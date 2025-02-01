Davis Cup 2025 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup – Qualificazioni ai Gruppi Finals: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

01/02/2025 09:45 9 commenti
Alex De Minaur nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Alex De Minaur nella foto - Foto Getty Images

Questi i risultati delle qualificazioni per l’accesso ai Gruppi delle Finals di Davis Cup.

– 18:00 Norvegia 🇳🇴 – Argentina 🇦🇷 2-3

ATP Multiple Locations
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
5
6
6
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
7
2
7


ATP Multiple Locations
Casper Ruud
6
6
Mariano Navone
3
3


– 16:00 Durasovic V./Ruud C. (🇳🇴) – Molteni A./Zeballos H. (🇦🇷/🇧🇴)
ATP Multiple Locations
Viktor Durasovic / Casper Ruud
2
5
Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos
6
7


– 17:30 Ruud C. (🇳🇴) – Etcheverry T. M. (🇦🇷)

ATP Multiple Locations
Casper Ruud
6
6
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
3
3


– 19:00 Budkov Kjaer N. (🇳🇴) – Navone M. (🇦🇷)

ATP Multiple Locations
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
6
3
4
Mariano Navone
4
6
6




-Cina Taipei 🇹🇼 – USA 🇺🇸 0-4
– 04:00 Tseng C. H. (🇹🇼) – Giron M. (🇺🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Chun-Hsin Tseng
2
2
Marcos Giron
6
6


– 05:30 Wu Tung-Lin (🇹🇼) – Michelsen A. (🇺🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Tung-Lin Wu
6
3
Alex Michelsen
7
6


Ram R./Krajicek A. (🇺🇸) b. Ho R./Wu Tung-Lin (🇹🇼) 64 76

Mackenzie McDonald (🇹🇼) b. Tsung-Hao Huang (🇹🇼) 62 63




Giappone 🇯🇵 – Gran Bretagna 🇬🇧 3-2
– 05:00 Nishioka Y. (🇯🇵) – Harris B. (🇬🇧)
ATP Multiple Locations
Yoshihito Nishioka
7
6
Billy Harris
5
1


– 06:30 Nishikori K. (🇯🇵) – Fearnley J. (🇬🇧)

ATP Multiple Locations
Kei Nishikori
3
3
Jacob Fearnley
6
6


ATP Multiple Locations
Yosuke Watanuki / Takeru Yuzuki
6
6
Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski
7
7


ATP Multiple Locations
Yoshihito Nishioka
6
7
Jacob Fearnley
3
6


ATP Multiple Locations
Kei Nishikori
6
6
Billy Harris
2
3





– 15:00 Austria 🇦🇹 – Finlandia 🇫🇮 2-0
– 15:00 Neumayer L. (🇦🇹) – Virtanen O. (🇫🇮)
ATP Multiple Locations
Lukas Neumayer
6
6
6
Otto Virtanen
4
7
3


– 16:30 Rodionov J. (🇦🇹) – Paldanius O. (🇫🇮)

ATP Multiple Locations
Jurij Rodionov
2
6
6
Eero Vasa
6
3
3


– 12:00 Erler A./Miedler L. (🇦🇹) – Kaukovalta P./Niklas-Salminen P. (🇫🇮)

ATP Multiple Locations
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler
0*
4
6
Patrick Kaukovalta / Patrik Niklas-Salminen
0
6
6


– 13:30 Rodionov J. (🇦🇹) – Virtanen O. (🇫🇮)



– 15:00 Neumayer L. (🇦🇹) – Vasa E. (🇫🇮)






Croazia 🇭🇷 – Slovacchia 🇸🇰 2-0
– 16:00 Ajdukovic D. (🇭🇷) – Klein L. (🇸🇰)
ATP Multiple Locations
Duje Ajdukovic
7
6
Lukas Klein
6
3


– 17:30 Prizmic D. (🇭🇷) – Kovalik J. (🇸🇰)

ATP Multiple Locations
Dino Prizmic
6
6
Jozef Kovalik
2
2


– 13:00 Mektic N./Pavic M. (🇭🇷) – Gombos N./Karol M. (🇸🇰)

