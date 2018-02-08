Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Quito, Sofia e Montpellier: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno. Estrella Burgos perde per la prima volta a Quito

08/02/2018 23:43 134 commenti
Risultati dal circuito ATP
Risultati dal circuito ATP

ECU ATP Quito 250 | Terra | $501.345 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [6] Victor Estrella Burgos DOM vs Gerald Melzer AUT

ATP Quito
Victor Estrella Burgos [6]
6
1
4
Gerald Melzer
4
6
6
Vincitore: G. MELZER
2. [WC] Roberto Quiroz ECU vs [2] Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP

ATP Quito
Roberto Quiroz
3
6
3
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [2]
6
3
6
Vincitore: A. RAMOS-VINOLAS
3. Casper Ruud NOR vs [3] Gael Monfils FRA

ATP Quito
Casper Ruud
4
6
4
Gael Monfils [3]
6
3
6
Vincitore: G. MONFILS
4. [1] Pablo Carreno Busta ESP vs [Q] Andrej Martin SVK (non prima ore: 00:30)

ATP Quito
Pablo Carreno Busta [1]
4
2
Andrej Martin
6
6
Vincitore: A. MARTIN
5. [WC] Dorian Descloix FRA / Gael Monfils FRA vs Victor Estrella Burgos DOM / Casper Ruud NOR

ATP Quito
Dorian Descloix / Gael Monfils
0
0
Victor Estrella Burgos / Casper Ruud
0
0
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Paolo Lorenzi ITA vs [Q] Roberto Carballes Baena ESP

ATP Quito
Paolo Lorenzi [4]
6
5
Roberto Carballes Baena
7
7
Vincitore: R. CARBALLES BAENA
2. [WC] Corentin Moutet FRA vs [7] Ivo Karlovic CRO

ATP Quito
Corentin Moutet
7
6
7
Ivo Karlovic [7]
5
7
6
Vincitore: C. MOUTET
3. [3] Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Nicolas Jarry CHI / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo CHI

ATP Quito
Santiago Gonzalez / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [3]
7
4
6
Nicolas Jarry / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo
6
6
10
Vincitori: JARRY / PODLIPNIK-CASTILL
4. [WC] Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Roberto Quiroz ECU vs Alessandro Motti ITA / Stefano Travaglia ITA

ATP Quito
Gonzalo Escobar / Roberto Quiroz
30
6
3
Alessandro Motti / Stefano Travaglia
0
7
1
Secondo servizio
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Stefano Travaglia ITA vs [8] Nicolas Jarry CHI

ATP Quito
Stefano Travaglia
6
6
3
Nicolas Jarry [8]
4
7
6
Vincitore: N. JARRY
2. Thiago Monteiro BRA vs [LL] Alessandro Giannessi ITA

ATP Quito
Thiago Monteiro
7
4
7
Alessandro Giannessi
6
6
5
Vincitore: T. Monteiro
3. Austin Krajicek USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs Sergio Galdos PER / Gerald Melzer AUT

ATP Quito
Austin Krajicek / Jackson Withrow
6
7
Sergio Galdos / Gerald Melzer
4
6
Vincitori: KRAJICEK / WITHROW
BUL ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – 2° Turno

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Andreas Seppi ITA vs [3] Gilles Muller LUX

ATP Sofia
Andreas Seppi
6
6
6
Gilles Muller [3]
4
7
7
Vincitore: G. MULLER
2. Denis Istomin UZB vs [6] Viktor Troicki SRB

ATP Sofia
Denis Istomin
6
6
6
Viktor Troicki [6]
7
1
7
Vincitore: V. TROICKI
3. Marcos Baghdatis CYP vs [2] Adrian Mannarino FRA

ATP Sofia
Marcos Baghdatis
6
6
6
Adrian Mannarino [2]
7
3
1
Vincitore: M. BAGHDATIS
4. [1] Stan Wawrinka SUI vs [Q] Martin Klizan SVK (non prima ore: 17:00)

