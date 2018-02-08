ATP Quito, Sofia e Montpellier: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno. Estrella Burgos perde per la prima volta a Quito

Risultati dal circuito ATP
ATP Quito 250 | Terra | $501.345 – 2° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [6] Victor Estrella Burgos vs Gerald Melzer
ATP Quito
Victor Estrella Burgos [6]
6
1
4
Gerald Melzer
4
6
6
Vincitore: G. MELZER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Melzer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
V. Estrella Burgos
3-5 → 4-5
G. Melzer
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
G. Melzer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
G. Melzer
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Melzer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
G. Melzer
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
1-3 → 1-4
V. Estrella Burgos
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Estrella Burgos
5-4 → 6-4
G. Melzer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
V. Estrella Burgos
2-1 → 3-1
G. Melzer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-0 → 2-1
V. Estrella Burgos
1-0 → 2-0
G. Melzer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Roberto Quiroz vs [2] Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ATP Quito
Roberto Quiroz
3
6
3
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [2]
6
3
6
Vincitore: A. RAMOS-VINOLAS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
R. Quiroz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Quiroz
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-1 → 1-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
5-2 → 5-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
2-4 → 2-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-1 → 1-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-0 → 0-1
3. Casper Ruud vs [3] Gael Monfils
ATP Quito
Casper Ruud
4
6
4
Gael Monfils [3]
6
3
6
Vincitore: G. MONFILS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Monfils
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
G. Monfils
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Ruud
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
G. Monfils
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
G. Monfils
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
5-2 → 5-3
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-0 → 2-1
G. Monfils
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
C. Ruud
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Monfils
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
C. Ruud
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
G. Monfils
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
C. Ruud
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
G. Monfils
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
G. Monfils
0-15
df
15-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. [1] Pablo Carreno Busta vs [Q] Andrej Martin (non prima ore: 00:30)
ATP Quito
Pablo Carreno Busta [1]
4
2
Andrej Martin
6
6
Vincitore: A. MARTIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-5 → 2-5
P. Carreno Busta
0-4 → 1-4
A. Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
P. Carreno Busta
0-2 → 0-3
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Martin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
P. Carreno Busta
2-4 → 2-5
P. Carreno Busta
1-3 → 2-3
A. Martin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
A. Martin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
P. Carreno Busta
0-0 → 1-0
5. [WC] Dorian Descloix / Gael Monfils vs Victor Estrella Burgos / Casper Ruud
ATP Quito
Dorian Descloix / Gael Monfils
0
0
Victor Estrella Burgos / Casper Ruud•
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Estrella Burgos / Ruud
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Paolo Lorenzi vs [Q] Roberto Carballes Baena
ATP Quito
Paolo Lorenzi [4]
6
5
Roberto Carballes Baena
7
7
Vincitore: R. CARBALLES BAENA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
R. Carballes Baena
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
R. Carballes Baena
4-4 → 4-5
R. Carballes Baena
3-3 → 3-4
R. Carballes Baena
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Carballes Baena
1-1 → 1-2
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
ace
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
df
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Carballes Baena
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
R. Carballes Baena
4-5 → 5-5
R. Carballes Baena
3-4 → 3-5
R. Carballes Baena
2-3 → 2-4
P. Lorenzi
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
R. Carballes Baena
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
2. [WC] Corentin Moutet vs [7] Ivo Karlovic
ATP Quito
Corentin Moutet
7
6
7
Ivo Karlovic [7]
5
7
6
Vincitore: C. MOUTET
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
ace
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
I. Karlovic
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
6-5 → 6-6
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
C. Moutet
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
C. Moutet
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
C. Moutet
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
ace
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
ace
6-6 → 6-7
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
I. Karlovic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
C. Moutet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
I. Karlovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
I. Karlovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Moutet
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
I. Karlovic
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
5-5 → 6-5
C. Moutet
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
I. Karlovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
I. Karlovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
I. Karlovic
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
3. [3] Santiago Gonzalez / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Nicolas Jarry / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo
ATP Quito
Santiago Gonzalez / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [3]
7
4
6
Nicolas Jarry / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo
6
6
10
Vincitori: JARRY / PODLIPNIK-CASTILL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Jarry / Podlipnik-Castillo
1-0
2-0
2-1
3-1
3-2
3-3
4-3
5-3
5-4
6-4
6-5
7-5
8-5
8-6
9-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gonzalez / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
N. Jarry / Podlipnik-Castillo
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Gonzalez / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
N. Jarry / Podlipnik-Castillo
3-3 → 3-4
S. Gonzalez / Angel Reyes-Varela
2-3 → 3-3
N. Jarry / Podlipnik-Castillo
2-2 → 2-3
S. Gonzalez / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
N. Jarry / Podlipnik-Castillo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gonzalez / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-1 → 1-1
N. Jarry / Podlipnik-Castillo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
df
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
df
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
N. Jarry / Podlipnik-Castillo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
6-5 → 6-6
S. Gonzalez / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-5 → 6-5
N. Jarry / Podlipnik-Castillo
5-4 → 5-5
S. Gonzalez / Angel Reyes-Varela
4-4 → 5-4
N. Jarry / Podlipnik-Castillo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
S. Gonzalez / Angel Reyes-Varela
3-3 → 4-3
N. Jarry / Podlipnik-Castillo
3-2 → 3-3
S. Gonzalez / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
N. Jarry / Podlipnik-Castillo
2-1 → 2-2
S. Gonzalez / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
N. Jarry / Podlipnik-Castillo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Gonzalez / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-0 → 1-0
4. [WC] Gonzalo Escobar / Roberto Quiroz vs Alessandro Motti / Stefano Travaglia
ATP Quito
Gonzalo Escobar / Roberto Quiroz•
30
6
3
Alessandro Motti / Stefano Travaglia
0
7
1
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Motti / Travaglia
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
G. Escobar / Quiroz
1-1 → 2-1
A. Motti / Travaglia
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
G. Escobar / Quiroz
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
G. Escobar / Quiroz
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
5-6 → 6-6
A. Motti / Travaglia
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
G. Escobar / Quiroz
4-5 → 5-5
A. Motti / Travaglia
4-4 → 4-5
G. Escobar / Quiroz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Motti / Travaglia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
G. Escobar / Quiroz
2-3 → 3-3
A. Motti / Travaglia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
G. Escobar / Quiroz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Motti / Travaglia
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Escobar / Quiroz
0-1 → 1-1
A. Motti / Travaglia
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Stefano Travaglia vs [8] Nicolas Jarry
ATP Quito
Stefano Travaglia
6
6
3
Nicolas Jarry [8]
4
7
6
Vincitore: N. JARRY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Jarry
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
S. Travaglia
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
S. Travaglia
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-2 → 1-2
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
ace
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
ace
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
N. Jarry
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
S. Travaglia
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
N. Jarry
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
1-1 → 1-2
N. Jarry
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Travaglia
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
N. Jarry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-4 → 5-4
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
N. Jarry
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Travaglia
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
2. Thiago Monteiro vs [LL] Alessandro Giannessi
ATP Quito
Thiago Monteiro
7
4
7
Alessandro Giannessi
6
6
5
Vincitore: T. Monteiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Monteiro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
T. Monteiro
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
A. Giannessi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Giannessi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
3. Austin Krajicek / Jackson Withrow vs Sergio Galdos / Gerald Melzer
ATP Quito
Austin Krajicek / Jackson Withrow
6
7
Sergio Galdos / Gerald Melzer
4
6
Vincitori: KRAJICEK / WITHROW
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Galdos / Melzer
5-6 → 6-6
S. Galdos / Melzer
5-5 → 5-6
S. Galdos / Melzer
4-5 → 5-5
S. Galdos / Melzer
4-4 → 4-5
S. Galdos / Melzer
3-4 → 4-4
S. Galdos / Melzer
3-3 → 3-4
S. Galdos / Melzer
3-2 → 3-3
S. Galdos / Melzer
2-2 → 3-2
S. Galdos / Melzer
1-2 → 2-2
S. Galdos / Melzer
1-1 → 1-2
S. Galdos / Melzer
0-1 → 1-1
S. Galdos / Melzer
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Galdos / Melzer
5-4 → 6-4
S. Galdos / Melzer
5-3 → 5-4
S. Galdos / Melzer
4-3 → 5-3
S. Galdos / Melzer
3-3 → 4-3
S. Galdos / Melzer
2-3 → 3-3
S. Galdos / Melzer
2-2 → 2-3
S. Galdos / Melzer
1-2 → 2-2
S. Galdos / Melzer
1-1 → 1-2
S. Galdos / Melzer
0-1 → 1-1
S. Galdos / Melzer
