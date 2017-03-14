Masters 1000 Indian Wells 1000 | Cemento | $6.993.450 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani in campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger) – 14 Febbraio 2017
14/03/2017 01:18 Nessun commento
Challenger Buenos Aires – Hard
1T Lindell/Souza – Paz/Quinzi (0-0) ore 19:00
Challenger Drummondville – Hard
1T Arnaboldi – Halys (0-0) ore 18:00
1T Ghedin/Mies – Polansky/Sandgren (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 21:30
Challenger Shenzhen – Hard
1T Lopez-Perez – Vanni (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 03:00
1T Fabbiano/Peng – Gong/Uchiyama (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 03:00