ATP Sofia
Stan Wawrinka [1]
4
6
6
Martin Klizan
6
2
3
Vincitore: S. WAWRINKA
5. [4] Robin Haase NED / Matwe Middelkoop NED vs Robert Lindstedt SWE / Daniel Nestor CAN

ATP Sofia
Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop [4]
7
5
10
Robert Lindstedt / Daniel Nestor
5
7
4
Vincitori: HAASE / MIDDELKOOP
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Maximilian Marterer GER vs [7] Joao Sousa POR

ATP Sofia
Maximilian Marterer
7
7
Joao Sousa [7]
5
6
Vincitore: M. MARTERER
2. Marius Copil ROU vs Blaz Kavcic SLO

ATP Sofia
Marius Copil
6
6
Blaz Kavcic
2
2
Vincitore: M. COPIL
3. Maximilian Marterer GER / Joao Sousa POR vs [2] Nikola Mektic CRO / Alexander Peya AUT

ATP Sofia
Maximilian Marterer / Joao Sousa
3
3
Nikola Mektic / Alexander Peya [2]
6
6
Vincitori: MEKTIC / PEYA
4. Jamie Cerretani USA / Sander Gille BEL vs [3] Nicholas Monroe USA / John-Patrick Smith AUS

ATP Sofia
Jamie Cerretani / Sander Gille
3
7
3
Nicholas Monroe / John-Patrick Smith [3]
6
6
10
Vincitori: MONROE / SMITH
5. Romain Arneodo MON / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT vs Scott Lipsky USA / Divij Sharan IND

ATP Sofia
Romain Arneodo / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
4
7
5
Scott Lipsky / Divij Sharan
6
6
10
Vincitori: LIPSKY / SHARAN
FRA ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – 2° Turno

Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [PR] Ricardas Berankis LTU vs Karen Khachanov RUS

ATP Montpellier
Ricardas Berankis
2
6
Karen Khachanov
6
7
Vincitore: K. KHACHANOV
2. Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs [5] Richard Gasquet FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

ATP Montpellier
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
6
7
3
Richard Gasquet [5]
7
5
6
Vincitore: R. GASQUET
3. Nicolas Mahut FRA vs [3] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA

ATP Montpellier
Nicolas Mahut
6
7
6
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga [3]
7
6
7
Vincitore: J. TSONGA
4. [Q] Carlos Taberner ESP vs [2/WC] Lucas Pouille FRA (non prima ore: 19:00)

ATP Montpellier
Carlos Taberner
1
2
Lucas Pouille [2]
6
6
Vincitore: L. POUILLE
5. [PR] John Millman AUS vs Benoit Paire FRA (non prima ore: 20:30)

ATP Montpellier
John Millman
4
6
Benoit Paire
6
7
Vincitore: B. PAIRE
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [4] Damir Dzumhur BIH vs Ruben Bemelmans BEL

ATP Montpellier
Damir Dzumhur [4]
7
6
Ruben Bemelmans
5
4
Vincitore: D. DZUMHUR
2. Wesley Koolhof NED / Artem Sitak NZL vs Sander Arends NED / Antonio Sancic CRO

ATP Montpellier
Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak
6
4
5
Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic
3
6
10
Vincitori: ARENDS / SANCIC
3. Jeremy Chardy FRA / Fabrice Martin FRA vs Ken Skupski GBR / Neal Skupski GBR (non prima ore: 16:30)

ATP Montpellier
Jeremy Chardy / Fabrice Martin
3
4
Ken Skupski / Neal Skupski
6
6
Vincitori: SKUPSKI / SKUPSKI
Paolalbe (Guest) 09-02-2018 00:04

Se bastano Carballes, Jarry e Monteiro a mandare a casa alcuni dei nostri migliori giocatori, teniamoci stretti tutta la vita Fognini e pure Seppi

 134
Lollo99 08-02-2018 23:57

Scritto da Edo
Incredibile eliminazione di Karlovic, sconfitto dal giovane Moutet che lo batte 7-6 al terzo, dopo aver annullato un match point.
Il croato era uno dei favoriti a Quito, che nonostante si giochi su terra, è uno dei tornei più rapidi per condizioni della stagione.

