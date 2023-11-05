WTA Finals 2023 - Cancoon Copertina, WTA

WTA Finals 2023 – Cancun: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

05/11/2023 15:37 Nessun commento
Risultati dalle WTA Finals 2023 - Foto Getty Images
Risultati dalle WTA Finals 2023 - Foto Getty Images

MEX WTA Finals – Semifinali – hard

Estadio Paradisus – ore 18:30
(1) Coco Gauff USA / (1) Jessica Pegula USA vs (6) Laura Siegemund GER / (6) Vera Zvonareva RUS Inizio 18:30
WTA Cancun
Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula [1]
30
6
1
Laura Siegemund / Vera Zvonareva [6]
40
3
1
Mostra dettagli

(7) Gabriela Dabrowski CAN / (7) Erin Routliffe NZL vs (8) Nicole Melichar-Martinez USA / (8) Ellen Perez AUS Non prima 19:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

it / it vs (2) Storm Hunter AUS / (2) Elise Mertens BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(1) Aryna Sabalenka BLR vs (2) Iga Swiatek POL Non prima 22:30

WTA Cancun
Aryna Sabalenka [1]
30
1
Iga Swiatek [2]
30
2
Mostra dettagli

TAG: