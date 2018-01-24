Challenger Rennes: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 3. In campo Simone Bolelli

Simone Bolelli classe 1985
Challenger Rennes | Indoor | e64.000 – 1-2° Turno
Salle Colette Besson – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [SE] Mats Moraing vs Calvin Hemery
CH Rennes
Mats Moraing
6
6
6
Calvin Hemery
7
1
4
Vincitore: M. MORAING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
C. Hemery
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
M. Moraing
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [8] Norbert Gombos vs Kenny De Schepper
CH Rennes
Norbert Gombos [8]
6
6
Kenny De Schepper
2
3
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 4-3
N. Gombos
0-15
df
0-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-0 → 4-0
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [Q] Yasutaka Uchiyama vs [2] Vasek Pospisil
CH Rennes
Yasutaka Uchiyama
3
4
Vasek Pospisil [2]
6
6
Vincitore: V. POSPISIL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Pospisil
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
V. Pospisil
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
V. Pospisil
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
4. [WC] Maxime Janvier vs Liam Broady
CH Rennes
Maxime Janvier
4
1
Liam Broady
6
6
Vincitore: L. BROADY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Janvier
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
M. Janvier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Janvier
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
M. Janvier
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
5. Elias Ymer vs [4] Sergiy Stakhovsky
CH Rennes
Elias Ymer
6
3
6
Sergiy Stakhovsky [4]
1
6
3
Vincitore: E. YMER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ymer
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
6. [1] Mikhail Youzhny vs Gleb Sakharov (non prima ore: 18:50)
CH Rennes
Mikhail Youzhny [1]
4
1
Gleb Sakharov
6
6
Vincitore: G. SAKHAROV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Youzhny
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
M. Youzhny
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
G. Sakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
0-2 → 0-3
M. Youzhny
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Youzhny
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
G. Sakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Youzhny
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
4-3 → 4-4
G. Sakharov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Youzhny
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
G. Sakharov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Youzhny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
G. Sakharov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Youzhny
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
G. Sakharov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
7. Simone Bolelli vs [7/Alt] Ricardas Berankis 2T
CH Rennes
Simone Bolelli
5
3
Ricardas Berankis [7]
7
6
Vincitore: R. BERANKIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Berankis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
S. Bolelli
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Bolelli
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
R. Berankis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
R. Berankis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
TC Bruz 4 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs Dustin Brown / David Pel
CH Rennes
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [4]
6
6
Dustin Brown / David Pel
3
2
Vincitori: GILLE / VLIEGEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gille / Vliegen
5-2 → 6-2
D. Brown / Pel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
D. Brown / Pel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Gille / Vliegen
5-3 → 6-3
D. Brown / Pel
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
D. Brown / Pel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
2-2 → 2-3
D. Brown / Pel
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Evan Furness / Tristan Lamasine vs [2] Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH Rennes
Evan Furness / Tristan Lamasine
2
4
Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic [2]
6
6
Vincitori: ARENDS / SANCIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Arends / Sancic
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
E. Furness / Lamasine
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
S. Arends / Sancic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
2-5 → 3-5
E. Furness / Lamasine
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Arends / Sancic
2-3 → 2-4
E. Furness / Lamasine
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Arends / Sancic
2-1 → 2-2
E. Furness / Lamasine
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Arends / Sancic
1-0 → 1-1
E. Furness / Lamasine
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Arends / Sancic
2-5 → 2-6
E. Furness / Lamasine
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-5 → 2-5
S. Arends / Sancic
1-4 → 1-5
E. Furness / Lamasine
1-3 → 1-4
S. Arends / Sancic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
E. Furness / Lamasine
0-2 → 1-2
S. Arends / Sancic
0-1 → 0-2
E. Furness / Lamasine
0-0 → 0-1
3. N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan vs [3] Romain Arneodo / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
CH Rennes
N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan
3
7
10
Romain Arneodo / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn [3]
6
6
7
Vincitori: BALAJI / VARDHAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-1
0-2
1-2
2-2
3-2
3-3
4-3
5-3
5-4
5-5
6-5
7-5
7-6
8-6
8-7
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
N. Balaji / Vardhan
4-5 → 5-5
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
3-3 → 3-4
N. Balaji / Vardhan
2-3 → 3-3
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
N. Balaji / Vardhan
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
N. Balaji / Vardhan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
1-2 → 1-3
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-2 → 1-2
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
N. Balaji / Vardhan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
In risposta continua malissimo, Berankis non è Karlone ma Simone non riesce quasi mai a rispondere, almeno da iniziare lo scambio e commette troppi errori, serve per secondo, deve iniziare a rispondere meglio altrimenti rischia di ripetere il primo
Che brutto quell’ultimo game del primo set, concessi solo tre punti su 5 turni di battuta, perde il game a zero.
Equilibrato fino al 6-5 Berankis, sul servizio bravo Ricardas ma Simone doveva fare molto meglio, primo set buttato purtroppo
Bruttissimo game al servizio! 🙁
Iniziamo a vincere questo match! Poi si pensa alla Davis
Ragazzi! Non sarebbe un problema..
Si aggregherebbe più tardi al gruppo 🙂
Forza Chicco!!
@ Simonbolellivamos (#2019334)
E se arriva in semifinale??
Berankis non sembra in forma da fine 2017. Bisogna approfittarne, il Bole visto contro Ofner può battere il lituano.
Scherzetto del sorteggio: Ymer e stakhovsky giocheranno contro anche la prossima settimana in Davis (gruppo 1) in condizioni analoghe.
No no! Il gruppo parte, lui che è in gara, può raggiungerli dopo
Quindi se dovesse arrivare in semifinale darebbe forfait?
@ Simonbolellivamos (#2019334)
Anche se parte domenica tanto meglio
Partono sabato..
che senso avrebbe?
Ma il Bole non avrà già preparato le valigie per il Giappone?
Bangkok, bangkok 2, koblenz
Mats Moraing 4a settimana consecutiva che gioca (1 semi, 1 finale, 1 vittoria a livello challenger).