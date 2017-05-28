Roland Garros 2017 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: I risultati completi della prima giornata. Si salva Pouille. Ok Thiem e V. Williams. Continua il periodo nero della Kerber. Ritorno vincente per Petra Kvitova “Sono così felice di essere ritornata in campo oggi”

28/05/2017 21:00 133 commenti
Risultati dal Roland Garros
Risultati dal Roland Garros

FRA News Roland Garros
Periodo nero per Angelique Kerber, n.1 del mondo solo per la classifica in questo momento.
La tedesca ha rimediato al primo turno del Roland Garros un duro ko battuta per 62 62 dalla russa Ekaterina Makarova, numero 40 Wta, che a Parigi è arrivata due volte negli ottavi (2015 e 2011).

Ritorna alla vittoria Petra Kvitova dopo il calvario dei mesi scorsi.
La tennista ceca ha sconfitto in due set l’americana Julia Boserup con il risultato di 63 62.
Alla fine della partita Petra sembrava quasi commossa per essere uscita dall’incubo che era piombata, non per sua colpa, nei mesi scorsi.
“Sono così felice di essere ritornata in campo oggi, sono davvero contenta di aver preso questa decisione di giocare qui. Sono contenta di come ho giocato oggi, ma c’è ancora da migliorare tanto.”

FRA Roland Garros – 1° Turno – Grand Slam | Terra | e16.790.000

Philippe-Chatrier Court – 11:00 AM
Julia Boserup USA vs (15)Petra Kvitova CZE

GS Roland Garros
J. Boserup
3
2
P. Kvitova [15]
6
6
Vincitore: P. Kvitova
Mostra dettagli

(1)Angelique Kerber GER vs Ekaterina Makarova RUS

GS Roland Garros
A. Kerber [1]
2
2
E. Makarova
6
6
Vincitore: E. Makarova
Mostra dettagli

Stephane Robert FRA vs (11)Grigor Dimitrov BUL

GS Roland Garros
S. Robert
2
3
4
G. Dimitrov [11]
6
6
6
Vincitore: G. Dimitrov
Mostra dettagli

(16)Lucas Pouille FRA vs Julien Benneteau FRA

GS Roland Garros
L. Pouille [16]
7
3
4
6
6
J. Benneteau
6
6
6
3
4
Vincitore: L. Pouille
Mostra dettagli


Suzanne-Lenglen Court – 11:00 AM
Horacio Zeballos ARG vs Adrian Mannarino FRA

GS Roland Garros
H. Zeballos
7
6
6
A. Mannarino
5
3
4
Vincitore: H. Zeballos
Mostra dettagli

Christina McHale USA vs (8)Svetlana Kuznetsova RUS

GS Roland Garros
C. McHale
5
4
S. Kuznetsova [8]
7
6
Vincitore: S. Kuznetsova
Mostra dettagli

(6)Dominic Thiem AUT vs Bernard Tomic AUS

GS Roland Garros
D. Thiem [6]
6
6
6
B. Tomic
4
0
2
Vincitore: D. Thiem
Mostra dettagli

(10)Venus Williams USA vs Qiang Wang CHN

GS Roland Garros
V. Williams [10]
6
7
Q. Wang
4
6
Vincitore: V. Williams
Mostra dettagli


Court 1 – 11:00 AM
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP vs (26)Gilles Muller LUX

GS Roland Garros
G. Garcia-Lopez
7
6
6
6
G. Muller [26]
6
7
2
2
Vincitore: G. Garcia-Lopez
Mostra dettagli

Marco Trungelliti ARG vs Quentin Halys FRA

GS Roland Garros
M. Trungelliti
3
6
7
6
6
Q. Halys
6
7
6
4
4
Vincitore: M. Trungelliti
Mostra dettagli

Camila Giorgi ITA vs Oceane Dodin FRA

GS Roland Garros
C. Giorgi
2
3
O. Dodin
6
6
Vincitore: O. Dodin
Mostra dettagli

Lara Arruabarrena ESP vs (6)Dominika Cibulkova SVK

GS Roland Garros
L. Arruabarrena
2
1
D. Cibulkova [6]
6
6
Vincitore: D. Cibulkova
Mostra dettagli


