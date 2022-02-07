ATP 500 Rotterdam: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)
ATP 500 Rotterdam – 1° Turno – Indoor hard
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Karen Khachanov / Andrey Rublev vs [4] Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski
2. Mackenzie McDonald vs [8] Nikoloz Basilashvili (non prima ore: 13:00)
3. David Goffin vs Alex de Minaur (non prima ore: 14:30)
4. [WC] Tallon Griekspoor / Botic van de Zandschulp vs Lloyd Harris / Tim Puetz (non prima ore: 16:00)
5. [4] Hubert Hurkacz vs [WC] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (non prima ore: 19:30)
6. [6] Cameron Norrie vs Ugo Humbert
TAG: ATP Rotterdam, ATP Rotterdam 2022