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – 2° Turno
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Andreas Seppi vs [3] Gilles Muller
ATP Sofia
Andreas Seppi
6
6
6
Gilles Muller [3]
4
7
7
Vincitore: G. MULLER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
ace
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
ace
1*-6
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Seppi
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
ace
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
ace
5-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
G. Muller
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
G. Muller
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
A. Seppi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 2-1
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
G. Muller
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. Denis Istomin vs [6] Viktor Troicki
ATP Sofia
Denis Istomin
6
6
6
Viktor Troicki [6]
7
1
7
Vincitore: V. TROICKI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
V. Troicki
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
V. Troicki
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
V. Troicki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
V. Troicki
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
D. Istomin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
V. Troicki
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Troicki
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
D. Istomin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
V. Troicki
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
D. Istomin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
V. Troicki
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
V. Troicki
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
3. Marcos Baghdatis vs [2] Adrian Mannarino
ATP Sofia
Marcos Baghdatis
6
6
6
Adrian Mannarino [2]
7
3
1
Vincitore: M. BAGHDATIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Baghdatis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
A. Mannarino
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Mannarino
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
5-3 → 6-3
M. Baghdatis
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Mannarino
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
A. Mannarino
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
A. Mannarino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Baghdatis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Mannarino
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
M. Baghdatis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Mannarino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
M. Baghdatis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Baghdatis
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
M. Baghdatis
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
M. Baghdatis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. [1] Stan Wawrinka vs [Q] Martin Klizan (non prima ore: 17:00)
ATP Sofia
Stan Wawrinka [1]
4
6
6
Martin Klizan
6
2
3
Vincitore: S. WAWRINKA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Wawrinka
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
5-2 → 5-3
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
S. Wawrinka
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
S. Wawrinka
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Wawrinka
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Wawrinka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
M. Klizan
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Wawrinka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
S. Wawrinka
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Wawrinka
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
S. Wawrinka
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
5. [4] Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop vs Robert Lindstedt / Daniel Nestor
ATP Sofia
Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop [4]
7
5
10
Robert Lindstedt / Daniel Nestor
5
7
4
Vincitori: HAASE / MIDDELKOOP
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
0-1
1-1
2-1
ace
2-2
2-3
2-4
df
3-4
ace
3-5
3-6
3-7
3-8
3-9
4-9
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
5-6 → 5-7
R. Haase / Middelkoop
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
R. Haase / Middelkoop
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
R. Haase / Middelkoop
3-3 → 4-3
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
3-2 → 3-3
R. Haase / Middelkoop
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-30
df
ace
2-2 → 3-2
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
R. Haase / Middelkoop
1-1 → 1-2
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Haase / Middelkoop
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
6-5 → 7-5
R. Haase / Middelkoop
5-5 → 6-5
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
R. Haase / Middelkoop
5-3 → 5-4
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Haase / Middelkoop
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
4-1 → 4-2
R. Haase / Middelkoop
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
R. Haase / Middelkoop
1-1 → 2-1
R. Lindstedt / Nestor
1-0 → 1-1
R. Haase / Middelkoop
0-0 → 1-0
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Maximilian Marterer vs [7] Joao Sousa
ATP Sofia
Maximilian Marterer
7
7
Joao Sousa [7]
5
6
Vincitore: M. MARTERER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
ace
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
ace
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
M. Marterer
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
3-2 → 4-2
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Marterer
15-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Marterer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
M. Marterer
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
