Challenger Ilkley: I risultati con il Live dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale. In campo Thomas Fabbiano

Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Challenger Ilkley CH | Erba | e127.000 – Quarti di Finale
CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Peter Polansky vs Jason Kubler
CH Ilkley
Peter Polansky [5]•
0
6
6
2
Jason Kubler
40
3
7
3
3 palle break
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Kubler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Polansky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Kubler
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 6-6
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
P. Polansky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
P. Polansky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
P. Polansky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
J. Kubler
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Austin Krajicek / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan vs [WC] Liam Broady / Scott Clayton
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Jordan Thompson vs [8] Sergiy Stakhovsky (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Thomas Fabbiano vs [7] Michael Mmoh (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan vs Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Darian King vs Oscar Otte (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
