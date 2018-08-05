ATP KitzbÃ¼hel 250 | Terra | e501.345 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Sopot: Live le Finali. Live Lorenzi vs Gimeno Traver
05/08/2018 12:34 1 commento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Mateusz Kowalczyk / Szymon Walkow vs [2] Ruben Gonzales / Nathaniel Lammons
CH Sopot
Mateusz Kowalczyk / Szymon Walkow•
0
4
Ruben Gonzales / Nathaniel Lammons [2]
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Kowalczyk / Walkow
4-5
R. Gonzales / Lammons
15-0
40-0
4-4 → 4-5
M. Kowalczyk / Walkow
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Gonzales / Lammons
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
M. Kowalczyk / Walkow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
R. Gonzales / Lammons
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Kowalczyk / Walkow
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
R. Gonzales / Lammons
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
M. Kowalczyk / Walkow
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
R. Gonzales / Lammons
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [8] Daniel Gimeno-Traver vs [2] Paolo Lorenzi (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Paolo alla ricerca del ventesimo Challenger vinto in singolare. Si può e si deve fare ❗