Si abbastanza clamorosa, soprattutto al tie del terzo un po’ di errori gravi di Ivone… dispiace perché queste partite deve vincerle ma sono comunque (quasi) 39 primavere anche per lui. Vediamo se riuscirà a fare meglio la prossima settimana, certo è che la classifica non è più quelle delle migliori

 133
Peter (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:55

K.O 7 a 5 purtroppo confermato

 132
gianni (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:48

lo staff scrive che dovrebbe aver vinto monteiro con un laconico messaggio senza specificare dove o come hanno preso l’informazione

 131
LiveTennis.it Staff 08-02-2018 23:48

Ha perso purtroppo e ringraziamo l’amico Thiago Rodrigues presente alla partita…

 130
Anonimos (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:44

@ LiveTennis.it Staff (#2029634)

Ma come mai c’.interrotta

 129
gianni (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:42

@ LiveTennis.it Staff (#2029634)

da dove lo avete visto?

 128
Anonimos (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:42

@ kas (#2029633)

Boh non capisco neanche io cosa possa. Essere successo

 127
Peter (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:42

@ LiveTennis.it Staff (#2029634)

?

 126
Peter (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:41

Non è una buca è una voragine peggio del debito pubblico italiano

 125
LiveTennis.it Staff 08-02-2018 23:38

@ kas (#2029633)

Dovrebbe aver vinto Monteiro per 7-5 al terzo set…

 124
kas (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:34

Sbaglio o Giannessi è fermo da tre quarti d’ora? Ma che succede? Su un sito di livescore c’è una scritta anomala: “Aggiornamento in corso”… mboh?? ❓

 123
Tomoni (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:26

@ Edo (#2029611)

Corentin gioca bene, è un ragazzo interessante e Ivo è in caduta libera da un anno. Risultato meno sorprendente di quanto sembri.

 122
LorenzoViola (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:22

Scritto da Giambi.

Scritto da becu rules

Scritto da Giambi.
3 indizi fanno una prova. In questi giorni di indizi( sconfitte ai tie break) ne abbiamo contate mi sembra 10. Ricordate Caruso? A questo punto non può essere un caso. Voi avete una spiegazione?

Congiuntura astrale…complotto catto comunista…riti voodoo contro l’Itala tennistica….forse tutti e tre insieme….

Giusto meglio riderci sopra altrimenti non ci resta altro…che piangere.

E complotti fascio-nazi-leghisti non lo vogliamo dire?!?

 121
marvar (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:18

Ma Monfils a Quito cosa ci fa????

 120
Tommy (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:15

Ruud niente di eccezionale , berrettini poteva fare la campagna sudamericana per conquistare un po di punti

 119
Marcus91 08-02-2018 23:14

Scritto da Giambi.

Scritto da becu rules

Scritto da Giambi.
3 indizi fanno una prova. In questi giorni di indizi( sconfitte ai tie break) ne abbiamo contate mi sembra 10. Ricordate Caruso? A questo punto non può essere un caso. Voi avete una spiegazione?

Congiuntura astrale…complotto catto comunista…riti voodoo contro l’Itala tennistica….forse tutti e tre insieme….

Giusto meglio riderci sopra altrimenti non ci resta altro…che piangere.

Ma non ve la finite mai di dire sempre le solite stron….! 🙄
Giusto per il gusto di essere presi per i fondelli da gran parte del sito…ma contenti voi! 😀

 118
Peter (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:13

Moutet bel giocatore ,per me farà strada

 117
Max La Spezia (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:10

Ma sono andati in Madagascar a prendere la terra?

