Italiane nel World Tour Copertina, WTA

Italiane nel World Tour: I risultati del 29 Novembre

29/11/2019 09:25 7 commenti
Marion Viertler nella foto
M15 Cairo – Quarti di Finale
Lexie Stevens NED [4] vs. Marion Viertler ITA ore 09:00

ITF Cairo
L. Stevens [4]
4
6
M. Viertler
6
7
Vincitore: M. Viertler
7 commenti

Davide66 29-11-2019 14:00

@ Tifoso degli italiani (#2482913)

A meno che non sia bassino anche il suo coach

 7
Replica

Tifoso degli italiani (Guest) 29-11-2019 13:35

Brava Marion!
Dalla foto, per quel poco che si può capire, non sembra bassina…

 6
Replica

Diddi (Guest) 29-11-2019 11:22

di nuovo una vittoria per la Viertler.

 5
Replica

+1: Mithra
Diddi (Guest) 29-11-2019 10:22

però 12 break da 15 games (fin adesso) è na bella quota

 4
Replica

Diddi (Guest) 29-11-2019 10:00

l’avranno letto 😉

 3
Replica

Massimo Gruffè (Guest) 29-11-2019 09:50

Scritto da Diddi
mama mia, quanti break…

Da quando l’hai scritto stanno tenendo tutti i servizi.. Ahahaha certo che sei peggio di Sottile!

 2
Replica

Diddi (Guest) 29-11-2019 09:42

mama mia, quanti break…

 1
Replica
