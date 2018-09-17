Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Kaohsiung: Live i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 1. Alessandro Bega sconfitto al turno decisivo delle quali

17/09/2018 09:24 1 commento
Alessandro Bega nella foto
Alessandro Bega nella foto

THA Challenger Kaohsiung CH | Indoor | $150.000

Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Yuichi Sugita JPN vs [5] Frederico Ferreira Silva POR

CH Kaohsiung
Yuichi Sugita [1]
4
6
Frederico Ferreira Silva [5]
6
7
Vincitore: F. FERREIRA SILVA
2. [2] Soonwoo Kwon KOR vs Yuta Shimizu JPN

CH Kaohsiung
Soonwoo Kwon [2]
3
6
6
Yuta Shimizu
6
3
4
Vincitore: S. KWON
3. [5] Lloyd Harris RSA vs James Ward GBR (non prima ore: 09:00)

CH Kaohsiung
Lloyd Harris [5]
6
6
6
James Ward
7
3
2
Vincitore: L. HARRIS
4. Brayden Schnur CAN vs [3] Jason Kubler AUS

CH Kaohsiung
Brayden Schnur
6
7
Jason Kubler [3]
4
6
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
5. Bradley Mousley AUS / Hsien-Yin Peng TPE vs [WC] Kuan-Yi Lee TPE / Cheng-Yu Yu TPE

CH Kaohsiung
Bradley Mousley / Hsien-Yin Peng
40
3
Kuan-Yi Lee / Cheng-Yu Yu
30
3
2 palle break
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Akira Santillan AUS vs [8] Alessandro Bega ITA

CH Kaohsiung
Akira Santillan [3]
6
6
Alessandro Bega [8]
4
3
Vincitore: A. SANTILLAN
2. [4] Yunseong Chung KOR vs Tristan Lamasine FRA (non prima ore: 07:30)

CH Kaohsiung
Yunseong Chung [4]
6
6
Tristan Lamasine
4
2
Vincitore: Y. CHUNG
1 commento

Andrea67 (Guest) 17-09-2018 10:25

C’é qualche ritirato?

 1