 116
Edo (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:07

Incredibile eliminazione di Karlovic, sconfitto dal giovane Moutet che lo batte 7-6 al terzo, dopo aver annullato un match point.
Il croato era uno dei favoriti a Quito, che nonostante si giochi su terra, è uno dei tornei più rapidi per condizioni della stagione.

 115
Giambi. (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:06

Scritto da becu rules

Scritto da Giambi.
3 indizi fanno una prova. In questi giorni di indizi( sconfitte ai tie break) ne abbiamo contate mi sembra 10. Ricordate Caruso? A questo punto non può essere un caso. Voi avete una spiegazione?

Congiuntura astrale…complotto catto comunista…riti voodoo contro l’Itala tennistica….forse tutti e tre insieme….

Giusto meglio riderci sopra altrimenti non ci resta altro…che piangere.

 114
Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 08-02-2018 23:02

Scritto da becu rules

Scritto da Giambi.
3 indizi fanno una prova. In questi giorni di indizi( sconfitte ai tie break) ne abbiamo contate mi sembra 10. Ricordate Caruso? A questo punto non può essere un caso. Voi avete una spiegazione?

Congiuntura astrale…complotto catto comunista…riti voodoo contro l’Itala tennistica….forse tutti e tre insieme….

Hehe… cmq oggi abbiamo perso 5/5 Tie Break : 2 seppi 1 ciascuno lorenzi , travaglia , giannessi

 113
becu rules (Guest) 08-02-2018 22:52

Scritto da Giambi.
3 indizi fanno una prova. In questi giorni di indizi( sconfitte ai tie break) ne abbiamo contate mi sembra 10. Ricordate Caruso? A questo punto non può essere un caso. Voi avete una spiegazione?

Congiuntura astrale…complotto catto comunista…riti voodoo contro l’Itala tennistica….forse tutti e tre insieme…. 🙂 🙂

 112
Mats 08-02-2018 22:51

Peccato Victor… Ma il tuo lo hai fatto.

 111
FOOT FAULT (Guest) 08-02-2018 22:51

C’è una buca… Stanno rifacendo il campo..

 110
Max La Spezia (Guest) 08-02-2018 22:49

È interrotta….?che succede?piove?

 109
Cogito ergo sum; gli uomini hanno incominciato a filosofare a causa della meraviglia; io so di non sapere; l’uomo è una corda tesa fra la bestia e il superuomo (Guest) 08-02-2018 22:45

Spero la porti a casa…

 108
Chemical (Guest) 08-02-2018 22:19
107
Max La Spezia (Guest) 08-02-2018 22:14

Vai Ale andiamo al terzo!!!!

 106
ilsempreverde (Guest) 08-02-2018 22:13

Giannessi serve per il secondo set…dai che si può fare!

 105
e-team (Guest) 08-02-2018 21:41

La spiegazione è che siamo più scarsi degli avversari che abbiamo affrontato….tolto Lorenzi che queste partite non deve perderle, gli altri erano tutti sfavoriti nelle loro partite….Caruso Travaglia seppi è quasi anche Giannessi

 104
Giambi. (Guest) 08-02-2018 21:39

3 indizi fanno una prova. In questi giorni di indizi( sconfitte ai tie break) ne abbiamo contate mi sembra 10. Ricordate Caruso? A questo punto non può essere un caso. Voi avete una spiegazione?

 103
giucar 08-02-2018 21:31

Mi devo contenere per non arrabbiarmi, ma dico io, sei sotto di un break, l’avversario va a servire per il set e tu gli fai il controbreak, la logica vorrebbe che nel tie break il giocatore che ha recuperato dovrebbe essere avvantaggiato invece riesce comunque a perderlo, e questo vale sia per Giannessi che per lorenzi oggi, oggi abbiamo perso ben 5 tie break per ora, si devono svegliare

 102
albcors84 (Guest) 08-02-2018 21:29

Altro Tie break Persooo! Ahahahahaaaahahaha……

 101