Court 2 – 11:00 AM
Monica Puig PUR vs (31)Roberta Vinci ITA

GS Roland Garros
M. Puig
6
3
6
R. Vinci [31]
3
6
2
Vincitore: M. Puig
Mostra dettagli

Benjamin Bonzi FRA vs Daniil Medvedev RUS

GS Roland Garros
B. Bonzi
0
5
6
6
3
D. Medvedev
0
7
4
1
1
Vincitore: B. Bonzi
Mostra dettagli

Tommy Robredo ESP vs Daniel Evans GBR

GS Roland Garros
T. Robredo
5
6
6
6
D. Evans
7
4
3
1
Vincitore: T. Robredo
Mostra dettagli

Viktorija Golubic SUI vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich BLR

GS Roland Garros
V. Golubic
40
6
5
3
A. Sasnovich
40
4
7
5
Mostra dettagli


Court 3 – 11:00 AM
Marius Copil ROU vs (19)Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP

GS Roland Garros
M. Copil
7
1
4
2
A. Ramos-Vinolas [19]
6
6
6
6
Vincitore: A. Ramos-Vinolas
Mostra dettagli

(23)Ivo Karlovic CRO vs Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE

GS Roland Garros
I. Karlovic [23]
7
7
6
S. Tsitsipas
6
5
4
Vincitore: I. Karlovic
Mostra dettagli

(22)Mirjana Lucic-Baroni CRO vs Cagla Buyukakcay TUR

GS Roland Garros
M. Lucic-Baroni [22]
3
3
C. Buyukakcay
6
6
Vincitore: C. Buyukakcay
Mostra dettagli

Bethanie Mattek-Sands USA vs Evgeniya Rodina RUS

GS Roland Garros
B. Mattek-Sands
7
6
E. Rodina
5
2
Vincitore: B. Mattek-Sands
Mostra dettagli


Court 6 – 11:00 AM
Louisa Chirico USA vs Jelena Ostapenko LAT

GS Roland Garros
L. Chirico
6
3
2
J. Ostapenko
4
6
6
Vincitore: J. Ostapenko
Mostra dettagli

Taro Daniel JPN vs Jerzy Janowicz POL

GS Roland Garros
T. Daniel
6
6
6
J. Janowicz
4
4
4
Vincitore: T. Daniel
Mostra dettagli

Amanda Anisimova USA vs Kurumi Nara JPN

GS Roland Garros
A. Anisimova
6
5
4
K. Nara
3
7
6
Vincitore: K. Nara
Mostra dettagli

Yuichi Sugita JPN vs (25)Steve Johnson USA

GS Roland Garros
Y. Sugita
0
3
3
7
3
S. Johnson [25]
30
6
6
6
1
Mostra dettagli


Court 14 – 11:00 AM
Madison Brengle USA vs Julia Goerges GER

GS Roland Garros
M. Brengle
1
6
13
J. Goerges
6
3
11
Vincitore: M. Brengle
Mostra dettagli

(20)Pablo Carreno Busta ESP vs Florian Mayer GER

GS Roland Garros
P. Carreno Busta [20]
6
6
6
F. Mayer
4
2
2
Vincitore: P. Carreno Busta
Mostra dettagli

Lesia Tsurenko UKR vs Kateryna Kozlova UKR

GS Roland Garros
L. Tsurenko
6
6
K. Kozlova
4
0
Vincitore: L. Tsurenko
Mostra dettagli

Robin Haase NED vs Alex De Minaur AUS

GS Roland Garros
R. Haase
6
6
6
A. De Minaur
2
3
1
Vincitore: R. Haase
Mostra dettagli


Court 17 – 11:00 AM
(30)Timea Bacsinszky SUI vs Sara Sorribes Tormo ESP

GS Roland Garros
T. Bacsinszky [30]
6
6
S. Sorribes Tormo
1
2
Vincitore: T. Bacsinszky
Mostra dettagli

Marina Erakovic NZL vs Shelby Rogers USA

GS Roland Garros
M. Erakovic
6
4
S. Rogers
7
6
Vincitore: S. Rogers
Mostra dettagli

Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs Tennys Sandgren USA

GS Roland Garros
M. Kukushkin
6
6
6
T. Sandgren
2
1
4
Vincitore: M. Kukushkin
Mostra dettagli

Thomaz Bellucci BRA vs Dusan Lajovic SRB

GS Roland Garros
T. Bellucci
4
7
6
6
D. Lajovic
6
5
4
4
Vincitore: T. Bellucci
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,

133 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
JQ (Guest) 28-05-2017 21:06

Unica vera grande soddisfazione in ritorno con vittoria della Kvitova per il resto giornata da dimenticare.

