ATP 250 Houston: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

06/04/2022 12:41 Nessun commento
Nick Kyrgios nella foto - Foto GETTY IMAGES
USA ATP 250 Houston (USA) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Robert Galloway USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs [2] Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Lukasz Kubot POL
2. [LL] Michael Mmoh USA vs Sam Querrey USA (non prima ore: 21:00)

3. [WC] Nick Kyrgios AUS vs [7] Tommy Paul USA

4. [3] Reilly Opelka USA vs [Q] Mitchell Krueger USA (non prima ore: 01:00)

5. [Q] Gijs Brouwer NED vs [WC] J.J. Wolf USA

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Treat Huey PHI / Denis Kudla USA vs Ivan Sabanov SRB / Matej Sabanov SRB

2. [1] Matthew Ebden AUS / Max Purcell AUS vs Steve Johnson USA / Sam Querrey USA

3. Andre Goransson SWE / Nathaniel Lammons USA vs [3/WC] Nick Kyrgios AUS / Jack Sock USA

4. Pablo Cuevas URU / Hunter Reese USA vs Mackenzie McDonald USA / Tommy Paul USA

Court 7 – Ora italiana: 22:30 (ora locale: 3:30 pm)
1. Diego Hidalgo ECU / Alejandro Tabilo CHI vs [WC] William Blumberg USA / Max Schnur USA

ATP Houston
Diego Hidalgo / Alejandro Tabilo
0
0
William Blumberg / Max Schnur
0
0
