Circuito WTA Copertina, WTA

WTA Doha: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

01/03/2021 08:40 1 commento
Angelique Kerber GER, 18.01.1988
Angelique Kerber GER, 18.01.1988

QAT WTA 500 Doha (Qatar) – 1° Turno, cemento

12:30 Brady J. (Usa) – Kontaveit A. (Est)
WTA WTA Doha
Brady J.
1
2
Kontaveit A.
6
6
Vincitore: Kontaveit A.
14:00 Kudermetova V. (Rus) – Muguruza G. (Esp)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

15:00 Kerber A. (Ger) – Buyukakcay C. (Tur)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

16:00 Bertens K. (Ned) – Ostapenko J. (Lat)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

16:30 Sakkari M. (Gre) – Sherif M. (Egy)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

17:30 Kuznetsova S. (Rus) – Azarenka V. (Blr)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



QAT WTA 500 Doha (Qatar) – Td Qualificazione, cemento

12:30 Bucsa C. (Esp) – Pliskova Kr. (Cze)
WTA WTA Doha
Bucsa C.
2
2
Pliskova Kr.
6
6
Vincitore: Pliskova Kr.
12:30 Pegula J. (Usa) – Doi M. (Jpn)

WTA WTA Doha
Pegula J.
15
6
5
Doi M.
0
2
1
12:30 Siegemund L. (Ger) – Tsurenko L. (Ukr)

WTA WTA Doha
Siegemund L.
40
5
Tsurenko L.
15
6
14:00 Mattek-Sands B. (Usa) – Blinkova A. (Rus)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




QAT WTA – DOPPIO: Doha (Qatar), cemento – 1° Turno
15:00 Krejcikova B./Siniakova K. – Zheng S./Zhu L.
Il match deve ancora iniziare

16:30 Klepac A./Mirza S. – Kichenok L./Kichenok N.

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Carl 01-03-2021 10:50

OT: definite le modalità di ritorno alla normalità per il ranking WTA:

The current BETTER OF ranking approach and rules will remain in place through the tournament week of March 15, 2021 (i.e., the week prior to Miami), which results in a “better of” ranking approach for March 4, 2019 – March 21,2021.

At the conclusion of the 2021 Miami event, points will begin to drop and the traditional ranking system will transition into place.

This will provide for the normal drop of points with the April 5, 2021 ranking.

 1