 133
Replica | Quota |
goldrust 28-05-2017 21:05

Scritto da _Carlo
Ehi, ma quel pancino di Cipolletta ??

pancino? direi che è un po’ fuori forma

 132
Replica | Quota |
_Carlo (Guest) 28-05-2017 20:54

Ehi, ma quel pancino di Cipolletta ?? 🙄

 131
Replica | Quota |
Luigi44 (Guest) 28-05-2017 20:42

E la Mattek, dopo aver sofferto con la Paolini nelle quali, passa anche il primo turno nel Main Draw! Sicuramente finora Jasmine è stata la migliore delle italiane…

 130
Replica | Quota |
Hair49 (Guest) 28-05-2017 20:33

un punteggio come quello inflitto da Dodin a Giorgi come dire tappa la bocca non c’è nulla da dire se non che la francese oltre ad essere una grande gnocca, gambe stupende, è oiù completa di Camila ed ha acquisito sicurezza nei suoi mezzi certo non vincerà il Garros ma qualche soddisfazione ai suoi fan la da invece la Giorgi…….

Come avevo scritto Golubic vs Sasnovic non ha tradito le mie attese incontro tirato ed equilibrato non saprei dire chi vincerà forse Sasnovic è un po più concreta meno ricercata nei colpi un peccato che una debba uscire

 129
Replica | Quota |
alexalex 28-05-2017 20:25

Scritto da _Carlo

Scritto da Jim Courier
Non proprio, così si faceva agli AO molti anni fa.

Scritto da _Carlo
Lo dico tutti gli anni e continuo a ripeterlo ancora una volta: giocare 3 su 5 nei primi due turni degli slam mi sembra una cagata pazzesca…
Si inventano tante boiate per cambiare il tennis che non fanno altro che peggiorarlo (vedi finals di milano…), mentre questa semplice cosa di buon senso di giocare 3 su 5 solo dai sedicesimi (o anche dagli ottavi) di finale in poi non la prendono proprio in considerazione…

Ahh si ?? Peccato che hanno cambiato allora…

Perché secondo te dovrebbero giocare 2 su 3 i primi turni?

 128
Replica | Quota |
Zoff (Guest) 28-05-2017 20:23

Cami già fuori, sembrava lontana con la testa

 127
Replica | Quota |
Giuli (Guest) 28-05-2017 20:21

Mi sa che la Giorgi prenderà lo stesso treno della Vinci!

 126
Replica | Quota |
alexalex 28-05-2017 20:16

Scritto da _Carlo

Scritto da alexalex

Scritto da _Carlo
…ma quindi il match della giorgi rischierà di essere interrotto per oscurità ??

I francesi non hanno pagato le bollette neanche quest’anno?

Mi ricordavo che non c’era l’illuminazione al roland garros, ma posso sbagliarmi…

Mi ricordo anch’io, ma non il motivo

 125
Replica | Quota |
David90 (Guest) 28-05-2017 20:11

Essere un tifoso della Giorgi deve essere frustante assai.
Tira dei colpi a caso che pare una pazza più che una tennista.

 124
Replica | Quota |
Cooper (Guest) 28-05-2017 20:03

@ alexalex (#1857906)

Figurati ja Buchard e il suo coach interruppero un allenamento perché Camila dava solo sassate

 123
Replica | Quota |
Paolino (Guest) 28-05-2017 20:00

@ Zoff (#1857898)

Anche il prosieguo è. …titubante.Ghe ne minga ragazzi

 122
Replica | Quota |
Zoff (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:58

Dal live score sembra aver già mollato

 121
Replica | Quota |
Leonardo (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:55

9 aces in un game sono una cosa pazzesca

 120
Replica | Quota |
gv (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:52

cosa è successo a Bellucci? Tira solo bordate dal primo all’ultimo punto (e gliene stanno pure dentro parecchie).

 119
Replica | Quota |
_Carlo (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:40

Scritto da alexalex

Scritto da _Carlo
…ma quindi il match della giorgi rischierà di essere interrotto per oscurità ??

