ATP 250 Houston: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)
ATP 250 Houston (USA) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Robert Galloway / Jackson Withrow vs [2] Santiago Gonzalez / Lukasz Kubot
2. [LL] Michael Mmoh vs Sam Querrey (non prima ore: 21:00)
3. [WC] Nick Kyrgios vs [7] Tommy Paul
4. [3] Reilly Opelka vs [Q] Mitchell Krueger (non prima ore: 01:00)
5. [Q] Gijs Brouwer vs [WC] J.J. Wolf
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Treat Huey / Denis Kudla vs Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov
2. [1] Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell vs Steve Johnson / Sam Querrey
3. Andre Goransson / Nathaniel Lammons vs [3/WC] Nick Kyrgios / Jack Sock
4. Pablo Cuevas / Hunter Reese vs Mackenzie McDonald / Tommy Paul
Court 7 – Ora italiana: 22:30 (ora locale: 3:30 pm)
1. Diego Hidalgo / Alejandro Tabilo vs [WC] William Blumberg / Max Schnur
