Challenger Rennes: I risultati del Day 3. Simone Bolelli sconfitto al secondo turno (Video)

Simone Bolelli classe 1985
Simone Bolelli sconfitto al secondo turno (Video).
Simone Bolelli vs [7/Alt] Ricardas Berankis 2T
01:06:19
CH Rennes
Simone Bolelli
5
3
Ricardas Berankis [7]
7
6
Vincitore: R. BERANKIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Berankis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
S. Bolelli
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Bolelli
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Berankis
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
R. Berankis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
R. Berankis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
5 Aces 5
0 Double Faults 2
70% 1st Serve % 66%
26/33 (79%) 1st Serve Points Won 32/37 (86%)
6/14 (43%) 2nd Serve Points Won 12/19 (63%)
0/2 (0%) Break Points Saved 0/0 (0%)
10 Service Games Played 11
5/37 (14%) 1st Return Points Won 7/33 (21%)
7/19 (37%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/14 (57%)
0/0 (0%) Break Points Won 2/2 (100%)
11 Return Games Played 10
32/47 (68%) Total Service Points Won 44/56 (79%)
12/56 (21%) Total Return Points Won 15/47 (32%)
44/103 (43%) Total Points Won 59/103 (57%)
173 Ranking 136
32 Age 27
Bologna, Italy Birthplace Vilnius, Lithuania
Monte Carlo, Monaco Residence Vilnius, Lithuania
6’0″ (182 cm) Height 5’9″ (175 cm)
182 lbs (82 kg) Weight 154 lbs (70 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2003 Turned Pro 2007
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 1/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$4,726,425 Career Prize Money $2,170,537
Challenger Rennes | Indoor | e64.000 – 1-2° Turno
Salle Colette Besson – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [SE] Mats Moraing vs Calvin Hemery
CH Rennes
Mats Moraing
6
6
6
Calvin Hemery
7
1
4
Vincitore: M. MORAING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Moraing
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
C. Hemery
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
M. Moraing
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [8] Norbert Gombos vs Kenny De Schepper
CH Rennes
Norbert Gombos [8]
6
6
Kenny De Schepper
2
3
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 4-3
N. Gombos
0-15
df
0-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-0 → 4-0
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [Q] Yasutaka Uchiyama vs [2] Vasek Pospisil
CH Rennes
Yasutaka Uchiyama
3
4
Vasek Pospisil [2]
6
6
Vincitore: V. POSPISIL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Pospisil
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
V. Pospisil
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
V. Pospisil
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
4. [WC] Maxime Janvier vs Liam Broady
CH Rennes
Maxime Janvier
4
1
Liam Broady
6
6
Vincitore: L. BROADY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Janvier
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
M. Janvier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Janvier
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
M. Janvier
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
5. Elias Ymer vs [4] Sergiy Stakhovsky
CH Rennes
Elias Ymer
6
3
6
Sergiy Stakhovsky [4]
1
6
3
Vincitore: E. YMER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ymer
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
6. [1] Mikhail Youzhny vs Gleb Sakharov (non prima ore: 18:50)
CH Rennes
Mikhail Youzhny [1]
4
1
Gleb Sakharov
6
6
Vincitore: G. SAKHAROV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Youzhny
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
M. Youzhny
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
G. Sakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
0-2 → 0-3
M. Youzhny
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Youzhny
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
G. Sakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Youzhny
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
4-3 → 4-4
G. Sakharov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Youzhny
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
G. Sakharov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Youzhny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
G. Sakharov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Youzhny
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
G. Sakharov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
TC Bruz 4 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs Dustin Brown / David Pel
CH Rennes
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [4]
6
6
Dustin Brown / David Pel
3
2
Vincitori: GILLE / VLIEGEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gille / Vliegen
5-2 → 6-2
D. Brown / Pel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
D. Brown / Pel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Gille / Vliegen
5-3 → 6-3
D. Brown / Pel
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
D. Brown / Pel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
2-2 → 2-3
D. Brown / Pel
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Evan Furness / Tristan Lamasine vs [2] Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic (non prima ore: 12:30)
CH Rennes
Evan Furness / Tristan Lamasine
2
4
Sander Arends / Antonio Sancic [2]
6
6
Vincitori: ARENDS / SANCIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Arends / Sancic
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
E. Furness / Lamasine
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
S. Arends / Sancic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
2-5 → 3-5
E. Furness / Lamasine
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Arends / Sancic
2-3 → 2-4
E. Furness / Lamasine
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Arends / Sancic
2-1 → 2-2
E. Furness / Lamasine
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Arends / Sancic
1-0 → 1-1
E. Furness / Lamasine
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Arends / Sancic
2-5 → 2-6
E. Furness / Lamasine
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-5 → 2-5
S. Arends / Sancic
1-4 → 1-5
E. Furness / Lamasine
1-3 → 1-4
S. Arends / Sancic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
E. Furness / Lamasine
0-2 → 1-2
S. Arends / Sancic
0-1 → 0-2
E. Furness / Lamasine
0-0 → 0-1
3. N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan vs [3] Romain Arneodo / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
CH Rennes
N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan
3
7
10
Romain Arneodo / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn [3]
6
6
7
Vincitori: BALAJI / VARDHAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-1
0-2
1-2
2-2
3-2
3-3
4-3
5-3
5-4
5-5
6-5
7-5
7-6
8-6
8-7
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
N. Balaji / Vardhan
4-5 → 5-5
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
3-3 → 3-4
N. Balaji / Vardhan
2-3 → 3-3
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
N. Balaji / Vardhan
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
N. Balaji / Vardhan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
1-2 → 1-3
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-2 → 1-2
R. Arneodo / Weissborn
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
N. Balaji / Vardhan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Purtroppo Simone deludente, unica come lui non può perdere con il 136 al mondo. Forse è iniziata la parabola discendente, peccato.
