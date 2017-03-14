Italiani in Campo Copertina

Italiani in campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger) – 14 Febbraio 2017

14/03/2017
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
ARG Challenger Buenos Aires – Hard
1T Lindell/Souza SWE BRA – Paz/Quinzi ARG ITA (0-0) ore 19:00


CAN Challenger Drummondville – Hard
1T Arnaboldi ITA – Halys FRA (0-0) ore 18:00
1T Ghedin/Mies ITA GER – Polansky/Sandgren CAN USA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 21:30

CHN Challenger Shenzhen – Hard
1T Lopez-Perez ESP – Vanni ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 03:00
1T Fabbiano/Peng ITA TPE – Gong/Uchiyama CHN JPN (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 03:00

