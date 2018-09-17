Challenger Kaohsiung: Live i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 1. Alessandro Bega sconfitto al turno decisivo delle quali

Alessandro Bega nella foto
Challenger Kaohsiung CH | Indoor | $150.000
Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Yuichi Sugita vs [5] Frederico Ferreira Silva
CH Kaohsiung
Yuichi Sugita [1]
4
6
Frederico Ferreira Silva [5]
6
7
Vincitore: F. FERREIRA SILVA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
F. Ferreira Silva
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
6-5 → 6-6
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
F. Ferreira Silva
5-4 → 5-5
F. Ferreira Silva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
F. Ferreira Silva
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Sugita
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Sugita
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
F. Ferreira Silva
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Sugita
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
F. Ferreira Silva
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
F. Ferreira Silva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
F. Ferreira Silva
0-1 → 0-2
2. [2] Soonwoo Kwon vs Yuta Shimizu
CH Kaohsiung
Soonwoo Kwon [2]
3
6
6
Yuta Shimizu
6
3
4
Vincitore: S. KWON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
S. Kwon
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Shimizu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
S. Kwon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Shimizu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Kwon
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Shimizu
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Kwon
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Shimizu
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kwon
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
Y. Shimizu
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Shimizu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
S. Kwon
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
3. [5] Lloyd Harris vs James Ward (non prima ore: 09:00)
CH Kaohsiung
Lloyd Harris [5]
6
6
6
James Ward
7
3
2
Vincitore: L. HARRIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Harris
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
J. Ward
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
df
ace
5-3 → 6-3
J. Ward
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Ward
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Ward
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
ace
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
L. Harris
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. Brayden Schnur vs [3] Jason Kubler
CH Kaohsiung
Brayden Schnur
6
7
Jason Kubler [3]
4
6
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
ace
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
B. Schnur
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
B. Schnur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Schnur
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-4 → 6-4
J. Kubler
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-3 → 5-4
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
J. Kubler
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
5. Bradley Mousley / Hsien-Yin Peng vs [WC] Kuan-Yi Lee / Cheng-Yu Yu
CH Kaohsiung
Bradley Mousley / Hsien-Yin Peng
40
3
Kuan-Yi Lee / Cheng-Yu Yu•
30
3
2 palle break
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Lee / Yu
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
B. Mousley / Peng
2-3 → 3-3
K. Lee / Yu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
B. Mousley / Peng
2-1 → 2-2
K. Lee / Yu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Mousley / Peng
0-1 → 1-1
K. Lee / Yu
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Akira Santillan vs [8] Alessandro Bega
CH Kaohsiung
Akira Santillan [3]
6
6
Alessandro Bega [8]
4
3
Vincitore: A. SANTILLAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bega
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
A. Santillan
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Santillan
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
A. Santillan
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Santillan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Yunseong Chung vs Tristan Lamasine (non prima ore: 07:30)
CH Kaohsiung
Yunseong Chung [4]
6
6
Tristan Lamasine
4
2
Vincitore: Y. CHUNG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Lamasine
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
Y. Chung
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
Y. Chung
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Lamasine
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
Y. Chung
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
T. Lamasine
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
Y. Chung
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
T. Lamasine
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
T. Lamasine
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Chung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
