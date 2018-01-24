Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Rennes: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 3. In campo Simone Bolelli

24/01/2018 19:56 17 commenti
Simone Bolelli classe 1985
Simone Bolelli classe 1985

FRA Challenger Rennes | Indoor | e64.000 – 1-2° Turno

Salle Colette Besson – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [SE] Mats Moraing GER vs Calvin Hemery FRA

CH Rennes
Mats Moraing
6
6
6
Calvin Hemery
7
1
4
Vincitore: M. MORAING
2. [8] Norbert Gombos SVK vs Kenny De Schepper FRA

CH Rennes
Norbert Gombos [8]
6
6
Kenny De Schepper
2
3
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
3. [Q] Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN vs [2] Vasek Pospisil CAN

CH Rennes
Yasutaka Uchiyama
3
4
Vasek Pospisil [2]
6
6
Vincitore: V. POSPISIL
4. [WC] Maxime Janvier FRA vs Liam Broady GBR

CH Rennes
Maxime Janvier
4
1
Liam Broady
6
6
Vincitore: L. BROADY
5. Elias Ymer SWE vs [4] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

CH Rennes
Elias Ymer
6
3
6
Sergiy Stakhovsky [4]
1
6
3
Vincitore: E. YMER
6. [1] Mikhail Youzhny RUS vs Gleb Sakharov FRA (non prima ore: 18:50)

CH Rennes
Mikhail Youzhny [1]
4
1
Gleb Sakharov
6
6
Vincitore: G. SAKHAROV
7. Simone Bolelli ITA vs [7/Alt] Ricardas Berankis LTU 2T

CH Rennes
Simone Bolelli
5
3
Ricardas Berankis [7]
7
6
Vincitore: R. BERANKIS
TC Bruz 4 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs Dustin Brown GER / David Pel NED

CH Rennes
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [4]
6
6
Dustin Brown / David Pel
3
2
Vincitori: GILLE / VLIEGEN
2. [WC] Evan Furness FRA / Tristan Lamasine FRA vs [2] Sander Arends NED / Antonio Sancic CRO (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH Rennes
Evan Furness / Tristan Lamasine
2
4
Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic [2]
6
6
Vincitori: ARENDS / SANCIC
3. N.Sriram Balaji IND / Vishnu Vardhan IND vs [3] Romain Arneodo MON / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT

CH Rennes
N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan
3
7
10
Romain Arneodo / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn [3]
6
6
7
Vincitori: BALAJI / VARDHAN
FedeFede 24-01-2018 21:59

In risposta continua malissimo, Berankis non è Karlone ma Simone non riesce quasi mai a rispondere, almeno da iniziare lo scambio e commette troppi errori, serve per secondo, deve iniziare a rispondere meglio altrimenti rischia di ripetere il primo

 17
Saba88 24-01-2018 21:54

Che brutto quell’ultimo game del primo set, concessi solo tre punti su 5 turni di battuta, perde il game a zero.

 16
FedeFede 24-01-2018 21:54

Equilibrato fino al 6-5 Berankis, sul servizio bravo Ricardas ma Simone doveva fare molto meglio, primo set buttato purtroppo

 15
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 24-01-2018 21:50

Bruttissimo game al servizio! 🙁

 14
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 24-01-2018 21:33

Iniziamo a vincere questo match! Poi si pensa alla Davis

 13
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 24-01-2018 21:22

Scritto da il pallettaro
@ Simonbolellivamos (#2019334)
E se arriva in semifinale??

Ragazzi! Non sarebbe un problema..
Si aggregherebbe più tardi al gruppo 🙂

 12
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 24-01-2018 20:54

Forza Chicco!!

 11
il pallettaro (Guest) 24-01-2018 20:31

@ Simonbolellivamos (#2019334)

E se arriva in semifinale??

 10
Mick 24-01-2018 20:09

Berankis non sembra in forma da fine 2017. Bisogna approfittarne, il Bole visto contro Ofner può battere il lituano.

 9
makko (Guest) 24-01-2018 19:10

Scherzetto del sorteggio: Ymer e stakhovsky giocheranno contro anche la prossima settimana in Davis (gruppo 1) in condizioni analoghe.

 8
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 24-01-2018 17:40

Scritto da Mattia Volpe
Quindi se dovesse arrivare in semifinale darebbe forfait?

No no! Il gruppo parte, lui che è in gara, può raggiungerli dopo

 7
Mattia Volpe (Guest) 24-01-2018 16:52

Quindi se dovesse arrivare in semifinale darebbe forfait?

 6
Tony71 (Guest) 24-01-2018 15:22

@ Simonbolellivamos (#2019334)

Anche se parte domenica tanto meglio

 5
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 24-01-2018 14:03

Scritto da insideout
Ma il Bole non avrà già preparato le valigie per il Giappone?

Partono sabato..
che senso avrebbe?

 4
insideout 24-01-2018 13:57

Ma il Bole non avrà già preparato le valigie per il Giappone?

 3
oscaro 24-01-2018 13:12

Scritto da Mick
Mats Moraing 4a settimana consecutiva che gioca (1 semi, 1 finale, 1 vittoria a livello challenger).

Bangkok, bangkok 2, koblenz

 2
Mick 24-01-2018 12:40

Mats Moraing 4a settimana consecutiva che gioca (1 semi, 1 finale, 1 vittoria a livello challenger).

 1
