Masters 1000 Monte Carlo ATP, Copertina

Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo Sonego, Cobolli e Berrettini vs Zverev (LIVE)

08/04/2025 09:24 9 commenti
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - (foto Brigitte Grassotti)
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - (foto Brigitte Grassotti)

🎾 🎾 🎾

🇲🇨

Masters 1000 Monte Carlo

Monaco


Terra battuta

🏆
MASTERS 1000

👨
1°-2° TURNO

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Monte Carlo, 08 Aprile 2025

13°C
min. 8°C

Court Rainier III – ore 11:00
Nicolas Jarry CHI vs Grigor Dimitrov BUL

ATP Monte-Carlo
Nicolas Jarry
15
2
Grigor Dimitrov [15]
30
4
Holger Rune DEN vs Nuno Borges POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Zverev GER vs Matteo Berrettini ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jordan Thompson AUS vs Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court Des Princes – ore 11:00
Lorenzo Sonego ITA vs Pedro Martinez ESP

ATP Monte-Carlo
Lorenzo Sonego
15
3
Pedro Martinez
30
3
Dusan Lajovic SRB vs Flavio Cobolli ITA (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tallon Griekspoor NED vs Arthur Fils FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jack Draper GBR vs Marcos Giron USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court EA de Massy – ore 11:00
Alexei Popyrin AUS vs Ugo Humbert FRA

ATP Monte-Carlo
Alexei Popyrin
0
3
Ugo Humbert
0
5
Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG vs Corentin Moutet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Frances Tiafoe USA vs Miomir Kecmanovic SRB (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jamie Murray GBR / Rajeev Ram USA vs Hugo Nys MON / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 9 – ore 11:00
Joe Salisbury GBR / Neal Skupski GBR vs Matthew Ebden AUS / John Peers AUS

ATP Monte-Carlo
Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski
30
5
Matthew Ebden / John Peers
40
3
Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs Brandon Nakashima USA (Non prima 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tomas Machac CZE vs Sebastian Baez ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 11 – ore 11:00
Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Robert Galloway USA / Jackson Withrow USA

ATP Monte-Carlo
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
0
5
Robert Galloway / Jackson Withrow
30
4
Alex de Minaur AUS / Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs Maximo Gonzalez ARG / Andres Molteni ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bel Fusto (Guest) 08-04-2025 11:30

Berrettini non ha neanche l’1 percento di vittoria, siamo realisti, il suo gioco è quasi totalmente inefficace sulla terra, ha vinto i 3 tornei 250 dello scorso anno perché ha trovato avversari da challenger.

 9
Koko (Guest) 08-04-2025 11:00

Se Berrettini perdesse non sarebbe perché fasciato ma perché non prende un singolo servizio di Zverev ed è meno solido nel rovescio. Un n 2 ATP adatto alla terra non ha bisogno di vantaggi fisici se gioca bene.

 8
Blasi P (Guest) 08-04-2025 10:46

Berrettini ritirato?

 7
pablito 08-04-2025 10:19

Scritto da tonino
Bolelli/Vavassori non dovevano giocare oggi? E’ successo qualcosa?

Avevano il bye al R32 (essendo #3), che si completa oggi con quattro incontri.

Da domani R16… ,;)

 6
tonino (Guest) 08-04-2025 09:51

Bolelli/Vavassori non dovevano giocare oggi? E’ successo qualcosa?

 5
JOA20 (Guest) 08-04-2025 09:06

@ Giuliano da Viareggio (#4354915)
Dal torneo di doppio sì

 4
Betafasan 08-04-2025 09:03

Zverev DEVE VINCERE OGNI INCONTRO AD APRIRE. pesante …pesante

 3
Betafasan 08-04-2025 08:55

Berretto ha giocato maluccio ieri… Oggi lo vedo male in più senza riposare

 2
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 08-04-2025 08:55

Popyrin-Humbert??? Ma Humbert non si era ritirato??

 1
