Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Venerdì 17 Novembre 2023

Alexander Weis nella foto
M25 Antalya 25000 – Quarter-final
[5] Timo Stodder vs [4] Alexander Weis ore 11:30
ITF Antalya
T. Stodder [5]
2
0
A. Weis [4]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Weis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Weis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-5 → 0-6
T. Stodder
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-4 → 0-5
A. Weis
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-3 → 0-4
T. Stodder
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-2 → 0-3
A. Weis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Stodder
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Weis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
T. Stodder
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
M25 Monastir 25000 – Quarter-final
Fabrizio Andaloro vs Bogdan Bobrov ore 09:30
ITF Monastir
F. Andaloro
15
1
2
B. Bobrov•
15
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Bobrov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Bobrov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 1-5
F. Andaloro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
F. Andaloro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Toby Martin vs Gian Marco Moroni ore 09:30
ITF Monastir
T. Martin
15
2
1
G. Moroni•
30
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Moroni
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
G. Moroni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
G. Moroni
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
T. Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
M15 Monastir 15000 – Quarter-final
[5] Luca Giacomini vs Christoph Negritu ore 09:30
ITF Monastir
L. Giacomini [5]•
40
3
C. Negritu
40
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Giacomini
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
L. Giacomini
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
C. Negritu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
L. Giacomini
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
L. Giacomini
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
[3] Andrea Picchione vs [6] Jakub Paul ore 09:30
ITF Monastir
A. Picchione [3]
15
6
2
J. Paul [6]•
0
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Picchione
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Paul
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Paul
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
5-3 → 6-3
A. Picchione
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
J. Paul
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
J. Paul
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Liam Gavrielides vs Massimo Giunta ore 10:30
ITF Monastir
L. Gavrielides
0
M. Giunta
0
