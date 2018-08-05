Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Sopot: Live le Finali. Live Lorenzi vs Gimeno Traver

05/08/2018 12:34 1 commento
Paolo Lorenzi classe 1981
Paolo Lorenzi classe 1981

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Mateusz Kowalczyk POL / Szymon Walkow POL vs [2] Ruben Gonzales PHI / Nathaniel Lammons USA

CH Sopot
Mateusz Kowalczyk / Szymon Walkow
0
4
Ruben Gonzales / Nathaniel Lammons [2]
0
5
2. [8] Daniel Gimeno-Traver ESP vs [2] Paolo Lorenzi ITA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

il_sempreverde 05-08-2018 13:09

Paolo alla ricerca del ventesimo Challenger vinto in singolare. Si può e si deve fare ❗

 1
