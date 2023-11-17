Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Venerdì 17 Novembre 2023

17/11/2023 08:26 Nessun commento
Alexander Weis nella foto
Alexander Weis nella foto

TUR M25 Antalya 25000 – Quarter-final
[5] Timo Stodder GER vs [4] Alexander Weis ITA ore 11:30

ITF Antalya
T. Stodder [5]
2
0
A. Weis [4]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Weis
Mostra dettagli


TUN M25 Monastir 25000 – Quarter-final
Fabrizio Andaloro ITA vs Bogdan Bobrov RUS ore 09:30

ITF Monastir
F. Andaloro
15
1
2
B. Bobrov
15
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Toby Martin GBR vs Gian Marco Moroni ITA ore 09:30

ITF Monastir
T. Martin
15
2
1
G. Moroni
30
6
0
Mostra dettagli


TUN M15 Monastir 15000 – Quarter-final
[5] Luca Giacomini ITA vs Christoph Negritu GER ore 09:30

ITF Monastir
L. Giacomini [5]
40
3
C. Negritu
40
4
Mostra dettagli

[3] Andrea Picchione ITA vs [6] Jakub Paul SUI ore 09:30

ITF Monastir
A. Picchione [3]
15
6
2
J. Paul [6]
0
3
1
Mostra dettagli

Liam Gavrielides GER vs Massimo Giunta ITA ore 10:30

ITF Monastir
L. Gavrielides
0
M. Giunta
0
Mostra dettagli

TAG: