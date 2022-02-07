Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 500 Rotterdam: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Hubert Hurkacz nella foto
NED ATP 500 Rotterdam – 1° Turno – Indoor hard

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Karen Khachanov RUS / Andrey Rublev RUS vs [4] Wesley Koolhof NED / Neal Skupski GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Mackenzie McDonald USA vs [8] Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. David Goffin BEL vs Alex de Minaur AUS (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Tallon Griekspoor NED / Botic van de Zandschulp NED vs Lloyd Harris RSA / Tim Puetz GER (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [4] Hubert Hurkacz POL vs [WC] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [6] Cameron Norrie GBR vs Ugo Humbert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

