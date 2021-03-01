WTA Doha: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Angelique Kerber GER, 18.01.1988
WTA 500 Doha (Qatar) – 1° Turno, cemento
12:30 Brady J. (Usa) – Kontaveit A. (Est)
WTA WTA Doha
Brady J.
1
2
Kontaveit A.
6
6
Vincitore: Kontaveit A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kontaveit A.
15-0
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
Brady J.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
Kontaveit A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Brady J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Brady J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Brady J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
Kontaveit A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
Brady J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
14:00 Kudermetova V. (Rus) – Muguruza G. (Esp)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
15:00 Kerber A. (Ger) – Buyukakcay C. (Tur)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
16:00 Bertens K. (Ned) – Ostapenko J. (Lat)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
16:30 Sakkari M. (Gre) – Sherif M. (Egy)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
17:30 Kuznetsova S. (Rus) – Azarenka V. (Blr)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
WTA 500 Doha (Qatar) – Td Qualificazione, cemento
12:30 Bucsa C. (Esp) – Pliskova Kr. (Cze)
WTA WTA Doha
Bucsa C.
2
2
Pliskova Kr.
6
6
Vincitore: Pliskova Kr.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Pliskova Kr.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
Pliskova Kr.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Bucsa C.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Pliskova Kr.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Bucsa C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bucsa C.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
Pliskova Kr.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Pliskova Kr.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
12:30 Pegula J. (Usa) – Doi M. (Jpn)
WTA WTA Doha
Pegula J.
15
6
5
Doi M.•
0
2
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Pegula J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
Doi M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
Doi M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Pegula J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Doi M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Pegula J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
12:30 Siegemund L. (Ger) – Tsurenko L. (Ukr)
WTA WTA Doha
Siegemund L.•
40
5
Tsurenko L.
15
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tsurenko L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
Siegemund L.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
Tsurenko L.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Tsurenko L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Siegemund L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Tsurenko L.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
14:00 Mattek-Sands B. (Usa) – Blinkova A. (Rus)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
WTA – DOPPIO: Doha (Qatar), cemento – 1° Turno
15:00 Krejcikova B./Siniakova K. – Zheng S./Zhu L.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
16:30 Klepac A./Mirza S. – Kichenok L./Kichenok N.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
OT: definite le modalità di ritorno alla normalità per il ranking WTA:
The current BETTER OF ranking approach and rules will remain in place through the tournament week of March 15, 2021 (i.e., the week prior to Miami), which results in a “better of” ranking approach for March 4, 2019 – March 21,2021.
At the conclusion of the 2021 Miami event, points will begin to drop and the traditional ranking system will transition into place.
This will provide for the normal drop of points with the April 5, 2021 ranking.