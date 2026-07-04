Italiani e Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani e Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 04 Luglio 2026

04/07/2026 08:54 Nessun commento
Aurora Zantedeschi nella foto
Aurora Zantedeschi nella foto

ITF UOMINI – SINGOLARE: M15 Store (Slovenia), terra battuta – Semifinali
10:00 Baroni N. ITA vs Tortora D. ITA

ITF M15 Store - 2026-06-29T00:00:00Z
Davide Tortora
Niccolo Baroni
Mostra dettagli

10:00 D’Agostino S. ITA vs Wiedenmann L. GER

ITF M15 Store - 2026-06-29T00:00:00Z
Luca Wiedenmann
Stefano D'Agostino
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ITF UOMINI – SINGOLARE: M15 Umag (Croazia), terra battuta – Semifinali
16:00 Castagnola L. ITA vs Cerny M. CZE
Il match deve ancora iniziare

16:00 Martin A. SVK vs Angelini L. ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ITF UOMINI – SINGOLARE: M25 Rabat (Marocco), terra battuta – Semifinali
15:00 Giunta M. ITA vs Cuenin S. FRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare




ITF DONNE – SINGOLARE: W100 Cary, NC (USA), cemento – Semifinali
16:00 Ma Y. CHN vs Stefanini L. ITA
ITF M15 Store - 2026-06-29T00:00:00Z
Luca Wiedenmann
Stefano D'Agostino
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ITF DONNE – SINGOLARE: W35 Aix-les-Bains (Francia), terra battuta – Semifinali
16:30 Zantedeschi A. ITA vs Sieg M. USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare




ITF DONNE – SINGOLARE: W50 Stuttgart-Vaihingen (Germania), terra battuta – Semifinali
15:00 Pigato L. ITA vs Tubello A. FRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

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