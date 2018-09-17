Challenger Shanghai CH | Cemento | $75.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: +72 per Alessandro Giannessi
17/09/2018 08:54 1 commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (17-09-2018)
13
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2225
Punti
24
Tornei
22
Best: 21
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1696
Punti
29
Tornei
47
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1021
Punti
24
Tornei
62
Best: 54
▼
-3
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
864
Punti
22
Tornei
90
Best: 90
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
646
Punti
25
Tornei
112
Best: 70
▲
11
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
480
Punti
26
Tornei
114
Best: 33
▼
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
478
Punti
30
Tornei
147
Best: 36
▼
-2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
395
Punti
18
Tornei
150
Best: 108
▼
-3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
391
Punti
26
Tornei
158
Best: 158
▲
7
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
366
Punti
18
Tornei
168
Best: 156
▼
-1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
337
Punti
25
Tornei
170
Best: 100
▼
-2
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
337
Punti
23
Tornei
175
Best: 84
▲
72
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
324
Punti
24
Tornei
180
Best: 159
▲
1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
307
Punti
21
Tornei
189
Best: 153
▼
-11
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
295
Punti
35
Tornei
209
Best: 146
▼
-1
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
267
Punti
25
Tornei
214
Best: 212
▲
1
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
261
Punti
23
Tornei
229
Best: 165
▲
8
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
245
Punti
30
Tornei
247
Best: 247
▲
28
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
224
Punti
24
Tornei
250
Best: 152
▼
-1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
222
Punti
20
Tornei
284
Best: 118
▲
13
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
180
Punti
34
Tornei
298
Best: 290
▼
-2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
165
Punti
23
Tornei
303
Best: 178
▲
32
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
159
Punti
22
Tornei
328
Best: 259
▲
11
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
144
Punti
30
Tornei
357
Best: 315
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
125
Punti
15
Tornei
361
Best: 354
▼
-1
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
122
Punti
23
Tornei
387
Best: 387
▲
1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
107
Punti
28
Tornei
389
Best: 301
▲
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
106
Punti
23
Tornei
390
Best: 375
▼
-15
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
106
Punti
26
Tornei
426
Best: 407
▼
-14
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
92
Punti
23
Tornei
457
Best: 456
▼
-1
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
80
Punti
30
Tornei
487
Best: 487
▲
5
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
72
Punti
15
Tornei
510
Best: 472
▼
-7
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
67
Punti
25
Tornei
526
Best: 520
▲
7
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
64
Punti
28
Tornei
544
Best: 402
▲
4
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
58
Punti
22
Tornei
550
Best: 355
▲
4
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
57
Punti
26
Tornei
551
Best: 500
▼
-6
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
57
Punti
26
Tornei
552
Best: 204
▲
3
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
56
Punti
12
Tornei
574
Best: 574
▲
2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
52
Punti
24
Tornei
577
Best: 577
▲
1
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
52
Punti
29
Tornei
583
Best: 581
▼
-2
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
51
Punti
23
Tornei
620
Best: 542
▲
34
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
43
Punti
13
Tornei
625
Best: 384
▲
91
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
42
Punti
19
Tornei
629
Best: 327
▼
-1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
42
Punti
23
Tornei
664
Best: 70
▼
-1
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
6
Tornei
681
Best: 522
▼
-5
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
36
Punti
10
Tornei
692
Best: 671
▼
-5
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
35
Punti
22
Tornei
716
Best: 375
▼
-32
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
32
Punti
13
Tornei
726
Best: 292
▼
-6
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
31
Punti
11
Tornei
775
Best: 763
▼
-3
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
26
Punti
14
Tornei
790
Best: 526
--
0
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
25
Punti
20
Tornei
806
Best: 481
--
0
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
23
Punti
16
Tornei
807
Best: 465
▲
1
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
23
Punti
21
Tornei
818
Best: 818
▲
1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
22
Punti
16
Tornei
819
Best: 805
▲
1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
22
Punti
17
Tornei
824
Best: 824
▲
3
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
22
Punti
28
Tornei
858
Best: 798
▼
-2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
20
Punti
19
Tornei
859
Best: 375
▼
-2
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
20
Punti
20
Tornei
879
Best: 879
▲
3
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
18
Punti
11
Tornei
891
Best: 299
--
0
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
18
Punti
20
Tornei
914
Best: 873
▲
18
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
16
Punti
17
Tornei
922
Best: 922
▲
1
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
15
Punti
12
Tornei
934
Best: 899
▲
3
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
15
Punti
24
Tornei
943
Best: 943
▲
6
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
14
Punti
10
Tornei
961
Best: 793
▲
6
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
13
Punti
15
Tornei
964
Best: 556
▲
5
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
13
Punti
21
Tornei
971
Best: 971
▲
9
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
12
Punti
8
Tornei
998
Best: 998
▲
9
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
11
Punti
12
Tornei
1015
Best: 598
▼
-144
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
11
