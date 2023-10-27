Challenger Ortisei, Brest, Curitiba e Playford 2: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14
CHALLENGER Ortisei (Italia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Daniil Glinka
vs Billy Harris
ATP Ortisei
Daniil Glinka
6
6
3
Billy Harris
7
4
6
Vincitore: Harris
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
D. Glinka
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-5 → 3-5
D. Glinka
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
2-3 → 2-4
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Glinka
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Glinka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
D. Glinka
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
D. Glinka
A-40
0-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
B. Harris
15-0
ace
30-0
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
ace
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Glinka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
B. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
D. Glinka
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
B. Harris
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Glinka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
2. Mathias Bourgue vs Maks Kasnikowski
ATP Ortisei
Mathias Bourgue
6
3
Maks Kasnikowski
7
6
Vincitore: Kasnikowski
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bourgue
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 2-5
M. Bourgue
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
0-5 → 1-5
M. Bourgue
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
0-3 → 0-4
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
M. Bourgue
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
ace
2-4*
2*-5
ace
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
M. Bourgue
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
M. Bourgue
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Bourgue
30-40
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Bourgue
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
3. [Alt] Enrico Dalla Valle vs [Q] Lukas Klein
ATP Ortisei
Enrico Dalla Valle
3
2
Lukas Klein
6
6
Vincitore: Klein
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Klein
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 2-6
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
L. Klein
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
L. Klein
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
L. Klein
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. [Q] Luca Giacomini vs [3] Federico Gaio
ATP Ortisei
Luca Giacomini
6
6
Federico Gaio [3]
7
7
Vincitore: Gaio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
0*-2
df
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
0*-6
1-6*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
L. Giacomini
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
F. Gaio
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
F. Gaio
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
L. Giacomini
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
L. Giacomini
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Maximilian Neuchrist / Jakub Paul vs [2] Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris
ATP Ortisei
Maximilian Neuchrist / Jakub Paul [4]
6
6
Daniel Cukierman / Joshua Paris [2]
4
1
Vincitore: Neuchrist / Paul
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Cukierman / Paris
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
M. Neuchrist / Paul
4-1 → 5-1
D. Cukierman / Paris
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Neuchrist / Paul
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Cukierman / Paris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Neuchrist / Paul
1-0 → 2-0
D. Cukierman / Paris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Neuchrist / Paul
5-4 → 6-4
D. Cukierman / Paris
5-3 → 5-4
M. Neuchrist / Paul
4-3 → 5-3
D. Cukierman / Paris
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
M. Neuchrist / Paul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
D. Cukierman / Paris
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Neuchrist / Paul
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Cukierman / Paris
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Neuchrist / Paul
1-0 → 2-0
D. Cukierman / Paris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer vs Andrew Paulson / Patrik Rikl
ATP Ortisei
Filip Bergevi / Mick Veldheer [1]
2
6
Andrew Paulson / Patrik Rikl
6
7
Vincitore: Paulson / Rikl
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
ace
1-5*
1*-6
ace
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Paulson / Rikl
6-5 → 6-6
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
5-5 → 6-5
A. Paulson / Rikl
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
4-4 → 5-4
A. Paulson / Rikl
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
3-3 → 4-3
A. Paulson / Rikl
3-2 → 3-3
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Paulson / Rikl
2-1 → 2-2
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
A. Paulson / Rikl
1-0 → 1-1
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Paulson / Rikl
2-5 → 2-6
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Paulson / Rikl
2-3 → 2-4
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Paulson / Rikl
2-1 → 2-2
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Paulson / Rikl
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
F. Bergevi / Veldheer
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Brest (Francia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Central – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi
/ Petros Tsitsipas
vs [2] Yuki Bhambri
/ Julian Cash
ATP Brest
Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Petros Tsitsipas
4
7
7
Yuki Bhambri / Julian Cash [2]
6
6
10
Vincitore: Bhambri / Cash
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Bhambri / Cash
1-0
2-0
3-0
df
3-1
4-1
5-1
5-2
5-3
6-3
ace
6-4
7-5
8-5
8-6
8-7
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
ace
3*-4
df
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
df
6-6 → 7-6
Y. Bhambri / Cash
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
A. Qureshi / Tsitsipas
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Bhambri / Cash
5-4 → 5-5
A. Qureshi / Tsitsipas
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Bhambri / Cash
4-3 → 4-4
A. Qureshi / Tsitsipas
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Bhambri / Cash
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Qureshi / Tsitsipas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Bhambri / Cash
2-1 → 2-2
A. Qureshi / Tsitsipas
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Bhambri / Cash
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Qureshi / Tsitsipas
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Bhambri / Cash
4-5 → 4-6
A. Qureshi / Tsitsipas
0-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Bhambri / Cash
3-4 → 3-5
A. Qureshi / Tsitsipas
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Bhambri / Cash
2-3 → 2-4
A. Qureshi / Tsitsipas
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Bhambri / Cash
40-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
A. Qureshi / Tsitsipas
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Bhambri / Cash
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
A. Qureshi / Tsitsipas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. Arthur Cazaux vs [6] Hugo Gaston (non prima ore: 13:30)
ATP Brest
Arthur Cazaux
2
2
Hugo Gaston [6]
6
6
Vincitore: Gaston
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Gaston
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-4 → 1-5
A. Cazaux
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
H. Gaston
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
H. Gaston
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Cazaux
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
H. Gaston
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Cazaux
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
H. Gaston
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
H. Gaston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Cazaux
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [4] Benjamin Bonzi vs [Q] Arthur Fery (non prima ore: 15:30)
ATP Brest
Benjamin Bonzi [4]
6
6
Arthur Fery
3
4
Vincitore: Bonzi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Fery
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
B. Bonzi
40-A
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Bonzi
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
B. Bonzi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Fery
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Fery
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
B. Bonzi
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. [5] Constant Lestienne vs [WC] Titouan Droguet (non prima ore: 18:00)
ATP Brest
Constant Lestienne [5]
6
6
Titouan Droguet
3
2
Vincitore: Lestienne
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Lestienne
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
T. Droguet
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Lestienne
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
C. Lestienne
40-15
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
3-1 → 4-1
T. Droguet
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
5. Zsombor Piros vs Pedro Martinez
ATP Brest
Zsombor Piros
3
6
Pedro Martinez
6
7
Vincitore: Martinez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
ace
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
P. Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
6-5 → 6-6
P. Martinez
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
Z. Piros
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
Z. Piros
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
Z. Piros
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Z. Piros
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Z. Piros
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Piros
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-5 → 3-5
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
P. Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Luke Johnson / Skander Mansouri vs [4] Sander Arends / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
ATP Brest
Luke Johnson / Skander Mansouri
4
6
9
Sander Arends / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [4]
6
3
11
Vincitore: Arends / Reyes-Varela
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Arends / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-1
0-2
1-2
2-2
3-2
3-3
3-4
4-4
5-4
5-5
5-6
6-6
7-6
7-7
7-8
8-8
9-8
ace
9-9
10-9
df
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Johnson / Mansouri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Arends / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 5-3
L. Johnson / Mansouri
5-1 → 5-2
S. Arends / Angel Reyes-Varela
4-1 → 5-1
L. Johnson / Mansouri
0-15
15-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Arends / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
L. Johnson / Mansouri
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
S. Arends / Angel Reyes-Varela
1-0 → 2-0
L. Johnson / Mansouri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Arends / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
L. Johnson / Mansouri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
S. Arends / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-40
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
L. Johnson / Mansouri
2-4 → 3-4
S. Arends / Angel Reyes-Varela
1-4 → 2-4
L. Johnson / Mansouri
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
S. Arends / Angel Reyes-Varela
1-2 → 1-3
L. Johnson / Mansouri
0-2 → 1-2
S. Arends / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Johnson / Mansouri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Robert Galloway / Albano Olivetti vs [3] Evan King / Reese Stalder
ATP Brest
Robert Galloway / Albano Olivetti [1]
6
6
Evan King / Reese Stalder [3]
4
0
Vincitore: Galloway / Olivetti
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. King / Stalder
5-0 → 6-0
R. Galloway / Olivetti
4-0 → 5-0
E. King / Stalder
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
3-0 → 4-0
R. Galloway / Olivetti
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
E. King / Stalder
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
R. Galloway / Olivetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. King / Stalder
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Galloway / Olivetti
4-4 → 5-4
E. King / Stalder
4-3 → 4-4
R. Galloway / Olivetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
E. King / Stalder
3-2 → 3-3
R. Galloway / Olivetti
2-2 → 3-2
E. King / Stalder
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
R. Galloway / Olivetti
1-1 → 1-2
E. King / Stalder
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
R. Galloway / Olivetti
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Curitiba (Brasile) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta
Quadra Central (4) – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Roman Andres Burruchaga
vs Guido Andreozzi
ATP Curitiba
Roman Andres Burruchaga•
0
3
Guido Andreozzi
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Andreozzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
R. Andres Burruchaga
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
G. Andreozzi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
R. Andres Burruchaga
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
G. Andreozzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
R. Andres Burruchaga
2-0 → 2-1
G. Andreozzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
R. Andres Burruchaga
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [6] Felipe Meligeni Alves vs Oliver Crawford (non prima ore: 16:30)
ATP Curitiba
Felipe Meligeni Alves [6]•
40
6
5
2
Oliver Crawford
15
3
7
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
O. Crawford
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
F. Meligeni Alves
1-1 → 2-1
F. Meligeni Alves
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Crawford
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
F. Meligeni Alves
5-5 → 5-6
F. Meligeni Alves
