Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Rennes: I risultati del Day 3. Simone Bolelli sconfitto al secondo turno (Video)

24/01/2018 22:30 23 commenti
Simone Bolelli classe 1985
Simone Bolelli sconfitto al secondo turno (Video).

Simone Bolelli ITA vs [7/Alt] Ricardas Berankis LTU 2T

CH Rennes
Simone Bolelli
5
3
Ricardas Berankis [7]
7
6
Vincitore: R. BERANKIS
01:06:19
5 Aces 5
0 Double Faults 2
70% 1st Serve % 66%
26/33 (79%) 1st Serve Points Won 32/37 (86%)
6/14 (43%) 2nd Serve Points Won 12/19 (63%)
0/2 (0%) Break Points Saved 0/0 (0%)
10 Service Games Played 11
5/37 (14%) 1st Return Points Won 7/33 (21%)
7/19 (37%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/14 (57%)
0/0 (0%) Break Points Won 2/2 (100%)
11 Return Games Played 10
32/47 (68%) Total Service Points Won 44/56 (79%)
12/56 (21%) Total Return Points Won 15/47 (32%)
44/103 (43%) Total Points Won 59/103 (57%)

173 Ranking 136
32 Age 27
Bologna, Italy Birthplace Vilnius, Lithuania
Monte Carlo, Monaco Residence Vilnius, Lithuania
6’0″ (182 cm) Height 5’9″ (175 cm)
182 lbs (82 kg) Weight 154 lbs (70 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2003 Turned Pro 2007
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 1/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$4,726,425 Career Prize Money $2,170,537

FRA Challenger Rennes | Indoor | e64.000 – 1-2° Turno

Salle Colette Besson – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [SE] Mats Moraing GER vs Calvin Hemery FRA

CH Rennes
Mats Moraing
6
6
6
Calvin Hemery
7
1
4
Vincitore: M. MORAING
2. [8] Norbert Gombos SVK vs Kenny De Schepper FRA

CH Rennes
Norbert Gombos [8]
6
6
Kenny De Schepper
2
3
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
3. [Q] Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN vs [2] Vasek Pospisil CAN

CH Rennes
Yasutaka Uchiyama
3
4
Vasek Pospisil [2]
6
6
Vincitore: V. POSPISIL
4. [WC] Maxime Janvier FRA vs Liam Broady GBR

CH Rennes
Maxime Janvier
4
1
Liam Broady
6
6
Vincitore: L. BROADY
5. Elias Ymer SWE vs [4] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

CH Rennes
Elias Ymer
6
3
6
Sergiy Stakhovsky [4]
1
6
3
Vincitore: E. YMER
6. [1] Mikhail Youzhny RUS vs Gleb Sakharov FRA (non prima ore: 18:50)

CH Rennes
Mikhail Youzhny [1]
4
1
Gleb Sakharov
6
6
Vincitore: G. SAKHAROV
TC Bruz 4 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs Dustin Brown GER / David Pel NED

CH Rennes
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [4]
6
6
Dustin Brown / David Pel
3
2
Vincitori: GILLE / VLIEGEN
2. [WC] Evan Furness FRA / Tristan Lamasine FRA vs [2] Sander Arends NED / Antonio Sancic CRO (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH Rennes
Evan Furness / Tristan Lamasine
2
4
Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic [2]
6
6
Vincitori: ARENDS / SANCIC
3. N.Sriram Balaji IND / Vishnu Vardhan IND vs [3] Romain Arneodo MON / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT

CH Rennes
N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan
3
7
10
Romain Arneodo / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn [3]
6
6
7
Vincitori: BALAJI / VARDHAN
23 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Spider 99 (Guest) 25-01-2018 07:52

Purtroppo Simone deludente, unica come lui non può perdere con il 136 al mondo. Forse è iniziata la parabola discendente, peccato.

 23
GIALAPPA SBANDY REMIX 24-01-2018 23:52

BERANKIS e KOMPAGNIA KANTANTIS : la classe 1990. Best Ranking in carriera.
1990
RAONIC 3
GOFFIN 7
JANOWICZ 14
POSPISIL V. 25
DEL BONIS 33
PELLA 39
EVANS D. 41
STRUFF 44
BERANKIS 50
BAGNIS 55
DONSKOY 65
LAJOVIC 57
ELIAS G. 57
KLAHN 63
MELZER G. 68
STEBE 71
COPIL 74
ROLA 78
GOMBOS 80
GIANNESSI 84
KRAJICEK A. 94

