Davis Cup – Qualificazioni ai Gruppi Finals: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Alex De Minaur nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Questi i risultati delle qualificazioni per l’accesso ai Gruppi delle Finals di Davis Cup.
– 18:00 Norvegia 🇳🇴 – Argentina 🇦🇷 2-3
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
5
6
6
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
7
2
7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
2-1 → 3-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
4-1 → 4-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Martin Etcheverry
5-6 → 5-7
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
T. Martin Etcheverry
5-4 → 5-5
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
2-1 → 3-1
Casper Ruud
6
6
Mariano Navone
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Navone
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Navone
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Navone
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
– 16:00 Durasovic V./Ruud C. (🇳🇴) – Molteni A./Zeballos H. (🇦🇷/🇧🇴)
Viktor Durasovic / Casper Ruud
2
5
Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos
6
7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Molteni / Zeballos
5-6 → 5-7
V. Durasovic / Ruud
5-5 → 5-6
A. Molteni / Zeballos
5-4 → 5-5
V. Durasovic / Ruud
4-4 → 5-4
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
V. Durasovic / Ruud
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
V. Durasovic / Ruud
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Molteni / Zeballos
2-1 → 2-2
V. Durasovic / Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Molteni / Zeballos
1-0 → 1-1
V. Durasovic / Ruud
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
V. Durasovic / Ruud
1-5 → 2-5
A. Molteni / Zeballos
1-4 → 1-5
V. Durasovic / Ruud
0-4 → 1-4
A. Molteni / Zeballos
0-3 → 0-4
V. Durasovic / Ruud
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
A. Molteni / Zeballos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
V. Durasovic / Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
– 17:30 Ruud C. (🇳🇴) – Etcheverry T. M. (🇦🇷)
Casper Ruud
6
6
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
T. Martin Etcheverry
4-2 → 4-3
T. Martin Etcheverry
3-1 → 3-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Martin Etcheverry
5-2 → 5-3
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
4-1 → 4-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
3-0 → 3-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
– 19:00 Budkov Kjaer N. (🇳🇴) – Navone M. (🇦🇷)
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
6
3
4
Mariano Navone
4
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Navone
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Navone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
-Cina Taipei 🇹🇼 – USA 🇺🇸 0-4
– 04:00 Tseng C. H. (🇹🇼) – Giron M. (🇺🇸)
Chun-Hsin Tseng
2
2
Marcos Giron
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Giron
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
– 05:30 Wu Tung-Lin (🇹🇼) – Michelsen A. (🇺🇸)
Tung-Lin Wu
6
3
Alex Michelsen
7
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Michelsen
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. Michelsen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
T. Wu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
T. Wu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
A. Michelsen
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Michelsen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Ram R./Krajicek A. (🇺🇸) b. Ho R./Wu Tung-Lin (🇹🇼) 64 76
Mackenzie McDonald (🇹🇼) b. Tsung-Hao Huang (🇹🇼) 62 63
Giappone 🇯🇵 – Gran Bretagna 🇬🇧 3-2
– 05:00 Nishioka Y. (🇯🇵) – Harris B. (🇬🇧)
Yoshihito Nishioka
7
6
Billy Harris
5
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Nishioka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Nishioka
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
B. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Nishioka
0-15
0-30
0-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
B. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
– 06:30 Nishikori K. (🇯🇵) – Fearnley J. (🇬🇧)
Kei Nishikori
3
3
Jacob Fearnley
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Fearnley
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
K. Nishikori
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Fearnley
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
K. Nishikori
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Nishikori
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
K. Nishikori
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Fearnley
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
K. Nishikori
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Yosuke Watanuki / Takeru Yuzuki
6
6
Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski
7
7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Salisbury / Skupski
6-5 → 6-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Yoshihito Nishioka
6
7
Jacob Fearnley
3
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
5*-0
6*-0
6-6 → 7-6