ATP Multiple Locations
Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic
2
6
Milos Karol / Lukas Klein
1*
6


– 14:30 Ajdukovic D. (🇭🇷) – Kovalik J. (🇸🇰)



– 16:00 Prizmic D. (🇭🇷) – Klein L. (🇸🇰)






Repubblica Ceca 🇨🇿 – Corea del Sud 🇰🇷 2-0
– 15:00 Lehecka J. (🇨🇿) – Campana Lee G. (🇰🇷)
ATP Multiple Locations
Jiri Lehecka
6
6
Gerard Campana Lee
3
3


– 16:30 Machac T. (🇨🇿) – Kwon S. (🇰🇷)

ATP Multiple Locations
Tomas Machac
6
6
Soonwoo Kwon
2
2


– 12:00 Mensik J./Pavlasek A. (🇨🇿) – Chung Y./Nam J. S. (🇰🇷)

ATP Multiple Locations
Jakub Mensik / Machac
6
6
Yun seong Chung / JiSung Nam
3
1
Vincitore: Mensik-Machac
Mostra dettagli

– 13:30 Lehecka J. (🇨🇿) – Kwon S. (🇰🇷)



– 15:00 Machac T. (🇨🇿) – Campana Lee G. (🇰🇷)






Danimarca 🇩🇰 – Serbia 🇷🇸 0-2
– 16:00 Moller E. (🇩🇰) – Kecmanovic M. (🇷🇸)
ATP Multiple Locations
Elmer Moller
6
2
1
Miomir Kecmanovic
3
6
6


– 17:30 Rune H. (🇩🇰) – Medjedovic H. (🇷🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Holger Rune
6
3
1
Hamad Medjedovic
2
6
6


– 12:00 Holmgren A./Ingildsen J. (🇩🇰) – Sabanov I./Sabanov M. (🇷🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Johannes Ingildsen / Holger Rune
6
6
Miomir Kecmanovic / Hamad Medjedovic
4
4


– 13:30 Rune H. (🇩🇰) – Kecmanovic M. (🇷🇸)



– 15:00 Moller E. (🇩🇰) – Medjedovic H. (🇷🇸)






-Israele 🇮🇱 – Germania 🇩🇪 0-2
– 16:30 Oliel Y. (🇮🇱) – Marterer M. (🇩🇪)
ATP Multiple Locations
Yshai Oliel
2
7
4
Maximilian Marterer
6
5
6


– 18:00 Cukierman D. (🇮🇱) – Hanfmann Y. (🇩🇪)

ATP Multiple Locations
Daniel Cukierman
4
4
Yannick Hanfmann
6
6


– 12:30 Cukierman D./Vales A. (🇮🇱) – Krawietz K./Puetz T. (🇩🇪)

ATP Multiple Locations
Daniel Cukierman / Amit Vales
0
3
Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz
6
6


– 14:00 Oliel Y. (🇮🇱) – Hanfmann Y. (🇩🇪)



– 15:30 Cukierman D. (🇮🇱) – Marterer M. (🇩🇪)






Svezia 🇸🇪 – Australia 🇦🇺 0-2
– 17:00 Ymer M. (🇸🇪) – De Minaur A. (🇦🇺)
ATP Multiple Locations
Mikael Ymer
5
1
Alex de Minaur
7
6


– 18:30 Borg L. (🇸🇪) – Vukic A. (🇦🇺)

ATP Multiple Locations
Leo Borg
4
4
Aleksandar Vukic
6
6


– 13:00 Bergevi F./Goransson A. (🇸🇪) – Ebden M./Peers J. (🇦🇺)

ATP Multiple Locations
Filip Bergevi / Andre Goransson
30
5
Matthew Ebden / John Peers
40
4


– 14:30 Borg L. (🇸🇪) – De Minaur A. (🇦🇺)



– 16:00 Ymer M. (🇸🇪) – Vukic A. (🇦🇺)





Svizzera 🇨🇭 – Spagna 🇪🇸 0-0
– 13:00 Stricker D. (🇨🇭) – Martinez P. (🇪🇸)

