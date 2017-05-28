Roland Garros: I risultati completi della prima giornata. Si salva Pouille. Ok Thiem e V. Williams. Continua il periodo nero della Kerber. Ritorno vincente per Petra Kvitova “Sono così felice di essere ritornata in campo oggi”

News Roland Garros

Periodo nero per Angelique Kerber, n.1 del mondo solo per la classifica in questo momento.

La tedesca ha rimediato al primo turno del Roland Garros un duro ko battuta per 62 62 dalla russa Ekaterina Makarova, numero 40 Wta, che a Parigi è arrivata due volte negli ottavi (2015 e 2011).

Ritorna alla vittoria Petra Kvitova dopo il calvario dei mesi scorsi.

La tennista ceca ha sconfitto in due set l’americana Julia Boserup con il risultato di 63 62.

Alla fine della partita Petra sembrava quasi commossa per essere uscita dall’incubo che era piombata, non per sua colpa, nei mesi scorsi.

“Sono così felice di essere ritornata in campo oggi, sono davvero contenta di aver preso questa decisione di giocare qui. Sono contenta di come ho giocato oggi, ma c’è ancora da migliorare tanto.”

Roland Garros – 1° Turno – Grand Slam | Terra | e16.790.000

Philippe-Chatrier Court – 11:00 AM

Julia Boserup vs (15)Petra Kvitova



(1)Angelique Kerber vs Ekaterina Makarova



Stephane Robert vs (11)Grigor Dimitrov



(16)Lucas Pouille vs Julien Benneteau



Suzanne-Lenglen Court – 11:00 AM

Horacio Zeballos vs Adrian Mannarino



Christina McHale vs (8)Svetlana Kuznetsova



(6)Dominic Thiem vs Bernard Tomic



(10)Venus Williams vs Qiang Wang



Court 1 – 11:00 AM

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez vs (26)Gilles Muller



Marco Trungelliti vs Quentin Halys



Camila Giorgi vs Oceane Dodin



Lara Arruabarrena vs (6)Dominika Cibulkova



Court 2 – 11:00 AM

Monica Puig vs (31)Roberta Vinci



Benjamin Bonzi vs Daniil Medvedev



Tommy Robredo vs Daniel Evans



Viktorija Golubic vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich



Court 3 – 11:00 AM

Marius Copil vs (19)Albert Ramos-Vinolas



(23)Ivo Karlovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas



(22)Mirjana Lucic-Baroni vs Cagla Buyukakcay



Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs Evgeniya Rodina



Court 6 – 11:00 AM

Louisa Chirico vs Jelena Ostapenko



Taro Daniel vs Jerzy Janowicz



Amanda Anisimova vs Kurumi Nara



Yuichi Sugita vs (25)Steve Johnson



Court 14 – 11:00 AM

Madison Brengle vs Julia Goerges



(20)Pablo Carreno Busta vs Florian Mayer



Lesia Tsurenko vs Kateryna Kozlova



Robin Haase vs Alex De Minaur



Court 17 – 11:00 AM

(30)Timea Bacsinszky vs Sara Sorribes Tormo



Marina Erakovic vs Shelby Rogers



Mikhail Kukushkin vs Tennys Sandgren



Thomaz Bellucci vs Dusan Lajovic

