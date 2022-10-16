Gijon 250 | Hard | $612000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP 250 Firenze e Gijon: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Finali (LIVE)
16/10/2022 09:58 1 commento
ATP 250 Florence (Italia) – Finali, cemento (al coperto)
Campo Centrale – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs [3] Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Felix Auger-Aliassime vs J.J. Wolf (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Gijon (Spagna) – Finali, cemento (al coperto)
Pista Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni
ATP Gijon
Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow
3
6
Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni
5*
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
ace
3*-2
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
6-6
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-6 → 6-6
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
3-3 → 3-4
N. Lammons / Withrow
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
N. Lammons / Withrow
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Forza Mahut!Zero chances per lupacchiotto WOLF!