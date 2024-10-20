WTA 500 Ningbo e WTA 250 Osaka: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)

Daria Kasatkina nella foto - Foto Getty Images
WTA 500 Ningbo 🇨🇳 (Cina) – Finali , cemento
Center Court – ore 08:30
(1) Nicole Melichar-Martinez
/ (1) Ellen Perez
vs Demi Schuurs
/ Yue Yuan
WTA Ningbo
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez [1]
0
3
3
0
Demi Schuurs / Yue Yuan
0
6
6
0
Vincitore: Schuurs / Yuan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Demi Schuurs / Yue Yuan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
Demi Schuurs / Yue Yuan
2-4 → 2-5
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
Demi Schuurs / Yue Yuan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
1-2 → 2-2
Demi Schuurs / Yue Yuan
1-1 → 1-2
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
0-1 → 1-1
Demi Schuurs / Yue Yuan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
Demi Schuurs / Yue Yuan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Demi Schuurs / Yue Yuan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Demi Schuurs / Yue Yuan
1-2 → 1-3
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
Demi Schuurs / Yue Yuan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
0-0 → 1-0
(5) Daria Kasatkina vs Mirra Andreeva Non prima 11:00
WTA Ningbo
Daria Kasatkina [5]
0
6
1
Mirra Andreeva•
0
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Daria Kasatkina
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Daria Kasatkina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 6-0
Mirra Andreeva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
Daria Kasatkina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Mirra Andreeva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
WTA 250 Osaka 🇯🇵 (Giappone) – Semifinali e Finali, cemento
Center Court – ore 02:00
Suzan Lamens
vs (7) Diane Parry
WTA Osaka
Suzan Lamens
0
6
6
0
Diane Parry [7]
0
2
4
0
Vincitore: Lamens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Suzan Lamens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Diane Parry
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
Suzan Lamens
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
Diane Parry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
Diane Parry
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Suzan Lamens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Diane Parry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Suzan Lamens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Diane Parry
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
Diane Parry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Suzan Lamens
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Suzan Lamens
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Diane Parry
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Aoi Ito vs Kimberly Birrell Non prima 05:30
WTA Osaka
Aoi Ito•
0
4
3
0
Kimberly Birrell
0
6
6
0
Vincitore: Birrell
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Aoi Ito
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
Kimberly Birrell
3-4 → 3-5
Kimberly Birrell
3-2 → 3-3
Aoi Ito
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Kimberly Birrell
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Aoi Ito
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
Kimberly Birrell
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kimberly Birrell
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
Kimberly Birrell
3-4 → 3-5
Aoi Ito
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
Kimberly Birrell
3-2 → 3-3
Aoi Ito
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
Kimberly Birrell
3-0 → 3-1
Aoi Ito
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Kimberly Birrell
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
(4) Cristina Bucsa / (4) Monica Niculescu vs (3) Ena Shibahara / (3) Laura Siegemund Inizio 05:40
WTA Osaka
Cristina Bucsa / Monica Niculescu [4]
6
2
2
Ena Shibahara / Laura Siegemund [3]
3
6
10
Vincitore: Shibahara / Siegemund
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Cristina Bucsa / Monica Niculescu
0-1
0-2
0-3
0-4
0-5
1-5
2-5
2-6
2-7
2-8
2-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Cristina Bucsa / Monica Niculescu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
Ena Shibahara / Laura Siegemund
1-5 → 2-5
Cristina Bucsa / Monica Niculescu
1-4 → 1-5
Ena Shibahara / Laura Siegemund
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
Cristina Bucsa / Monica Niculescu
0-3 → 1-3
Ena Shibahara / Laura Siegemund
0-2 → 0-3
Cristina Bucsa / Monica Niculescu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
Ena Shibahara / Laura Siegemund
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Cristina Bucsa / Monica Niculescu
5-3 → 6-3
Ena Shibahara / Laura Siegemund
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
Cristina Bucsa / Monica Niculescu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
Ena Shibahara / Laura Siegemund
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-1 → 4-2
Cristina Bucsa / Monica Niculescu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
Ena Shibahara / Laura Siegemund
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
Cristina Bucsa / Monica Niculescu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
Ena Shibahara / Laura Siegemund
1-0 → 2-0
Cristina Bucsa / Monica Niculescu
0-0 → 1-0
Kimberly Birrell vs Suzan Lamens F
WTA Osaka
Kimberly Birrell
0
0
4
0
Suzan Lamens
0
6
6
0
Vincitore: Lamens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kimberly Birrell
4-5 → 4-6
Kimberly Birrell
3-4 → 4-4
Kimberly Birrell
3-2 → 3-3
Kimberly Birrell
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Suzan Lamens
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Kimberly Birrell
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kimberly Birrell
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-5 → 0-6
Kimberly Birrell
0-3 → 0-4
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit