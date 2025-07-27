Masters 1000 Toronto: Il programma completo di Lunedì 28 Luglio 2025. In campo 3 azzurri
Centre Court – ore 18:30
Dan Martin \ vs Jaume Munar \
Tristan Schoolkate \ vs Joao Fonseca \
Liam Draxl \ vs Pablo Carreno Busta \ (Non prima 01:00)
Arthur Rinderknech \ vs Alexis Galarneau \
Motorola razr Grandstand Court – ore 17:00
Mackenzie McDonald \ vs David Goffin \
Mattia Bellucci \ vs Hugo Gaston \
Marcos Giron \ vs Adrian Mannarino \
Borna Coric \ vs Matteo Gigante \ (Non prima 23:00)
Fabian Marozsan \ vs Hugo Dellien \
Court 1 – ore 17:00
Ethan Quinn \ vs Yoshihito Nishioka \
Aleksandar Vukic \ vs Pedro Martinez \
Francisco Comesana \ vs Damir Dzumhur \
Roberto Carballes Baena \ vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli \
Court 4 – ore 17:00
Vit Kopriva \ vs Yunchaokete Bu \
Yosuke Watanuki \ vs Daniel Altmaier \
Tristan Boyer \ vs Aleksandar Kovacevic \
Court 3 – ore 17:00
Christopher O’Connell \ vs Chun-Hsin Tseng \
Alexander Blockx \ vs Luciano Darderi \
TAG: Masters 1000 Toronto, Masters 1000 Toronto 2025
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit