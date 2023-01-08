Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Auckland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo Fabio Fognini (LIVE)

08/01/2023 23:07 Nessun commento
Fabio Fognini nella foto - Foto Getty Images
NZL ATP 250 Auckland (Nuova Zelanda) – 1° Turno, cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Constant Lestienne FRA vs Pedro Cachin ARG

ATP Auckland
Constant Lestienne
0
0
Pedro Cachin
0
0
2. David Goffin BEL vs [5] Alexander Bublik KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Jenson Brooksby USA vs Fabio Fognini ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Richard Gasquet FRA vs [WC] Kiranpal Pannu NZL (non prima ore: 07:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [8] Adrian Mannarino FRA vs J.J. Wolf USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Grandstand – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Thiago Monteiro BRA vs [WC] Ajeet Rai NZL

ATP Auckland
Thiago Monteiro [1]
15
6
6
5
Ajeet Rai
15
7
3
3
2. Pedro Martinez ESP / Jaume Munar ESP vs Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Alex Lawson USA / Artem Sitak NZL vs [2] Marcel Granollers ESP / Horacio Zeballos ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