M. Marterer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Marterer
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Marterer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. Marius Copil vs Blaz Kavcic
ATP Sofia
Marius Copil
6
6
Blaz Kavcic
2
2
Vincitore: M. COPIL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Kavcic
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
B. Kavcic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
M. Copil
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
B. Kavcic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Copil
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
B. Kavcic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Copil
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Copil
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
M. Copil
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-1 → 4-1
M. Copil
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
3. Maximilian Marterer / Joao Sousa vs [2] Nikola Mektic / Alexander Peya
ATP Sofia
Maximilian Marterer / Joao Sousa
3
3
Nikola Mektic / Alexander Peya [2]
6
6
Vincitori: MEKTIC / PEYA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Mektic / Peya
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
M. Marterer / Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
N. Mektic / Peya
2-4 → 2-5
M. Marterer / Sousa
1-4 → 2-4
N. Mektic / Peya
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
M. Marterer / Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
N. Mektic / Peya
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
M. Marterer / Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
N. Mektic / Peya
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Marterer / Sousa
3-5 → 3-6
N. Mektic / Peya
3-4 → 3-5
M. Marterer / Sousa
2-4 → 3-4
N. Mektic / Peya
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-3 → 2-4
M. Marterer / Sousa
1-3 → 2-3
N. Mektic / Peya
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Marterer / Sousa
1-1 → 1-2
N. Mektic / Peya
1-0 → 1-1
M. Marterer / Sousa
0-0 → 1-0
4. Jamie Cerretani / Sander Gille vs [3] Nicholas Monroe / John-Patrick Smith
ATP Sofia
Jamie Cerretani / Sander Gille
3
7
3
Nicholas Monroe / John-Patrick Smith [3]
6
6
10
Vincitori: MONROE / SMITH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Monroe / Smith
1-0
1-1
1-2
2-2
3-2
4-2
4-3
5-3
6-3
7-3
8-3
df
9-3
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
N. Monroe / Smith
6-5 → 6-6
J. Cerretani / Gille
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
N. Monroe / Smith
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Cerretani / Gille
4-4 → 5-4
N. Monroe / Smith
4-3 → 4-4
J. Cerretani / Gille
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
N. Monroe / Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Cerretani / Gille
2-2 → 3-2
N. Monroe / Smith
2-1 → 2-2
J. Cerretani / Gille
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
1-1 → 2-1
N. Monroe / Smith
1-0 → 1-1
J. Cerretani / Gille
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Monroe / Smith
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
J. Cerretani / Gille
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
N. Monroe / Smith
3-3 → 3-4
J. Cerretani / Gille
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-2 → 3-3
N. Monroe / Smith
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Cerretani / Gille
1-2 → 2-2
N. Monroe / Smith
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Cerretani / Gille
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
N. Monroe / Smith
0-0 → 0-1
5. Romain Arneodo / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn vs Scott Lipsky / Divij Sharan
ATP Sofia
Romain Arneodo / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
4
7
5
Scott Lipsky / Divij Sharan
6
6
10
Vincitori: LIPSKY / SHARAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Lipsky / Sharan
0-1
0-2
df
1-2
1-3
1-4
2-4
3-4
4-4
4-5
5-5
6-5
ace
7-5
8-5
df
9-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
5-6 → 6-6
S. Lipsky / Sharan
5-5 → 5-6
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-5 → 5-5
S. Lipsky / Sharan
4-4 → 4-5
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
S. Lipsky / Sharan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
2-3 → 3-3
S. Lipsky / Sharan
2-2 → 2-3
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
1-2 → 2-2
S. Lipsky / Sharan
1-1 → 1-2
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Lipsky / Sharan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
4-5 → 4-6
S. Lipsky / Sharan
4-4 → 4-5
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
3-4 → 4-4
S. Lipsky / Sharan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
2-3 → 3-3
S. Lipsky / Sharan
2-2 → 2-3
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Lipsky / Sharan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Lipsky / Sharan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e501.345 – 2° Turno
Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [PR] Ricardas Berankis vs Karen Khachanov
ATP Montpellier
Ricardas Berankis
2
6
Karen Khachanov
6
7
Vincitore: K. KHACHANOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
8*-7
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
9*-10
10*-10
11-10*
11-11*
ace
11*-12
6-6 → 6-7
R. Berankis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-5 → 5-6
K. Khachanov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
R. Berankis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Berankis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
K. Khachanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Khachanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-5 → 2-6
R. Berankis
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
R. Berankis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
K. Khachanov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
2. Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs [5] Richard Gasquet (non prima ore: 14:00)
ATP Montpellier
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
6
7
3
Richard Gasquet [5]
7
5
6
Vincitore: R. GASQUET
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
R. Gasquet
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Gasquet
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-3 → 3-4
P. Herbert
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
P. Herbert
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-0 → 3-0
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. Nicolas Mahut vs [3] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
ATP Montpellier
Nicolas Mahut
6
7
6
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga [3]
7
6
7
Vincitore: J. TSONGA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
df
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
6-5 → 6-6
J. Tsonga
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
N. Mahut
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
J. Tsonga
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
ace
4-4 → 4-5
J. Tsonga
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
df
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Tsonga
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
N. Mahut
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
N. Mahut
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
4. [Q] Carlos Taberner vs [2/WC] Lucas Pouille (non prima ore: 19:00)
ATP Montpellier
Carlos Taberner
1
2
Lucas Pouille [2]
6
6
Vincitore: L. POUILLE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Taberner
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
C. Taberner
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
C. Taberner
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Taberner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Taberner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Pouille
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
5. [PR] John Millman vs Benoit Paire (non prima ore: 20:30)
ATP Montpellier
John Millman
4
6
Benoit Paire
6
7
Vincitore: B. PAIRE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
ace
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
df
4-5*
4-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
B. Paire
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Millman
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
B. Paire
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
B. Paire
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
J. Millman
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
J. Millman
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
B. Paire
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [4] Damir Dzumhur vs Ruben Bemelmans
ATP Montpellier
Damir Dzumhur [4]
7
6
Ruben Bemelmans
5
4
Vincitore: D. DZUMHUR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Dzumhur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
D. Dzumhur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
R. Bemelmans
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Dzumhur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Dzumhur
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
D. Dzumhur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
D. Dzumhur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Dzumhur
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak vs Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic
ATP Montpellier
Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak
6
4
5
Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic
3
6
10
Vincitori: ARENDS / SANCIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
W. Koolhof / Sitak
0-1
1-1
2-1
2-2
2-3
3-3
3-4
3-5
3-6
ace
4-6
4-7
4-8
5-8
5-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
W. Koolhof / Sitak
4-5 → 4-6
S. Arends / Sancic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
W. Koolhof / Sitak
3-4 → 4-4
S. Arends / Sancic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
W. Koolhof / Sitak
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
S. Arends / Sancic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
W. Koolhof / Sitak
1-2 → 2-2
S. Arends / Sancic
0-2 → 1-2
W. Koolhof / Sitak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
S. Arends / Sancic
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
W. Koolhof / Sitak
5-3 → 6-3
S. Arends / Sancic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-2 → 5-3
W. Koolhof / Sitak
4-2 → 5-2
S. Arends / Sancic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
W. Koolhof / Sitak
3-1 → 4-1
S. Arends / Sancic
2-1 → 3-1
W. Koolhof / Sitak
2-0 → 2-1
S. Arends / Sancic
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
W. Koolhof / Sitak
0-0 → 1-0
3. Jeremy Chardy / Fabrice Martin vs Ken Skupski / Neal Skupski (non prima ore: 16:30)
ATP Montpellier
Jeremy Chardy / Fabrice Martin
3
4
Ken Skupski / Neal Skupski
6
6
Vincitori: SKUPSKI / SKUPSKI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Skupski / Skupski
4-5 → 4-6
J. Chardy / Martin
3-5 → 4-5
K. Skupski / Skupski
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Chardy / Martin
2-4 → 3-4
K. Skupski / Skupski
2-3 → 2-4
J. Chardy / Martin
1-3 → 2-3
K. Skupski / Skupski
1-2 → 1-3
J. Chardy / Martin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. Skupski / Skupski
1-0 → 1-1
J. Chardy / Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Skupski / Skupski
3-5 → 3-6
J. Chardy / Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
K. Skupski / Skupski
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Chardy / Martin
2-3 → 3-3
K. Skupski / Skupski
2-2 → 2-3
J. Chardy / Martin
1-2 → 2-2
K. Skupski / Skupski
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Chardy / Martin
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
K. Skupski / Skupski
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
