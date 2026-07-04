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Italiani e Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 04 Luglio 2026
04/07/2026 08:54 Nessun commento
ITF UOMINI – SINGOLARE: M15 Store (Slovenia), terra battuta – Semifinali
10:00 Baroni N. vs Tortora D.
ITF M15 Store - 2026-06-29T00:00:00Z
Davide Tortora
Niccolo Baroni
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
10:00 D’Agostino S. vs Wiedenmann L.
ITF M15 Store - 2026-06-29T00:00:00Z
Luca Wiedenmann
Stefano D'Agostino
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
ITF UOMINI – SINGOLARE: M15 Umag (Croazia), terra battuta – Semifinali
16:00 Castagnola L. vs Cerny M.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
16:00 Martin A. vs Angelini L.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF UOMINI – SINGOLARE: M25 Rabat (Marocco), terra battuta – Semifinali
15:00 Giunta M. vs Cuenin S.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF DONNE – SINGOLARE: W100 Cary, NC (USA), cemento – Semifinali
16:00 Ma Y. vs Stefanini L.
ITF M15 Store - 2026-06-29T00:00:00Z
Luca Wiedenmann
Stefano D'Agostino
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
ITF DONNE – SINGOLARE: W35 Aix-les-Bains (Francia), terra battuta – Semifinali
16:30 Zantedeschi A. vs Sieg M.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF DONNE – SINGOLARE: W50 Stuttgart-Vaihingen (Germania), terra battuta – Semifinali
15:00 Pigato L. vs Tubello A.
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Italiane nei tornei ITF, Italiani nei Future
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