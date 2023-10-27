Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Ortisei, Brest, Curitiba e Playford 2: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

27/10/2023 08:21 Nessun commento
Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14
Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14

ITA CHALLENGER Ortisei (Italia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Daniil Glinka EST vs Billy Harris GBR
ATP Ortisei
Daniil Glinka
6
6
3
Billy Harris
7
4
6
Vincitore: Harris
Mostra dettagli

2. Mathias Bourgue FRA vs Maks Kasnikowski POL

ATP Ortisei
Mathias Bourgue
6
3
Maks Kasnikowski
7
6
Vincitore: Kasnikowski
Mostra dettagli

3. [Alt] Enrico Dalla Valle ITA vs [Q] Lukas Klein SVK

ATP Ortisei
Enrico Dalla Valle
3
2
Lukas Klein
6
6
Vincitore: Klein
Mostra dettagli

4. [Q] Luca Giacomini ITA vs [3] Federico Gaio ITA

ATP Ortisei
Luca Giacomini
6
6
Federico Gaio [3]
7
7
Vincitore: Gaio
Mostra dettagli


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Maximilian Neuchrist AUT / Jakub Paul SUI vs [2] Daniel Cukierman ISR / Joshua Paris GBR

ATP Ortisei
Maximilian Neuchrist / Jakub Paul [4]
6
6
Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris [2]
4
1
Vincitore: Neuchrist / Paul
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Filip Bergevi SWE / Mick Veldheer NED vs Andrew Paulson CZE / Patrik Rikl CZE

ATP Ortisei
Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer [1]
2
6
Andrew Paulson / Patrik Rikl
6
7
Vincitore: Paulson / Rikl
Mostra dettagli



FRA CHALLENGER Brest (Francia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Central – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK / Petros Tsitsipas GRE vs [2] Yuki Bhambri IND / Julian Cash GBR
ATP Brest
Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Petros Tsitsipas
4
7
7
Yuki Bhambri / Julian Cash [2]
6
6
10
Vincitore: Bhambri / Cash
Mostra dettagli

2. Arthur Cazaux FRA vs [6] Hugo Gaston FRA (non prima ore: 13:30)

ATP Brest
Arthur Cazaux
2
2
Hugo Gaston [6]
6
6
Vincitore: Gaston
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Benjamin Bonzi FRA vs [Q] Arthur Fery GBR (non prima ore: 15:30)

ATP Brest
Benjamin Bonzi [4]
6
6
Arthur Fery
3
4
Vincitore: Bonzi
Mostra dettagli

4. [5] Constant Lestienne FRA vs [WC] Titouan Droguet FRA (non prima ore: 18:00)

ATP Brest
Constant Lestienne [5]
6
6
Titouan Droguet
3
2
Vincitore: Lestienne
Mostra dettagli

5. Zsombor Piros HUN vs Pedro Martinez ESP

ATP Brest
Zsombor Piros
3
6
Pedro Martinez
6
7
Vincitore: Martinez
Mostra dettagli


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Luke Johnson GBR / Skander Mansouri TUN vs [4] Sander Arends NED / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX

ATP Brest
Luke Johnson / Skander Mansouri
4
6
9
Sander Arends / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [4]
6
3
11
Vincitore: Arends / Reyes-Varela
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Robert Galloway USA / Albano Olivetti FRA vs [3] Evan King USA / Reese Stalder USA

ATP Brest
Robert Galloway / Albano Olivetti [1]
6
6
Evan King / Reese Stalder [3]
4
0
Vincitore: Galloway / Olivetti
Mostra dettagli



BRA CHALLENGER Curitiba (Brasile) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta

Quadra Central (4) – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG vs Guido Andreozzi ARG
ATP Curitiba
Roman Andres Burruchaga
0
3
Guido Andreozzi
0
5
Mostra dettagli

2. [6] Felipe Meligeni Alves BRA vs Oliver Crawford USA (non prima ore: 16:30)

ATP Curitiba
Felipe Meligeni Alves [6]
40
6
5
2
Oliver Crawford
15
3
7
2
Mostra dettagli

3. Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG vs [5] Hugo Dellien BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [9] Luciano Darderi ITA vs [WC] Orlando Luz BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [6] Felipe Meligeni Alves BRA OR Oliver Crawford USA vs Dalibor Svrcina CZE (non prima ore: 22:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Quadra 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 15:00)
1. [1] Diego Hidalgo ECU / Cristian Rodriguez COL vs [3] Fernando Romboli BRA / Marcelo Zormann BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Guido Andreozzi ARG / Ignacio Carou URU vs Gastao Elias POR / Carlos Taberner ESP (non prima ore: 20:00)

ATP Curitiba
Guido Andreozzi / Ignacio Carou [4]
0
Gastao Elias / Carlos Taberner
0
Vincitore: Andreozzi / Carou per walkover
Mostra dettagli



AUS CHALLENGER Playford 2 (Australia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Seongchan Hong KOR vs [2] Rinky Hijikata AUS
ATP Playford
Seongchan Hong [6]
1
1
Rinky Hijikata [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Hijikata
Mostra dettagli

2. Hiroki Moriya JPN vs [4] James Duckworth AUS

ATP Playford
Hiroki Moriya
6
2
4
James Duckworth [4]
4
6
6
Vincitore: Duckworth
Mostra dettagli

3. Rio Noguchi JPN / Arthur Weber FRA vs Ryan Seggerman USA / Patrik Trhac USA

ATP Playford
Rio Noguchi / Arthur Weber
3
3
Ryan Seggerman / Patrik Trhac
6
6
Vincitore: Seggerman / Trhac
Mostra dettagli

4. [1] Piotr Matuszewski POL / Kai Wehnelt GER vs [4] Blake Ellis AUS / Tristan Schoolkate AUS

ATP Playford
Piotr Matuszewski / Kai Wehnelt [1]
3
4
Blake Ellis / Tristan Schoolkate [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Ellis / Schoolkate
Mostra dettagli


COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [SE] Chak Lam Coleman Wong HKG vs [8] Tristan Schoolkate AUS

ATP Playford
Chak Lam Coleman Wong
6
7
7
Tristan Schoolkate [8]
7
6
6
Vincitore: Wong
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Taro Daniel JPN vs Yuta Shimizu JPN

ATP Playford
Taro Daniel [3]
6
6
Yuta Shimizu
1
2
Vincitore: Daniel
Mostra dettagli

TAG: