Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Sonego, Cobolli e Berrettini vs Zverev (LIVE)

Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - (foto Brigitte Grassotti)
🇲🇨
Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
Monaco
Terra battuta
☀️
Previsioni meteo
Monte Carlo, 08 Aprile 2025
Court Rainier III – ore 11:00
Nicolas Jarry vs Grigor Dimitrov
ATP Monte-Carlo
Nicolas Jarry
15
2
Grigor Dimitrov [15]•
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Jarry
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
G. Dimitrov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
N. Jarry
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
G. Dimitrov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Holger Rune vs Nuno Borges
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Des Princes – ore 11:00
Lorenzo Sonego vs Pedro Martinez
ATP Monte-Carlo
Lorenzo Sonego•
15
3
Pedro Martinez
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
L. Sonego
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Sonego
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Dusan Lajovic vs Flavio Cobolli (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tallon Griekspoor vs Arthur Fils
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court EA de Massy – ore 11:00
Alexei Popyrin vs Ugo Humbert
ATP Monte-Carlo
Alexei Popyrin
0
3
Ugo Humbert•
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Popyrin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
U. Humbert
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Popyrin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
U. Humbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Corentin Moutet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Frances Tiafoe vs Miomir Kecmanovic (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jamie Murray / Rajeev Ram vs Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – ore 11:00
Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski vs Matthew Ebden / John Peers
ATP Monte-Carlo
Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski•
30
5
Matthew Ebden / John Peers
40
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Salisbury / Skupski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
M. Ebden / Peers
4-3 → 5-3
J. Salisbury / Skupski
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Ebden / Peers
3-2 → 3-3
J. Salisbury / Skupski
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
M. Ebden / Peers
2-1 → 2-2
J. Salisbury / Skupski
1-1 → 2-1
M. Ebden / Peers
1-0 → 1-1
J. Salisbury / Skupski
0-0 → 1-0
Roberto Bautista Agut vs Brandon Nakashima (Non prima 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tomas Machac vs Sebastian Baez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – ore 11:00
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Robert Galloway / Jackson Withrow
ATP Monte-Carlo
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul•
0
5
Robert Galloway / Jackson Withrow
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Galloway / Withrow
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
4-3 → 5-3
R. Galloway / Withrow
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Galloway / Withrow
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
S. Doumbia / Reboul
1-2 → 2-2
R. Galloway / Withrow
1-1 → 1-2
S. Doumbia / Reboul
0-1 → 1-1
R. Galloway / Withrow
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Alex de Minaur / Jan-Lennard Struff vs Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Berrettini non ha neanche l’1 percento di vittoria, siamo realisti, il suo gioco è quasi totalmente inefficace sulla terra, ha vinto i 3 tornei 250 dello scorso anno perché ha trovato avversari da challenger.
Se Berrettini perdesse non sarebbe perché fasciato ma perché non prende un singolo servizio di Zverev ed è meno solido nel rovescio. Un n 2 ATP adatto alla terra non ha bisogno di vantaggi fisici se gioca bene.
Berrettini ritirato?
Avevano il bye al R32 (essendo #3), che si completa oggi con quattro incontri.
Da domani R16… ,;)
Bolelli/Vavassori non dovevano giocare oggi? E’ successo qualcosa?
@ Giuliano da Viareggio (#4354915)
Dal torneo di doppio sì
Zverev DEVE VINCERE OGNI INCONTRO AD APRIRE. pesante …pesante
Berretto ha giocato maluccio ieri… Oggi lo vedo male in più senza riposare
Popyrin-Humbert??? Ma Humbert non si era ritirato??