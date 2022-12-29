Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 29 Dicembre 2022

TUN W15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round, Quarter-final
Margherita Marcon ITA vs Axana Mareen BEL ore 09:30

IND W15 Gwalior 15000 – 2nd Round
[6] Sharmada Balu IND vs Parneet Kaur ITA 2 incontro dalle 14:30

ITF Gwalior
S. Balu
6
6
P. Kaur
4
2
Vincitore: S. Balu
