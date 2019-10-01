ATP Tokyo 500 | Indoor | $1.895.290 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
La situazione aggiornata Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Santo Domingo, Fairfield e Mouilleron-le-Captif: La situazione aggiornata
01/10/2019 18:00 1 commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Mouilleron le Captif (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 01/10/2019 14:39
Main Draw (cut off: 220 - Data entry list: 01/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 65. Humbert
- 78. Karlovic
- 80. Travaglia
- 87. Copil
- 96. Moutet
- 98. Barrere
- 105. Ymer
- 109. Hoang
- 110. Laaksonen
- 116. Ymer
- 117. Gombos
- 120. Lorenzi
- 121. Novak
- 124. Gulbis
- 126. Bachinger
- 127. Sinner
- 129. Maden
- 131. Vesely
- 135. Ivashka
- 142. Mager
- 145. Rosol
- 148. Stakhovsky
- 155. Baldi
- 156. Haase
- 157. Otte
- 162. Ofner
- 169. Moraing
- 172. Diez
- 178. Janvier
- 179. Ramanathan
- 180. Halys
- 185. Lestienne
- 194. Marcora
- 197. Vatutin
- 203. Robredo
- 205. Lopez Perez
- 208. Menendez-Maceiras
- 212. Benchetrit
- 214. Kamke
- 220. Lacko
-
-
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Fairfield (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 01/10/2019 14:42
Main Draw (cut off: 388 - Data entry list: 01/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 107. Kudla
- 125. Giron
- 128. Daniel
- 133. Rola
- 137. Fratangelo
- 140. Duckworth
- 166. Gomez
- 168. Mmoh
- 170. King
- 175. Rubin
- 181. Kokkinakis
- 184. Kuhn
- 192. Krueger
- 200. Polansky
- 207. Popko
- 209. Kwiatkowski
- 210. Sock
- 215. Escobedo
- 223. O'Connell
- 228. Cressy
- 244. Young
- 249. Quiroz
- 276. Brooksby
- 282. Peliwo
- 285. Wolf
- 294. Aragone
- 307. Korda
- 323. Smith
- 324. Tseng
- 335. Draper
- 337. Fanselow
- 345. Redlicki
- 347. Celikbilek
- 352. Altamirano
- 361. King
- 367. Blanch
- 374. Shane
- 375. Peniston
- 387. Glasspool
- 388. Bangoura
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Leshem (392)*pr
- 2. King (401)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Santo Domingo (ATP) Inizio torneo: 07/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 01/10/2019 14:34
Main Draw (cut off: 360 - Data entry list: 01/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 71. Delbonis
- 83. Dellien
- 90. Klizan
- 99. Mayer
- 103. Monteiro
- 113. Andreozzi
- 136. Balazs
- 149. Martinez
- 153. Coria
- 154. Gaio
- 159. Nagal
- 164. Bagnis
- 171. Giannessi
- 191. Vilella Martinez
- 195. Mena
- 199. Krstin
- 201. Galan
- 202. Menezes
- 206. Kovalik
- 211. Giraldo
- 217. Arguello
- 219. Collarini
- 224. Dutra Silva
- 232. Tabilo
- 260. Hernandez-Fernandez
- 263. Cerundolo
- 265. Cachin
- 267. Olivo
- 269. Moroni
- 274. Berlocq
- 275. Cid Subervi
- 277. Jahn
- 296. Descotte
- 316. Arevalo
- 334. Seyboth Wild
- 348. Ficovich
- 354. Varillas
- 355. Luz
- 359. Escobar
- 360. Elias
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Sakamoto (363)
- 2. Clezar (373)
- 3. Okala (381)*pr
- 4. Alvarez (382)
-
-
1 commento
Sinner giusto giusto nelle teste di serie salvo rinunce.