ATP Multiple Locations
Dominic Stricker
30
3
Pedro Martinez
40
2


– 14:30 Kym J. (🇨🇭) – Carballes Baena R. (🇪🇸)






Belgio 🇧🇪 – Cile 🇨🇱 0-0
– 14:00 Bergs Z. (🇧🇪) – Barrios Vera T. (🇨🇱)


– 15:30 Blockx A. (🇧🇪) – Garin C. (🇨🇱)






Francia 🇫🇷 – Brasile 🇧🇷 0-0
– 14:30 Humbert U. (🇫🇷) – Fonseca J. (🇧🇷)


– 16:00 Fils A. (🇫🇷) – Seyboth Wild T. (🇧🇷)






Canada 🇨🇦 – Ungheria 🇭🇺 0-0
– 19:00 Galarneau A. (🇨🇦) – Marozsan F. (🇭🇺)


– 20:30 Diallo G. (🇨🇦) – Fucsovics M. (🇭🇺)



9 commenti.

Federer the best (Guest) 01-02-2025 13:26

Doppio serbo disastroso

 9
9
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dad (Guest) 01-02-2025 13:01

Scritto da Edoardo
Eliminata la Gran Bretagna dal Giappone … è una sorpresa secondo voi?

No

 8
8
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fi (Guest) 01-02-2025 12:28

Scritto da Edoardo
Eliminata la Gran Bretagna dal Giappone … è una sorpresa secondo voi?

Per i giocatori che aveva la gran Bretagna no, bisogna dire però che nishioka ha giocato davvero meglio del previsto, vittoria a mio modo di vedere inaspettata con fearnley, e anche harris lo reputo un giocatore in crescita, che nel corso dell’anno entrerà in top 100.
Purtroppo gli inglesi ultimamente sono troppo draper dipendenti e non riescono mai ad essere sufficientemente solidi, pur avendo una buona spina dorsale

 7
7
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Matteo (Guest) 01-02-2025 12:25

Scritto da Edoardo
Eliminata la Gran Bretagna dal Giappone … è una sorpresa secondo voi?

Per il nome della nazione sì,poi vai a vedere chi hanno convocato in squadra e tutto torna.È come se l'Italia convocasse Zeppieri,Gigante,Bellucci e Nardi o gli Usa convocassero Eubanks,Wolf,Nava e Mc Donald.Per me non dovevano neanche arrivare alla partita decisiva i giapponesi,doveva finire minimo 4-1.Già è una nazione che dopo Murray fa molto fatica,se lasci a casa gente come Draper,Norrie che sono gli unici che fanno esistere la GBR in questo sport meritano di essere subito eliminati

 6
6
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Detuqueridapresencia 01-02-2025 12:14

Kjaer sfiora il miracolo. Peccato ma ovviamente ha prevalso l'esperienza di Navone anche se non era la sua superficie così come quella di Etcheverry nel primo incontro

La differenza l'ha fatta il doppio

Doppio di professionisti…

La differenza l’ha fatta il doppio

Doppio di professionisti…

 5
5
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Federer the best (Guest) 01-02-2025 11:08

Scritto da Vamosss

Scritto da Federer the best
Il Giappone la ribalta,Nishikori in gran spolvero!

Quello a essere in gran spolvero è NISHIOKA volevi dire

Entrambi, ma Nishikori si e' riscattato alla grande oggi, soprattutto quando ha salvato la terza palla del controbreak nella partita decisiva. La sorpresa in negativo e' stato il crollo di Fearnealy nel tie break

 4
4
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Vamosss (Guest) 01-02-2025 10:58

Scritto da Federer the best
Il Giappone la ribalta,Nishikori in gran spolvero!

Quello a essere in gran spolvero è NISHIOKA volevi dire

 3
3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Federer the best (Guest) 01-02-2025 10:30

Il Giappone la ribalta,Nishikori in gran spolvero!

 2
2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Edoardo (Guest) 01-02-2025 10:25

Eliminata la Gran Bretagna dal Giappone … è una sorpresa secondo voi?

 1
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!