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Fearnley
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Fearnley
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Fearnley
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Fearnley
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Fearnley
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
J. Fearnley
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Kei Nishikori
6
6
Billy Harris
2
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Nishikori
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
B. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
K. Nishikori
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
B. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
– 15:00 Austria 🇦🇹 – Finlandia 🇫🇮 2-0
– 15:00 Neumayer L. (🇦🇹) – Virtanen O. (🇫🇮)
Lukas Neumayer
6
6
6
Otto Virtanen
4
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
O. Virtanen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1-2*
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
L. Neumayer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
O. Virtanen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
L. Neumayer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
O. Virtanen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
L. Neumayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
O. Virtanen
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
O. Virtanen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Neumayer
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
O. Virtanen
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Neumayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
– 16:30 Rodionov J. (🇦🇹) – Paldanius O. (🇫🇮)
Jurij Rodionov
2
6
6
Eero Vasa
6
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Vasa
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
J. Rodionov
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
– 12:00 Erler A./Miedler L. (🇦🇹) – Kaukovalta P./Niklas-Salminen P. (🇫🇮)
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler
0*
4
6
Patrick Kaukovalta / Patrik Niklas-Salminen
0
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
6-5 → 6-6
A. Erler / Miedler
5-5 → 6-5
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
5-4 → 5-5
A. Erler / Miedler
4-4 → 5-4
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Erler / Miedler
3-3 → 4-3
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
A. Erler / Miedler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Erler / Miedler
0-2 → 1-2
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
0-1 → 0-2
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
4-5 → 4-6
A. Erler / Miedler
3-5 → 4-5
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
2-3 → 2-4
A. Erler / Miedler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
1-2 → 1-3
A. Erler / Miedler
1-1 → 1-2
P. Kaukovalta / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Erler / Miedler
0-0 → 1-0
– 13:30 Rodionov J. (🇦🇹) – Virtanen O. (🇫🇮)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 15:00 Neumayer L. (🇦🇹) – Vasa E. (🇫🇮)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Croazia 🇭🇷 – Slovacchia 🇸🇰 2-0
– 16:00 Ajdukovic D. (🇭🇷) – Klein L. (🇸🇰)
Duje Ajdukovic
7
6
Lukas Klein
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Klein
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
D. Ajdukovic
30-0
40-0
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
L. Klein
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
D. Ajdukovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
– 17:30 Prizmic D. (🇭🇷) – Kovalik J. (🇸🇰)
Dino Prizmic
6
6
Jozef Kovalik
2
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Kovalik
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
J. Kovalik
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
– 13:00 Mektic N./Pavic M. (🇭🇷) – Gombos N./Karol M. (🇸🇰)
Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic
2
6
Milos Karol / Lukas Klein
1*
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Mektic / Pavic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
M. Karol / Klein
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
N. Mektic / Pavic
4-5 → 5-5
M. Karol / Klein
4-4 → 4-5
N. Mektic / Pavic
3-4 → 4-4
M. Karol / Klein
3-3 → 3-4
N. Mektic / Pavic
2-3 → 3-3
M. Karol / Klein
2-2 → 2-3
N. Mektic / Pavic
1-2 → 2-2
– 14:30 Ajdukovic D. (🇭🇷) – Kovalik J. (🇸🇰)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 16:00 Prizmic D. (🇭🇷) – Klein L. (🇸🇰)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Repubblica Ceca 🇨🇿 – Corea del Sud 🇰🇷 2-0
– 15:00 Lehecka J. (🇨🇿) – Campana Lee G. (🇰🇷)
Jiri Lehecka
6
6
Gerard Campana Lee
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Lehecka
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
G. Campana Lee
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
J. Lehecka
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
G. Campana Lee
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Campana Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
J. Lehecka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
G. Campana Lee