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
O. Crawford
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
F. Meligeni Alves
2-4 → 3-4
O. Crawford
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
F. Meligeni Alves
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
F. Meligeni Alves
1-1 → 1-2
F. Meligeni Alves
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Crawford
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
F. Meligeni Alves
4-3 → 5-3
O. Crawford
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
F. Meligeni Alves
3-2 → 4-2
O. Crawford
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
F. Meligeni Alves
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
F. Meligeni Alves
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
O. Crawford
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Santiago Rodriguez Taverna vs [5] Hugo Dellien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [9] Luciano Darderi vs [WC] Orlando Luz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [6] Felipe Meligeni Alves OR Oliver Crawford vs Dalibor Svrcina (non prima ore: 22:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 15:00)
1. [1] Diego Hidalgo / Cristian Rodriguez vs [3] Fernando Romboli / Marcelo Zormann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Guido Andreozzi / Ignacio Carou vs Gastao Elias / Carlos Taberner (non prima ore: 20:00)
ATP Curitiba
Guido Andreozzi / Ignacio Carou [4]
0
Gastao Elias / Carlos Taberner
0
Vincitore: Andreozzi / Carou per walkover
CHALLENGER Playford 2 (Australia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Seongchan Hong
vs [2] Rinky Hijikata
ATP Playford
Seongchan Hong [6]
1
1
Rinky Hijikata [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Hijikata
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Hijikata
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
R. Hijikata
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-4 → 0-5
R. Hijikata
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
S. Hong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
R. Hijikata
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Hong
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-5 → 1-6
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
S. Hong
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
S. Hong
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Hiroki Moriya vs [4] James Duckworth
ATP Playford
Hiroki Moriya
6
2
4
James Duckworth [4]
4
6
6
Vincitore: Duckworth
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
H. Moriya
30-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
H. Moriya
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
H. Moriya
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
H. Moriya
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
H. Moriya
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 1-1
3. Rio Noguchi / Arthur Weber vs Ryan Seggerman / Patrik Trhac
ATP Playford
Rio Noguchi / Arthur Weber
3
3
Ryan Seggerman / Patrik Trhac
6
6
Vincitore: Seggerman / Trhac
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Seggerman / Trhac
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
3-5 → 3-6
R. Noguchi / Weber
3-4 → 3-5
R. Seggerman / Trhac
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Noguchi / Weber
1-4 → 2-4
R. Seggerman / Trhac
1-3 → 1-4
R. Noguchi / Weber
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Seggerman / Trhac
1-1 → 1-2
R. Noguchi / Weber
0-1 → 1-1
R. Seggerman / Trhac
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Noguchi / Weber
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
R. Seggerman / Trhac
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
R. Noguchi / Weber
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Seggerman / Trhac
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
2-3 → 2-4
R. Noguchi / Weber
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Seggerman / Trhac
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 2-2
R. Noguchi / Weber
1-1 → 1-2
R. Seggerman / Trhac
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
R. Noguchi / Weber
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. [1] Piotr Matuszewski / Kai Wehnelt vs [4] Blake Ellis / Tristan Schoolkate
ATP Playford
Piotr Matuszewski / Kai Wehnelt [1]
3
4
Blake Ellis / Tristan Schoolkate [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Ellis / Schoolkate
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
P. Matuszewski / Wehnelt
4-4 → 4-5
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
4-3 → 4-4
P. Matuszewski / Wehnelt
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
P. Matuszewski / Wehnelt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
P. Matuszewski / Wehnelt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
P. Matuszewski / Wehnelt
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
3-5 → 3-6
P. Matuszewski / Wehnelt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
P. Matuszewski / Wehnelt
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
P. Matuszewski / Wehnelt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
1-1 → 1-2
P. Matuszewski / Wehnelt
0-1 → 1-1
B. Ellis / Schoolkate
0-0 → 0-1
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [SE] Chak Lam Coleman Wong vs [8] Tristan Schoolkate
ATP Playford
Chak Lam Coleman Wong
6
7
7
Tristan Schoolkate [8]
7
6
6
Vincitore: Wong
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
df
3*-2
ace
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
C. Lam Coleman Wong
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 6-6
C. Lam Coleman Wong
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
T. Schoolkate
A-40
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
C. Lam Coleman Wong
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
C. Lam Coleman Wong
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
C. Lam Coleman Wong
1-2 → 2-2
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
C. Lam Coleman Wong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
ace
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
T. Schoolkate
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
C. Lam Coleman Wong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 5-5
C. Lam Coleman Wong
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
C. Lam Coleman Wong
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
C. Lam Coleman Wong
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
2-1 → 2-2
C. Lam Coleman Wong
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Lam Coleman Wong
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
ace
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
C. Lam Coleman Wong
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
C. Lam Coleman Wong
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
4-5 → 5-5
C. Lam Coleman Wong
3-4 → 4-4
C. Lam Coleman Wong
2-3 → 3-3
T. Schoolkate
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Lam Coleman Wong
1-2 → 2-2
C. Lam Coleman Wong
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
2. [3] Taro Daniel vs Yuta Shimizu
ATP Playford
Taro Daniel [3]
6
6
Yuta Shimizu
1
2
Vincitore: Daniel
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
