Challenger Santo Domingo, Fairfield e Mouilleron-le-Captif: La situazione aggiornata

01/10/2019 18:00 1 commento
Stefano Travaglia nella foto
Mouilleron le Captif (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 01/10/2019 14:39

Main Draw (cut off: 220 - Data entry list: 01/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 65. Humbert
  • 78. Karlovic
  • 80. Travaglia
  • 87. Copil
  • 96. Moutet
  • 98. Barrere
  • 105. Ymer
  • 109. Hoang
  • 110. Laaksonen
  • 116. Ymer
  • 117. Gombos
  • 120. Lorenzi
  • 121. Novak
  • 124. Gulbis
  • 126. Bachinger
  • 127. Sinner
  • 129. Maden
  • 131. Vesely
  • 135. Ivashka
  • 142. Mager
  • 145. Rosol
  • 148. Stakhovsky
  • 155. Baldi
  • 156. Haase
  • 157. Otte
  • 162. Ofner
  • 169. Moraing
  • 172. Diez
  • 178. Janvier
  • 179. Ramanathan
  • 180. Halys
  • 185. Lestienne
  • 194. Marcora
  • 197. Vatutin
  • 203. Robredo
  • 205. Lopez Perez
  • 208. Menendez-Maceiras
  • 212. Benchetrit
  • 214. Kamke
  • 220. Lacko
Alternates


    Fairfield (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 01/10/2019 14:42

    Main Draw (cut off: 388 - Data entry list: 01/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 107. Kudla
    • 125. Giron
    • 128. Daniel
    • 133. Rola
    • 137. Fratangelo
    • 140. Duckworth
    • 166. Gomez
    • 168. Mmoh
    • 170. King
    • 175. Rubin
    • 181. Kokkinakis
    • 184. Kuhn
    • 192. Krueger
    • 200. Polansky
    • 207. Popko
    • 209. Kwiatkowski
    • 210. Sock
    • 215. Escobedo
    • 223. O'Connell
    • 228. Cressy
    • 244. Young
    • 249. Quiroz
    • 276. Brooksby
    • 282. Peliwo
    • 285. Wolf
    • 294. Aragone
    • 307. Korda
    • 323. Smith
    • 324. Tseng
    • 335. Draper
    • 337. Fanselow
    • 345. Redlicki
    • 347. Celikbilek
    • 352. Altamirano
    • 361. King
    • 367. Blanch
    • 374. Shane
    • 375. Peniston
    • 387. Glasspool
    • 388. Bangoura
    Alternates

    • 1. Leshem (392)*pr
    • 2. King (401)
    Santo Domingo (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 01/10/2019 14:34

    Main Draw (cut off: 360 - Data entry list: 01/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 71. Delbonis
    • 83. Dellien
    • 90. Klizan
    • 99. Mayer
    • 103. Monteiro
    • 113. Andreozzi
    • 136. Balazs
    • 149. Martinez
    • 153. Coria
    • 154. Gaio
    • 159. Nagal
    • 164. Bagnis
    • 171. Giannessi
    • 191. Vilella Martinez
    • 195. Mena
    • 199. Krstin
    • 201. Galan
    • 202. Menezes
    • 206. Kovalik
    • 211. Giraldo
    • 217. Arguello
    • 219. Collarini
    • 224. Dutra Silva
    • 232. Tabilo
    • 260. Hernandez-Fernandez
    • 263. Cerundolo
    • 265. Cachin
    • 267. Olivo
    • 269. Moroni
    • 274. Berlocq
    • 275. Cid Subervi
    • 277. Jahn
    • 296. Descotte
    • 316. Arevalo
    • 334. Seyboth Wild
    • 348. Ficovich
    • 354. Varillas
    • 355. Luz
    • 359. Escobar
    • 360. Elias
    Alternates

    • 1. Sakamoto (363)
    • 2. Clezar (373)
    • 3. Okala (381)*pr
    • 4. Alvarez (382)
    1 commento

    Stayonthesinner (Guest) 01-10-2019 19:20

    Sinner giusto giusto nelle teste di serie salvo rinunce.

     1
