75. G. Pella*pr
-
-
Alternates
- 1. B. Zapata Mir (76)
- 2. R. Carballes (77)
- 3. T. Monteiro (78)
- 4. J. Kubler (79)
- 5. O. Otte (80)
- 6. T. Martin Etc (81)
- 7. R. Safiullin (82)
- 8. D. Elahi Gala (83)
- 9. J. Thompson (84)
- 10. U. Humbert (85)
- 11. M. Mmoh (86)
- 12. N. Basilashvi (87)
- 13. F. Bagnis (88)
- 14. J. Chardy (88)*pr
- 15. D. Lajovic (89)
- 16. A. Popyrin (90)
- 17. Z. Zhang (91)
- 18. D. Kudla (92)
- 19. M. Cecchinato (93)
- 20. C. O (94)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Q) Inizio torneo: 06/03/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 08/02/2023 12:26
Main Draw (cut off: 0 - Data entry list: 15/02/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
Alternates
TAG: Masters 1000 Indian Wells, Masters 1000 Indian Wells 2023
4 commenti
Lo ha più volte dichiarato Berrettini, sta facendo come Ruud, richiamo di preparazione atletica visto che nella off-season per il problema al piede si è preparato poco… tutto ciò per prevenire gli infortuni
Fa Acapulco dal 27 febbraio, comunque sta fermo un mese
Berrettini è iscritto ad Acapulco (27.02.) e poi Indian Wells (06.03.).
Ma Berrettini fino a marzo non partecipa ad altri tornei???