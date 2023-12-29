United Cup 2024: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Oggi in campo 4 incontri. Alle 07:30 parte Italia vs Germania (LIVE)
SQUADRE – MISTO: United Cup (Australia 🇦🇺), cemento
00:30 Olanda (🇳🇱) – Norvegia (🇳🇴) 0-0
03:00 Repubblica Ceca (🇨🇿) – Cina (🇨🇳) 0-0
07:30 Italia (🇮🇹) – Germania (🇩🇪) 0-0
10:00 Polonia (🇵🇱) – Brasile (🇧🇷) 0-0
Ken Rosewall Arena – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [10] Arantxa Rus vs [14] Malene Helgo
2. [10] Tallon Griekspoor vs [14] Casper Ruud
3. [10] Demi Schuurs / Wesley Koolhof vs [14] Ulrikke Eikeri / Casper Ruud
4. [12] Jasmine Paolini vs [16] Angelique Kerber (non prima ore: 07:30)
5. [12] Lorenzo Sonego vs [16] Alexander Zverev (non prima ore: 09:00)
6. [12] Angelica Moratelli / Flavio Cobolli vs [16] Laura Siegemund / Maximilian Marterer
RAC Arena – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Jiri Lehecka vs [9] Zhizhen Zhang
2. [5] Marketa Vondrousova vs [9] Qinwen Zheng
3. [5] Marketa Vondrousova / Jiri Lehecka vs [9] Qinwen Zheng / Zhizhen Zhang
4. [1] Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (non prima ore: 10:00)
5. [1] Hubert Hurkacz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild
6. [1] Iga Swiatek / Hubert Hurkacz vs Beatriz Haddad Maia / Marcelo Melo
**PERTH**
Group A:
– Poland 🇵🇱 0-0 (0-0)
– Spain 🇪🇸 1-0 (2-1)
– Brazil 🇧🇷 0-1 (1-2)
Group C:
– United States 🇺🇸 0-0 (0-0)
– Great Britain 🇬🇧 1-0 (2-1)
– Australia 🇦🇺 0-1 (1-2)
Group E:
– Czech Republic 🇨🇿
– China 🇨🇳
– Serbia 🇷🇸
**SYDNEY**
Group B:
– Greece 🇬🇷
– Canada 🇨🇦
– Chile 🇨🇱
Group D:
– France 🇫🇷
– Italy 🇮🇹
– Germany 🇩🇪
Group F:
– Croatia 🇭🇷
– Netherlands 🇳🇱
– Norway 🇳🇴
