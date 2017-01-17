Australian Open: Primo Turno Live Italiani. Live dettagliato (in campo Fabbiano e Fognini)
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel singolare maschile dell’Australian Open 2017.
Australian Open Grand Slam | Cemento | A$50.000.000 – 1* Turno
Court 20 – 01:00
4. Fabio Fognini – (28) Feliciano Lopez
Fognini – Lopez (0-2)
May 24, 1987 Birthday: Sep 20, 1981
29 years Age: 35 years
Italy Italy Country: Spain Spain
48 Current rank: 29
13 (Apr 21, 2014) Highest rank: 12 (May 25, 2015)
819 Total matches: 1 013
$7 908 046 Prize money: $12 908 258
945 Points: 1 410
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed
Court 10 – 01:00
1. Thomas Fabbiano – Donald Young
Young – Fabbiano (0-0)
Jul 23, 1989 Birthday: May 26, 1989
27 years Age: 27 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
85 Current rank: 141
38 (Feb 27, 2012) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
701 Total matches: 687
$3 290 194 Prize money: $619 381
651 Points: 427
Left-handed Plays: Right-handed
Palle break in ogni turno di servizio di Young in questo secondo set da parte di Fabbiano. Pochi comunque i demeriti perchè l’americano ha servito alla grande in questi momenti
Set buttato Fabbiano, manca ancora quel pizzico di esperienza per portarla a casa, rimane il fatto che non è un match impossibile, anzi. Forza!
Forza Fabs!!!!