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
G. Campana Lee
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
G. Campana Lee
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Lehecka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
– 16:30 Machac T. (🇨🇿) – Kwon S. (🇰🇷)
Tomas Machac
6
6
Soonwoo Kwon
2
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Kwon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
T. Machac
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Kwon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
T. Machac
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Machac
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
– 12:00 Mensik J./Pavlasek A. (🇨🇿) – Chung Y./Nam J. S. (🇰🇷)
Jakub Mensik / Machac
6
6
Yun seong Chung / JiSung Nam
3
1
Vincitore: Mensik-Machac
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
– 13:30 Lehecka J. (🇨🇿) – Kwon S. (🇰🇷)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 15:00 Machac T. (🇨🇿) – Campana Lee G. (🇰🇷)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Danimarca 🇩🇰 – Serbia 🇷🇸 0-2
– 16:00 Moller E. (🇩🇰) – Kecmanovic M. (🇷🇸)
Elmer Moller
6
2
1
Miomir Kecmanovic
3
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
E. Moller
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
E. Moller
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Moller
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
E. Moller
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
E. Moller
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
– 17:30 Rune H. (🇩🇰) – Medjedovic H. (🇷🇸)
Holger Rune
6
3
1
Hamad Medjedovic
2
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Rune
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
H. Rune
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
H. Medjedovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Medjedovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
H. Rune
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
H. Medjedovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
H. Rune
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
H. Medjedovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Rune
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
H. Medjedovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
H. Rune
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
– 12:00 Holmgren A./Ingildsen J. (🇩🇰) – Sabanov I./Sabanov M. (🇷🇸)
Johannes Ingildsen / Holger Rune
6
6
Miomir Kecmanovic / Hamad Medjedovic
4
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Ingildsen / Rune
5-4 → 6-4
M. Kecmanovic / Medjedovic
5-3 → 5-4
J. Ingildsen / Rune
4-3 → 5-3
M. Kecmanovic / Medjedovic
3-3 → 4-3
J. Ingildsen / Rune
2-3 → 3-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
– 13:30 Rune H. (🇩🇰) – Kecmanovic M. (🇷🇸)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 15:00 Moller E. (🇩🇰) – Medjedovic H. (🇷🇸)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
-Israele 🇮🇱 – Germania 🇩🇪 0-2
– 16:30 Oliel Y. (🇮🇱) – Marterer M. (🇩🇪)
Yshai Oliel
2
7
4
Maximilian Marterer
6
5
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Oliel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Oliel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Oliel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Oliel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
Y. Oliel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Oliel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Oliel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Oliel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Marterer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
– 18:00 Cukierman D. (🇮🇱) – Hanfmann Y. (🇩🇪)
Daniel Cukierman
4
4
Yannick Hanfmann
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
D. Cukierman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Cukierman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
D. Cukierman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Cukierman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
D. Cukierman
0-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
D. Cukierman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Cukierman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
D. Cukierman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
D. Cukierman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
– 12:30 Cukierman D./Vales A. (🇮🇱) – Krawietz K./Puetz T. (🇩🇪)
Daniel Cukierman / Amit Vales
0
3
Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Krawietz / Puetz
3-5 → 3-6
D. Cukierman / Vales
3-4 → 3-5
K. Krawietz / Puetz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
D. Cukierman / Vales
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
K. Krawietz / Puetz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
D. Cukierman / Vales
1-2 → 1-3
K. Krawietz / Puetz
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
D. Cukierman / Vales
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
K. Krawietz / Puetz
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Cukierman / Vales
0-5 → 0-6
K. Krawietz / Puetz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
D. Cukierman / Vales
0-3 → 0-4
K. Krawietz / Puetz
0-2 → 0-3
D. Cukierman / Vales
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
K. Krawietz / Puetz
0-0 → 0-1
– 14:00 Oliel Y. (🇮🇱) – Hanfmann Y. (🇩🇪)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 15:30 Cukierman D. (🇮🇱) – Marterer M. (🇩🇪)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Svezia 🇸🇪 – Australia 🇦🇺 0-2
– 17:00 Ymer M. (🇸🇪) – De Minaur A. (🇦🇺)
Mikael Ymer
5
1
Alex de Minaur
7
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
M. Ymer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. de Minaur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. de Minaur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. de Minaur
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
– 18:30 Borg L. (🇸🇪) – Vukic A. (🇦🇺)
Leo Borg
4
4
Aleksandar Vukic
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Vukic
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Vukic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
L. Borg
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
L. Borg
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Vukic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Borg
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Vukic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Vukic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Vukic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Borg
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Borg
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
– 13:00 Bergevi F./Goransson A. (🇸🇪) – Ebden M./Peers J. (🇦🇺)
Filip Bergevi / Andre Goransson
30
5
Matthew Ebden / John Peers•
40
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Ebden / Peers
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
F. Bergevi / Goransson
4-4 → 5-4
M. Ebden / Peers
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
F. Bergevi / Goransson
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Ebden / Peers
3-2 → 3-3
F. Bergevi / Goransson
2-2 → 3-2
M. Ebden / Peers
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
F. Bergevi / Goransson
1-1 → 2-1
M. Ebden / Peers
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
F. Bergevi / Goransson
0-0 → 1-0
– 14:30 Borg L. (🇸🇪) – De Minaur A. (🇦🇺)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 16:00 Ymer M. (🇸🇪) – Vukic A. (🇦🇺)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Svizzera 🇨🇭 – Spagna 🇪🇸 0-0
– 13:00 Stricker D. (🇨🇭) – Martinez P. (🇪🇸)
Dominic Stricker
30
3
Pedro Martinez•
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Martinez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
D. Stricker
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
P. Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Stricker
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
– 14:30 Kym J. (🇨🇭) – Carballes Baena R. (🇪🇸)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Belgio 🇧🇪 – Cile 🇨🇱 0-0
– 14:00 Bergs Z. (🇧🇪) – Barrios Vera T. (🇨🇱)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 15:30 Blockx A. (🇧🇪) – Garin C. (🇨🇱)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Francia 🇫🇷 – Brasile 🇧🇷 0-0
– 14:30 Humbert U. (🇫🇷) – Fonseca J. (🇧🇷)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 16:00 Fils A. (🇫🇷) – Seyboth Wild T. (🇧🇷)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Canada 🇨🇦 – Ungheria 🇭🇺 0-0
– 19:00 Galarneau A. (🇨🇦) – Marozsan F. (🇭🇺)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 20:30 Diallo G. (🇨🇦) – Fucsovics M. (🇭🇺)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Doppio serbo disastroso
No
Per i giocatori che aveva la gran Bretagna no, bisogna dire però che nishioka ha giocato davvero meglio del previsto, vittoria a mio modo di vedere inaspettata con fearnley, e anche harris lo reputo un giocatore in crescita, che nel corso dell’anno entrerà in top 100.
Purtroppo gli inglesi ultimamente sono troppo draper dipendenti e non riescono mai ad essere sufficientemente solidi, pur avendo una buona spina dorsale
Per il nome della nazione sì,poi vai a vedere chi hanno convocato in squadra e tutto torna.È come se l’Italia convocasse Zeppieri,Gigante,Bellucci e Nardi o gli Usa convocassero Eubanks,Wolf,Nava e Mc Donald.Per me non dovevano neanche arrivare alla partita decisiva i giapponesi,doveva finire minimo 4-1.Già è una nazione che dopo Murray fa molto fatica,se lasci a casa gente come Draper,Norrie che sono gli unici che fanno esistere la GBR in questo sport meritano di essere subito eliminati
Kjaer sfiora il miracolo. Peccato ma ovviamente ha prevalso l’esperienza di Navone anche se non era la sua superficie così come quella di Etcheverry nel primo incontro
La differenza l’ha fatta il doppio
Doppio di professionisti…
Entrambi, ma Nishikori si e’ riscattato alla grande oggi, soprattutto quando ha salvato la terza palla del controbreak nella partita decisiva. La sorpresa in negativo e’ stato il crollo di Fearnealy nel tie break
Quello a essere in gran spolvero è NISHIOKA volevi dire
Il Giappone la ribalta,Nishikori in gran spolvero!
Eliminata la Gran Bretagna dal Giappone … è una sorpresa secondo voi?