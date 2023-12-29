United Cup 2024 ATP, Copertina, WTA

United Cup 2024: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Oggi in campo 4 incontri. Alle 07:30 parte Italia vs Germania (LIVE)

29/12/2023 21:30 1 commento
Lorenzo Sonego - Foto Getty Images
SQUADRE – MISTO: United Cup (Australia 🇦🇺), cemento
00:30 Olanda (🇳🇱) – Norvegia (🇳🇴) 0-0
03:00 Repubblica Ceca (🇨🇿) – Cina (🇨🇳) 0-0
07:30 Italia (🇮🇹) – Germania (🇩🇪) 0-0
10:00 Polonia (🇵🇱) – Brasile (🇧🇷) 0-0

Ken Rosewall Arena – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [10] Arantxa Rus NED vs [14] Malene Helgo NOR
WTA United Cup
Arantxa Rus [10]
0
0
Malene Helgo [14]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [10] Tallon Griekspoor NED vs [14] Casper Ruud NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [10] Demi Schuurs NED / Wesley Koolhof NED vs [14] Ulrikke Eikeri NOR / Casper Ruud NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [12] Jasmine Paolini ITA vs [16] Angelique Kerber GER (non prima ore: 07:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [12] Lorenzo Sonego ITA vs [16] Alexander Zverev GER (non prima ore: 09:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [12] Angelica Moratelli ITA / Flavio Cobolli ITA vs [16] Laura Siegemund GER / Maximilian Marterer GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



RAC Arena – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Jiri Lehecka CZE vs [9] Zhizhen Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [5] Marketa Vondrousova CZE vs [9] Qinwen Zheng CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Marketa Vondrousova CZE / Jiri Lehecka CZE vs [9] Qinwen Zheng CHN / Zhizhen Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Iga Swiatek POL vs Beatriz Haddad Maia BRA (non prima ore: 10:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Hubert Hurkacz POL vs Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Iga Swiatek POL / Hubert Hurkacz POL vs Beatriz Haddad Maia BRA / Marcelo Melo BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

**PERTH**
Group A:
– Poland 🇵🇱 0-0 (0-0)
– Spain 🇪🇸 1-0 (2-1)
– Brazil 🇧🇷 0-1 (1-2)

Group C:
– United States 🇺🇸 0-0 (0-0)
– Great Britain 🇬🇧 1-0 (2-1)
– Australia 🇦🇺 0-1 (1-2)

Group E:
– Czech Republic 🇨🇿
– China 🇨🇳
– Serbia 🇷🇸

**SYDNEY**
Group B:
– Greece 🇬🇷
– Canada 🇨🇦
– Chile 🇨🇱

Group D:
– France 🇫🇷
– Italy 🇮🇹
– Germany 🇩🇪

Group F:
– Croatia 🇭🇷
– Netherlands 🇳🇱
– Norway 🇳🇴

