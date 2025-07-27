Masters 1000 Toronto: Il programma completo di Lunedì 28 Luglio 2025. In campo 3 azzurri

Centre Court – ore 18:30

Dan Martin \ vs Jaume Munar \

Tristan Schoolkate \ vs Joao Fonseca \

Liam Draxl \ vs Pablo Carreno Busta \ (Non prima 01:00)

Arthur Rinderknech \ vs Alexis Galarneau \

Motorola razr Grandstand Court – ore 17:00

Mackenzie McDonald \ vs David Goffin \

Mattia Bellucci \ vs Hugo Gaston \

Marcos Giron \ vs Adrian Mannarino \

Borna Coric \ vs Matteo Gigante \ (Non prima 23:00)

Fabian Marozsan \ vs Hugo Dellien \

Court 1 – ore 17:00

Ethan Quinn \ vs Yoshihito Nishioka \

Aleksandar Vukic \ vs Pedro Martinez \

Francisco Comesana \ vs Damir Dzumhur \

Roberto Carballes Baena \ vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli \

Court 4 – ore 17:00

Vit Kopriva \ vs Yunchaokete Bu \

Yosuke Watanuki \ vs Daniel Altmaier \

Tristan Boyer \ vs Aleksandar Kovacevic \

Court 3 – ore 17:00

Christopher O’Connell \ vs Chun-Hsin Tseng \

Alexander Blockx \ vs Luciano Darderi \