Punti
17
Tornei
1031
Best: 394
▼
-245
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
10
Punti
10
Tornei
1040
Best: 282
--
0
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
10
Punti
14
Tornei
1052
Best: 222
▼
-1
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
9
Punti
3
Tornei
1082
Best: 989
▲
28
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
9
Punti
25
Tornei
1087
Best: 1078
▼
-2
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
8
Punti
5
Tornei
1099
Best: 1079
▼
-2
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1105
Best: 590
▼
-1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1120
Best: 743
▲
1
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1125
Best: 1125
▲
60
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1150
Best: 1143
▲
3
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
6
Punti
3
Tornei
1178
Best: 901
▲
66
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1194
Best: 1194
▲
63
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1280
Best: 903
▼
-54
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1284
Best: 1284
▲
7
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1297
Best: 450
▲
13
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1365
Best: 1181
▲
8
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1376
Best: 1376
▲
6
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1383
Best: 1293
▲
5
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1391
Best: 1207
▲
7
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1421
Best: 1220
▼
-97
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1456
Best: 1456
▲
5
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1456
Best: 1435
▲
5
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1456
Best: 1424
▲
5
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1456
Best: 715
▲
5
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1469
Best: 1307
▲
5
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1469
Best: 1446
▲
5
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1469
Best: 1437
▲
5
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1496
Best: 1450
▼
-5
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1534
Best: 1479
▼
-8
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1551
Best: 1445
▲
4
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1567
Best: 1142
▼
-149
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1570
Best: 1570
▲
7
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1570
Best: 1028
▼
-15
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1586
Best: 1354
▼
-9
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1586
Best: 1184
▼
-158
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1586
Best: 1114
▼
-158
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1586
Best: 1119
▲
6
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1586
Best: 1066
▲
6
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1610
Best: 1461
--
0
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
12
Tornei
1614
Best: 1614
--
0
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1614
Best: 1591
▲
1
Lorenzo Fucile
ITA, 13-05-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1614
Best: 1552
▲
1
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1614
Best: 1609
▲
1
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1699
Best: 1699
▲
1
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1671
▲
1
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1603
▲
1
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1605
▲
1
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1699
▲
1
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1699
--
0
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1699
▲
1
Mattia Rossi
ITA, 13-01-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1322
▲
1
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1699
Best: 1580
▲
1
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1801
Best: 1486
▼
-8
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1801
Best: 1699
▼
-8
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1801
Best: 835
▼
-8
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1801
Best: 1743
▲
66
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1801
Best: 1784
▼
-8
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1801
Best: 943
▼
-8
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1801
Best: 1793
▼
-8
Maurizio Speziali
ITA, 22-05-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1876
Best: 664
▼
-9
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1876
Best: 1867
▼
-9
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1910
Best: 1532
▼
-355
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1937
Best: 1442
▼
-7
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1937
Best: 1694
▼
-35
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1937
Best: 1793
▼
-7
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1958
Best: 1350
▼
-28
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1958
Best: 1913
▼
-4
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1958
Best: 1958
▼
-4
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1969
Best: 1856
▼
-1
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1 commento
Abbiamo 20 giocatori nei primi 250 così distribuiti: 3 nei 50 più altri 2 per arrivare a 100, altri 4 per andare nei 150, 6 tra la 150 e la duecentesima posizione, fino a contarne altri 5 per arrivare a 250.
Tra questi sono solo 7 che non hanno più di 23 anni. ((dal 95 in poi). Tra questi 7 solo Berrettini è veramente avanti, Sonego è da una settimana nei 100 e potrebbe avere qualche difficoltà a tenere la posizione nel prossimo mese.
Gli altri hanno una classifica costruita esclusivamente con i challanger molti dei quali giocati in Italia; ancora troppo poco per capire dove potranno arrivare entro il 2019 – 2020. Sono molti i giocatori intorno ai 30 anni, a dimostrazione che il tennis di oggi, a differenza di quello di quindici – vent’anni fa se non si vuole considerare fino agli anni 80, è sempre più uno sport per “vecchietti”.
Se poi ci si vuole spingere oltre nell’analisi possiamo notare che tra la 250 e la 500 troviamo solo tre giocatori al massimo in prospettiva futura, con Mager che non è più riuscito a ripetersi dopo il torneo di Milano e con Caruana precipitato oltre la settecentesima posizione dopo che all’inizio dell’anno aveva impegnato Steve Johnson al primo turno di un 250 americano.
Ovviamente i risultati dei giovanissimi ci dicono cose importanti, ma in questo caso dobbiamo solo avere speranza per il futuro.