BERANKIS e KOMPAGNIA KANTANTIS : la classe 1990. Best Ranking in carriera.
1990
RAONIC 3
GOFFIN 7
JANOWICZ 14
POSPISIL V. 25
DEL BONIS 33
PELLA 39
EVANS D. 41
STRUFF 44
BERANKIS 50
BAGNIS 55
DONSKOY 65
LAJOVIC 57
ELIAS G. 57
KLAHN 63
MELZER G. 68
STEBE 71
COPIL 74
ROLA 78
GOMBOS 80
GIANNESSI 84
KRAJICEK A. 94
Bolelli ed i suoi fratelli. Best ranking in carriera dei Classe 1975.
1985
WAWRINKA 3
BERDYCH T. 4
TSONGA 5
BAGHDATIS 8
ALMAGRO 9
ISNER 9
ROSOL 26
SELA 29
DODIG Ivan 29
BOLELLI 36
ZEBALLOS 39
MATOSEVIC 39
GABASHVILI 43
GIMENO TRAVER 48
GIL 62
KRAVCHUK 78
UNGUR 79
Non ho assolutamente nulla contro il buon Simone, anzi…ma continuare così non ha senso. Fossi in lui mi dedicherei solo al doppio e abbandonerei il singolo dove, per me, non otterrà più nulla
Così è francamente imbarazzante. Berankis sembrava fosse un big server irreprensibile e bastava un rovescio incrociato veloce (ma nenache velocissimo insomma un colpo da pro) per porre definitivamente fine allo scambio. Come mobilità siamo ai livelli di un ultra quarantenne e non pare migliorare. Io spero ritorni davvero ai suoi fasti Simone perché sarebbe ancora uno splendido giocatore ma per stare così non so quanto gli convenga continuare…
E fotocopia arriva, Simone cala ancora sul servizio bollente, Berankis cresce e perde il servizio ancora a 0, molto male nei momenti chiave. Lontano dal miglior Bolelli
In risposta continua malissimo, Berankis non è Karlone ma Simone non riesce quasi mai a rispondere, almeno da iniziare lo scambio e commette troppi errori, serve per secondo, deve iniziare a rispondere meglio altrimenti rischia di ripetere il primo
Che brutto quell’ultimo game del primo set, concessi solo tre punti su 5 turni di battuta, perde il game a zero.
Equilibrato fino al 6-5 Berankis, sul servizio bravo Ricardas ma Simone doveva fare molto meglio, primo set buttato purtroppo
Bruttissimo game al servizio! 🙁
Iniziamo a vincere questo match! Poi si pensa alla Davis
Ragazzi! Non sarebbe un problema..
Si aggregherebbe più tardi al gruppo 🙂
Forza Chicco!!
@ Simonbolellivamos (#2019334)
E se arriva in semifinale??
Berankis non sembra in forma da fine 2017. Bisogna approfittarne, il Bole visto contro Ofner può battere il lituano.
Scherzetto del sorteggio: Ymer e stakhovsky giocheranno contro anche la prossima settimana in Davis (gruppo 1) in condizioni analoghe.
No no! Il gruppo parte, lui che è in gara, può raggiungerli dopo
Quindi se dovesse arrivare in semifinale darebbe forfait?
@ Simonbolellivamos (#2019334)
Anche se parte domenica tanto meglio
Partono sabato..
che senso avrebbe?
Ma il Bole non avrà già preparato le valigie per il Giappone?
Bangkok, bangkok 2, koblenz
Mats Moraing 4a settimana consecutiva che gioca (1 semi, 1 finale, 1 vittoria a livello challenger).