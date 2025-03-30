ATP 250 Marrakerch, Bucharest e Houston: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Qualificazioni. In campo Giulio Zeppieri in Marocco (LIVE)

Giulio Zeppieri nella foto
🇲🇦
ATP 250 Marrakech
Marocco
Terra battuta
👨
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
☀️
Previsioni meteo
Marrakech, 30 Marzo 2025
Centre Court – ore 13:00
Federico Coria vs Giulio Zeppieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Karim Bennani
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Amine Jamji vs Sumit Nagal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 13:00
Calvin Hemery vs Alejandro Moro Canas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kamil Majchrzak vs Marco Trungelliti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Henrique Rocha vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – ore 14:30
Titouan Droguet
vs Dominik Koepfer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Harold Mayot vs Aslan Karatsev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇷🇴
ATP 250 Bucarest
Romania
Terra battuta
👨
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
🌤️
Previsioni meteo
Bucarest, 30 Marzo 2025
Central Court – ore 10:00
Luca Preda vs Murkel Dellien
ATP Bucharest
Luca Preda
40
6
4
Murkel Dellien [6]•
40
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Dellien
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
M. Dellien
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
M. Dellien
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Dellien
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
L. Preda
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Dellien
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Preda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Dellien
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Valentin Vacherot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ugo Blanchet vs Cezar Cretu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 10:00
Elias Ymer vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
ATP Bucharest
Elias Ymer•
0
4
2
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg [8]
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
4-5 → 4-6
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
4-4 → 4-5
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gueymard Wayenburg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Stefan Adrian Andreescu vs Radu Albot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matteo Martineau vs Filip Misolic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 10:00
Martin Landaluce vs Martin Klizan
ATP Bucharest
Martin Landaluce [2]
0
2
4
Martin Klizan•
15
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Landaluce
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Landaluce
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
2-5 → 2-6
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Timofey Skatov vs Oleg Prihodko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇺🇸
ATP 250 Houston
USA
Terra battuta
👨
TURNO DECISIVO DI QUALIFICAZIONE
🌧️
Previsioni meteo
Houston, 30 Marzo 2025
Court 3 – ore 18:00
Jenson Brooksby vs Patrick Maloney
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mitchell Krueger vs Patrick Zahraj (Non prima 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – ore 18:00
Adrian Mannarino vs Corentin Denolly
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Liam Draxl vs Colton Smith (Non prima 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit