ATP 500 Washington, ATP 250 Umago e Kitzbuhel: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 7. In campo Luciano Darderi nella finale ad Umago ed il doppio Bole-Vava nelle semifinali in Usa (LIVE)

26/07/2025 08:52 2 commenti
Luciano Darderi ITA, 2002.02.14 - Foto Getty Images
USA ATP 500 Washington (USA) – Semifinali, cemento

Stadium – ore 18:00
Hugo Nys MON / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA vs Maximo Gonzalez ARG / Andres Molteni ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Corentin Moutet FRA vs Alex de Minaur AUS (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP vs Ben Shelton USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





John Harris – ore 20:00
Simone Bolelli ITA / Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Neal Skupski GBR / John-Patrick Smith AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare









HRV ATP 250 Umag (Croazia) – Finale, terra battuta

G Ivanisevic Stadium – ore 20:00
Carlos Taberner ESP vs Luciano Darderi ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare










AUT ATP 250 Kitzbuhel (Austria) – Finali, terra battuta

Center court – ore 11:30
Neil Oberleitner AUT / Joel Schwaerzler AUT vs Petr Nouza CZE / Patrik Rikl CZE
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Bublik KAZ vs Arthur Cazaux FRA (Non prima 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

Pikario Furioso 26-07-2025 08:05

Scritto da no Sinner no Party
Medvedev che perde da Moutet e Fritz che si fa rimontare da Fokina, solo belle notizie per i Big-2 in vista di Cincinnati.

Anche buona notizia per tutti gli aspiranti vincitori a Toronto. A proposito, ma Fritz fa il filotto Washington Toronto Cincinnati e US Open??? Quello si SPACCA, direbbe qualcuno.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
no Sinner no Party (Guest) 26-07-2025 07:52

Medvedev che perde da Moutet e Fritz che si fa rimontare da Fokina, solo belle notizie per i Big-2 in vista di Cincinnati.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!