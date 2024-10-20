Circuito WTA Copertina, WTA

WTA 500 Ningbo e WTA 250 Osaka: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)

Daria Kasatkina nella foto - Foto Getty Images
WTA 500 Ningbo 🇨🇳 (Cina) – Finali , cemento

Center Court – ore 08:30
(1) Nicole Melichar-Martinez USA / (1) Ellen Perez AUS vs Demi Schuurs NED / Yue Yuan CHN
WTA Ningbo
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez [1]
0
3
3
0
Demi Schuurs / Yue Yuan
0
6
6
0
Vincitore: Schuurs / Yuan
Mostra dettagli

(5) Daria Kasatkina RUS vs Mirra Andreeva RUS Non prima 11:00

WTA Ningbo
Daria Kasatkina [5]
0
6
1
Mirra Andreeva
0
0
4
Mostra dettagli





WTA 250 Osaka 🇯🇵 (Giappone) – Semifinali e Finali, cemento

Center Court – ore 02:00
Suzan Lamens NED vs (7) Diane Parry FRA
WTA Osaka
Suzan Lamens
0
6
6
0
Diane Parry [7]
0
2
4
0
Vincitore: Lamens
Mostra dettagli

Aoi Ito JPN vs Kimberly Birrell AUS Non prima 05:30

WTA Osaka
Aoi Ito
0
4
3
0
Kimberly Birrell
0
6
6
0
Vincitore: Birrell
Mostra dettagli

(4) Cristina Bucsa ESP / (4) Monica Niculescu ROU vs (3) Ena Shibahara JPN / (3) Laura Siegemund GER Inizio 05:40

WTA Osaka
Cristina Bucsa / Monica Niculescu [4]
6
2
2
Ena Shibahara / Laura Siegemund [3]
3
6
10
Vincitore: Shibahara / Siegemund
Mostra dettagli

Kimberly Birrell AUS vs Suzan Lamens NED F

WTA Osaka
Kimberly Birrell
0
0
4
0
Suzan Lamens
0
6
6
0
Vincitore: Lamens
Mostra dettagli

