Italiani nel World Tour: I risultati dell’08 Ottobre

Simone Roncalli nella foto
TDQ e 1° Turno Md
M15 Tabarka
Simone Roncalli [5] vs. Joshua Paris Non prima delle ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gianmarco Ferrari [2] vs. Hamza Ben Yaacoub [10] ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Sharm El Sheikh
Luis Humberto Lopez [4] vs. Niccolo Catini ore 10:00
ITF Sharm El Sheikh
L. Lopez [4]•
0
7
0
N. Catini
0
5
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Catini
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
L. Lopez
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Catini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
L. Lopez
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
df
5-4 → 5-5
L. Lopez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
N. Catini
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Lopez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
N. Catini
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
ace
2-0 → 2-1
L. Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Davide Albertoni [2] vs. Daniele Catini ore 10:00
ITF Sharm El Sheikh
D. Albertoni [2]
6*
6
D. Catini
4
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
df
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
5-3*
ace
5*-4
6*-4
ace
D. Catini
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
Michal Mikula [5] vs. Andrea Fiorentini 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Oscar Moraing vs. Giuseppe Tresca [11] ore 10:00
ITF Sharm El Sheikh
O. Moraing
0
2
3
G. Tresca [11]•
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Tresca
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
O. Moraing
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
O. Moraing
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Moraing
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
G. Tresca
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
O. Moraing
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
G. Tresca
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
O. Moraing
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
0-2 → 0-3
O. Moraing
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
M25 Santa Margherita Di Pula
Alessandro Ingarao vs. Nicolo Turchetti ore 12:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nerman Fatic [8] vs. Alessandro Petrone ore 12:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Erik Crepaldi vs. Filippo Giovannini 3 incontro dalle ore 12:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Riccardo Balzerani vs. Gianluca Di Nicola 4 incontro dalle ore 12:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Adrian Bodmer vs. Lorenzo Musetti 2 incontro dalle ore 12:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marco Bortolotti vs. Marco Miceli ore 12:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Burgas
Fabrizio Ornago [1] vs. Jan Kupcic Non prima delle ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Cancun
Keaton Cullimore vs. Marco Mania ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit