ATP 500 Washington, ATP 250 Umago e Kitzbuhel: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 7. In campo Luciano Darderi nella finale ad Umago ed il doppio Bole-Vava nelle semifinali in Usa (LIVE)
ATP 500 Washington (USA) – Semifinali, cemento
Stadium – ore 18:00
Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni
Corentin Moutet vs Alex de Minaur (Non prima 01:00)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Ben Shelton
John Harris – ore 20:00
Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs Neal Skupski / John-Patrick Smith
ATP 250 Umag (Croazia) – Finale, terra battuta
G Ivanisevic Stadium – ore 20:00
Carlos Taberner vs Luciano Darderi
ATP 250 Kitzbuhel (Austria) – Finali, terra battuta
Center court – ore 11:30
Neil Oberleitner / Joel Schwaerzler vs Petr Nouza / Patrik Rikl
Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux (Non prima 14:30)
TAG: Circuito ATP
2 commenti
Anche buona notizia per tutti gli aspiranti vincitori a Toronto. A proposito, ma Fritz fa il filotto Washington Toronto Cincinnati e US Open??? Quello si SPACCA, direbbe qualcuno.
Medvedev che perde da Moutet e Fritz che si fa rimontare da Fokina, solo belle notizie per i Big-2 in vista di Cincinnati.