I francesi non hanno pagato le bollette neanche quest’anno?

Mi ricordavo che non c’era l’illuminazione al roland garros, ma posso sbagliarmi…

 118
Replica | Quota |
alexalex 28-05-2017 19:35

La giorgi ha una velocità di braccio allucinante. Se solo giocasse più in controllo. L’impressione è sempre che voglia tirare un missile in qualunque situazione, ma ciò non è possibile…

 117
Replica | Quota |
Bob22 (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:26

Scritto da Bob22
Hanno tolto il collegamento con il campo 1.

.???

 116
Replica | Quota |
Zoff (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:26

Inizi titubanti della nostra Camila

 115
Replica | Quota |
Bob22 (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:25

Hanno tolto il collegamento con il campo 1.

 114
Replica | Quota |
Luis (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:23

@ Hair49 (#1857869)

Almeno la prima l’ha battuta…

 113
Replica | Quota |
alexalex 28-05-2017 19:23

Scritto da _Carlo
…ma quindi il match della giorgi rischierà di essere interrotto per oscurità ??

I francesi non hanno pagato le bollette neanche quest’anno?

 112
Replica | Quota |
Dizzo (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:16

Per me, è impensabile che uno Slam non abbia ne una copertura sui campi principali ne un adeguato impianto di illuminazione. Però adesso era più importante l’ampliamento della struttura, il continuare ad espandersi. Certo che anche i francesi sono cocciuti eh…

 111
Replica | Quota |
Gabriele da Firenze (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:15

A Parigi fa buio più tardi che da noi…

 110
Replica | Quota |
_Carlo (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:08

Scritto da Jim Courier
Non proprio, così si faceva agli AO molti anni fa.

Scritto da _Carlo
Lo dico tutti gli anni e continuo a ripeterlo ancora una volta: giocare 3 su 5 nei primi due turni degli slam mi sembra una cagata pazzesca…
Si inventano tante boiate per cambiare il tennis che non fanno altro che peggiorarlo (vedi finals di milano…), mentre questa semplice cosa di buon senso di giocare 3 su 5 solo dai sedicesimi (o anche dagli ottavi) di finale in poi non la prendono proprio in considerazione…

Ahh si ?? Peccato che hanno cambiato allora… 😥

 109
Replica | Quota |
_Carlo (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:06

…ma quindi il match della giorgi rischierà di essere interrotto per oscurità ?? 🙄

 108
Replica | Quota |
Denis93 28-05-2017 19:05

Pouille al RG non ne azzecca una. E dire che ha un talento pazzesco sto ragazzo

 107
Replica | Quota |
massimo (Guest) 28-05-2017 19:02

Forza Camila!

 106
Replica | Quota |
Luca96 28-05-2017 18:55

Sorprendente sconfitta della Lucic contro la turca che quest’anno non ne ha azzeccato una…già 3 teste di serie salutano il torneo femminile.

 105
Replica | Quota |
Gabriele da Firenze (Guest) 28-05-2017 18:53

Trungelliti e Hays ci mettono 10 minuti a fare un game…che palle… 😈
Fino a che ora giocano? Hanno la luce al Rolando?

 104
Replica | Quota |
Jim Courier (Guest) 28-05-2017 18:47

Non proprio, così si faceva agli AO molti anni fa.

Scritto da _Carlo
Lo dico tutti gli anni e continuo a ripeterlo ancora una volta: giocare 3 su 5 nei primi due turni degli slam mi sembra una cagata pazzesca…
Si inventano tante boiate per cambiare il tennis che non fanno altro che peggiorarlo (vedi finals di milano…), mentre questa semplice cosa di buon senso di giocare 3 su 5 solo dai sedicesimi (o anche dagli ottavi) di finale in poi non la prendono proprio in considerazione…

103
Replica | Quota |
Hair49 (Guest) 28-05-2017 18:44

Scritto da Zoff
Anche la Lucic a casa. Non me lo aspettavo così presto

Si vede che anche per lei come per Genie l’obiettivo dell’anno era quello di battere Sharapova adesso possono anche perdere tutti gli incontri!!!!!!!!

 102
Replica | Quota |
Zoff (Guest) 28-05-2017 18:34

Anche la Lucic a casa. Non me lo aspettavo così presto

 101
Replica | Quota |
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)