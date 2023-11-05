Paris 1000 | Hard | e5779335 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
WTA Finals 2023 – Cancun: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)
05/11/2023 15:37 Nessun commento
WTA Finals – Semifinali – hard
Estadio Paradisus – ore 18:30
(1) Coco Gauff / (1) Jessica Pegula vs (6) Laura Siegemund / (6) Vera Zvonareva Inizio 18:30
WTA Cancun
Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula [1]
30
6
1
Laura Siegemund / Vera Zvonareva [6]•
40
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Laura Siegemund / Vera Zvonareva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1
Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Laura Siegemund / Vera Zvonareva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-3
Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
Laura Siegemund / Vera Zvonareva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-2 → 5-3
Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Laura Siegemund / Vera Zvonareva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
Laura Siegemund / Vera Zvonareva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Laura Siegemund / Vera Zvonareva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
(7) Gabriela Dabrowski / (7) Erin Routliffe vs (8) Nicole Melichar-Martinez / (8) Ellen Perez Non prima 19:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
/ vs (2) Storm Hunter / (2) Elise Mertens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (2) Iga Swiatek Non prima 22:30
WTA Cancun
Aryna Sabalenka [1]•
30
1
Iga Swiatek [2]
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Aryna Sabalenka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
1-2
Iga Swiatek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Aryna Sabalenka
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 1-1
Iga Swiatek
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
