Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Ilkley: I risultati con il Live dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale. In campo Thomas Fabbiano

22/06/2018 12:17 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989

GBR Challenger Ilkley CH | Erba | e127.000 – Quarti di Finale

CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Peter Polansky CAN vs Jason Kubler AUS

CH Ilkley
Peter Polansky [5]
0
6
6
2
Jason Kubler
40
3
7
3
3 palle break
Mostra dettagli

2. Austin Krajicek USA / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND vs [WC] Liam Broady GBR / Scott Clayton GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Jordan Thompson AUS vs [8] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs [7] Michael Mmoh USA (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. N.Sriram Balaji IND / Vishnu Vardhan IND vs Kevin Krawietz GER / Andreas Mies GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Darian King BAR vs Oscar Otte GER (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare