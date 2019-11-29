Davis Cup Finals Davis Cup 2019 | Indoor | livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiane nel World Tour: I risultati del 29 Novembre
29/11/2019 09:25 7 commenti
M15 Cairo – Quarti di Finale
Lexie Stevens [4] vs. Marion Viertler ore 09:00
ITF Cairo
L. Stevens [4]
4
6
M. Viertler
6
7
Vincitore: M. Viertler
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-7
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
1-3*
1*-4
1*-5
1-6*
6-6 → 6-7
L. Stevens
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 6-6
M. Viertler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
L. Stevens
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-5 → 5-5
M. Viertler
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
L. Stevens
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Viertler
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
L. Stevens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
M. Viertler
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
L. Stevens
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Viertler
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Stevens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Viertler
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
4-6
L. Stevens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
M. Viertler
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
L. Stevens
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
M. Viertler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
L. Stevens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Viertler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Stevens
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Viertler
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
L. Stevens
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Viertler
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: Italiane nel World Tour
7 commenti
@ Tifoso degli italiani (#2482913)
A meno che non sia bassino anche il suo coach
Brava Marion!
Dalla foto, per quel poco che si può capire, non sembra bassina…
di nuovo una vittoria per la Viertler.
però 12 break da 15 games (fin adesso) è na bella quota
l’avranno letto 😉
Da quando l’hai scritto stanno tenendo tutti i servizi.. Ahahaha certo che sei peggio di Sottile!
mama mia, quanti break…