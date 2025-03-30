Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Marrakerch, Bucharest e Houston: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Qualificazioni. In campo Giulio Zeppieri in Marocco (LIVE)

Giulio Zeppieri nella foto
🇲🇦

ATP 250 Marrakech

Marocco


Terra battuta

👨
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Marrakech, 30 Marzo 2025

32°C
min. 16°C

Centre Court – ore 13:00
Federico Coria ARG vs Giulio Zeppieri ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs Karim Bennani MAR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Amine Jamji MAR vs Sumit Nagal IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 13:00
Calvin Hemery FRA vs Alejandro Moro Canas ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kamil Majchrzak POL vs Marco Trungelliti ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Henrique Rocha POR vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 4 – ore 14:30
Titouan Droguet FRA vs Dominik Koepfer GER
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Harold Mayot FRA vs Aslan Karatsev RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇷🇴

ATP 250 Bucarest

Romania


Terra battuta

👨
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

🌤️

Previsioni meteo
Bucarest, 30 Marzo 2025

16°C
min. 7°C

Central Court – ore 10:00
Luca Preda ROU vs Murkel Dellien BOL

ATP Bucharest
Luca Preda
40
6
4
Murkel Dellien [6]
40
2
0
Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO vs Valentin Vacherot MON

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ugo Blanchet FRA vs Cezar Cretu ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 10:00
Elias Ymer SWE vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA

ATP Bucharest
Elias Ymer
0
4
2
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg [8]
0
6
3
Stefan Adrian Andreescu ROU vs Radu Albot MDA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matteo Martineau FRA vs Filip Misolic AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – ore 10:00
Martin Landaluce ESP vs Martin Klizan SVK

ATP Bucharest
Martin Landaluce [2]
0
2
4
Martin Klizan
15
6
3
Timofey Skatov KAZ vs Oleg Prihodko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🇺🇸

ATP 250 Houston

USA


Terra battuta

👨
TURNO DECISIVO DI QUALIFICAZIONE

🌧️

Previsioni meteo
Houston, 30 Marzo 2025

27°C
min. 22°C

Court 3 – ore 18:00
Jenson Brooksby USA vs Patrick Maloney USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mitchell Krueger USA vs Patrick Zahraj GER (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 7 – ore 18:00
Adrian Mannarino FRA vs Corentin Denolly FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Liam Draxl CAN vs Colton Smith USA (Non prima 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

