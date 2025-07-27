Masters 1000 Toronto ATP, Copertina

Masters 1000 Toronto: Il programma completo di Lunedì 28 Luglio 2025. In campo 3 azzurri

Matteo Gigante nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Centre Court – ore 18:30
Dan Martin \CAN vs Jaume Munar \ESP
Tristan Schoolkate \AUS vs Joao Fonseca \BRA
Liam Draxl \CAN vs Pablo Carreno Busta \ESP (Non prima 01:00)
Arthur Rinderknech \FRA vs Alexis Galarneau \CAN

Motorola razr Grandstand Court – ore 17:00
Mackenzie McDonald \USA vs David Goffin \BEL
Mattia Bellucci \ITA vs Hugo Gaston \FRA
Marcos Giron \USA vs Adrian Mannarino \FRA
Borna Coric \CRO vs Matteo Gigante \ITA (Non prima 23:00)
Fabian Marozsan \HUN vs Hugo Dellien \BOL

Court 1 – ore 17:00
Ethan Quinn \USA vs Yoshihito Nishioka \JPN
Aleksandar Vukic \AUS vs Pedro Martinez \ESP
Francisco Comesana \ARG vs Damir Dzumhur \BIH
Roberto Carballes Baena \ESP vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli \ARG

Court 4 – ore 17:00
Vit Kopriva \CZE vs Yunchaokete Bu \CHN
Yosuke Watanuki \JPN vs Daniel Altmaier \GER
Tristan Boyer \USA vs Aleksandar Kovacevic \USA

Court 3 – ore 17:00
Christopher O’Connell \AUS vs Chun-Hsin Tseng \TPE
Alexander Blockx \BEL vs Luciano Darderi \ITA

