Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 29 Dicembre 2022
29/12/2022 06:45 Nessun commento
W15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round, Quarter-final
Margherita Marcon vs Axana Mareen ore 09:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
W15 Gwalior 15000 – 2nd Round
[6] Sharmada Balu vs Parneet Kaur 2 incontro dalle 14:30
ITF Gwalior
S. Balu
6
6
P. Kaur
4
2
Vincitore: S. Balu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-2
S. Balu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
P. Kaur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 5-2
S. Balu
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
P. Kaur
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Balu
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-1 → 3-1
P. Kaur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
S. Balu
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Kaur
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-4
S. Balu
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
P. Kaur
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Balu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
P. Kaur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
S. Balu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
P. Kaur
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Balu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
P. Kaur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
S. Balu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Kaur
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: Italiane nei tornei ITF