 22
GIALAPPA SBANDY REMIX 24-01-2018 23:48

Bolelli ed i suoi fratelli. Best ranking in carriera dei Classe 1975.
1985
WAWRINKA 3
BERDYCH T. 4
TSONGA 5
BAGHDATIS 8
ALMAGRO 9
ISNER 9
ROSOL 26
SELA 29
DODIG Ivan 29
BOLELLI 36
ZEBALLOS 39
MATOSEVIC 39

GABASHVILI 43

GIMENO TRAVER 48
GIL 62
KRAVCHUK 78
UNGUR 79

 21
Fabiofogna 24-01-2018 23:10

Non ho assolutamente nulla contro il buon Simone, anzi…ma continuare così non ha senso. Fossi in lui mi dedicherei solo al doppio e abbandonerei il singolo dove, per me, non otterrà più nulla

 20
Tomoni (Guest) 24-01-2018 22:36

Così è francamente imbarazzante. Berankis sembrava fosse un big server irreprensibile e bastava un rovescio incrociato veloce (ma nenache velocissimo insomma un colpo da pro) per porre definitivamente fine allo scambio. Come mobilità siamo ai livelli di un ultra quarantenne e non pare migliorare. Io spero ritorni davvero ai suoi fasti Simone perché sarebbe ancora uno splendido giocatore ma per stare così non so quanto gli convenga continuare…

 19
FedeFede 24-01-2018 22:15

E fotocopia arriva, Simone cala ancora sul servizio bollente, Berankis cresce e perde il servizio ancora a 0, molto male nei momenti chiave. Lontano dal miglior Bolelli

 18
FedeFede 24-01-2018 21:59

In risposta continua malissimo, Berankis non è Karlone ma Simone non riesce quasi mai a rispondere, almeno da iniziare lo scambio e commette troppi errori, serve per secondo, deve iniziare a rispondere meglio altrimenti rischia di ripetere il primo

 17
Saba88 24-01-2018 21:54

Che brutto quell’ultimo game del primo set, concessi solo tre punti su 5 turni di battuta, perde il game a zero.

 16
FedeFede 24-01-2018 21:54

Equilibrato fino al 6-5 Berankis, sul servizio bravo Ricardas ma Simone doveva fare molto meglio, primo set buttato purtroppo

 15
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 24-01-2018 21:50

Bruttissimo game al servizio! 🙁

 14
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 24-01-2018 21:33

Iniziamo a vincere questo match! Poi si pensa alla Davis

 13
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 24-01-2018 21:22

Scritto da il pallettaro
@ Simonbolellivamos (#2019334)
E se arriva in semifinale??

Ragazzi! Non sarebbe un problema..
Si aggregherebbe più tardi al gruppo 🙂

 12
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 24-01-2018 20:54

Forza Chicco!!

 11
il pallettaro (Guest) 24-01-2018 20:31

@ Simonbolellivamos (#2019334)

E se arriva in semifinale??

 10
Mick 24-01-2018 20:09

Berankis non sembra in forma da fine 2017. Bisogna approfittarne, il Bole visto contro Ofner può battere il lituano.

 9
makko (Guest) 24-01-2018 19:10

Scherzetto del sorteggio: Ymer e stakhovsky giocheranno contro anche la prossima settimana in Davis (gruppo 1) in condizioni analoghe.

 8
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 24-01-2018 17:40

Scritto da Mattia Volpe
Quindi se dovesse arrivare in semifinale darebbe forfait?

No no! Il gruppo parte, lui che è in gara, può raggiungerli dopo

 7
Mattia Volpe (Guest) 24-01-2018 16:52

Quindi se dovesse arrivare in semifinale darebbe forfait?

 6
Tony71 (Guest) 24-01-2018 15:22

@ Simonbolellivamos (#2019334)

Anche se parte domenica tanto meglio

 5
Simonbolellivamos (Guest) 24-01-2018 14:03

Scritto da insideout
Ma il Bole non avrà già preparato le valigie per il Giappone?

Partono sabato..
che senso avrebbe?

 4
insideout 24-01-2018 13:57

Ma il Bole non avrà già preparato le valigie per il Giappone?

 3
oscaro 24-01-2018 13:12

Scritto da Mick
Mats Moraing 4a settimana consecutiva che gioca (1 semi, 1 finale, 1 vittoria a livello challenger).

Bangkok, bangkok 2, koblenz

 2
Mick 24-01-2018 12:40

Mats Moraing 4a settimana consecutiva che gioca (1 semi, 1 finale, 1 vittoria a livello challenger).

 1
