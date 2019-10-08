Italiani nel World Tour Tennis Copertina, Future

Italiani nel World Tour: I risultati dell’08 Ottobre

08/10/2019 10:55 Nessun commento
Simone Roncalli nella foto
TDQ e 1° Turno Md

M15 Tabarka
Simone Roncalli ITA [5] vs. Joshua Paris GBR Non prima delle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gianmarco Ferrari ITA [2] vs. Hamza Ben Yaacoub TUN [10] ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M15 Sharm El Sheikh
Luis Humberto Lopez MEX [4] vs. Niccolo Catini ITA ore 10:00

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
L. Lopez [4]
0
7
0
N. Catini
0
5
3
Davide Albertoni ITA [2] vs. Daniele Catini ITA ore 10:00

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
D. Albertoni [2]
6*
6
D. Catini
4
6
Michal Mikula POL [5] vs. Andrea Fiorentini ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Oscar Moraing GER vs. Giuseppe Tresca ITA [11] ore 10:00

ITF Sharm El Sheikh
O. Moraing
0
2
3
G. Tresca [11]
0
6
2
M25 Santa Margherita Di Pula
Alessandro Ingarao ITA vs. Nicolo Turchetti ITA ore 12:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nerman Fatic BIH [8] vs. Alessandro Petrone ITA ore 12:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Erik Crepaldi ITA vs. Filippo Giovannini ITA 3 incontro dalle ore 12:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Riccardo Balzerani ITA vs. Gianluca Di Nicola ITA 4 incontro dalle ore 12:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Adrian Bodmer SUI vs. Lorenzo Musetti ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 12:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marco Bortolotti ITA vs. Marco Miceli ITA ore 12:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M15 Burgas
Fabrizio Ornago ITA [1] vs. Jan Kupcic SLO Non prima delle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M15 Cancun
Keaton Cullimore USA vs. Marco Mania ITA ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

