Moscow (Suspended) CH | Hard | $53120 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Race 2022: Diamo uno sguardo al ranking stagionale dopo 2 mesi di attività
28/02/2022 14:58 2 commenti
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (28-02-2022)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
2750
Punti
3
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
1675
Punti
3
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
1400
Punti
4
Tornei
4
Best: ND
--
0
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
1305
Punti
5
Tornei
5
Best: ND
▲
7
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
1020
Punti
4
Tornei
6
Best: ND
▲
2
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
875
Punti
5
Tornei
7
Best: ND
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
855
Punti
4
Tornei
8
Best: ND
▼
-2
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
845
Punti
5
Tornei
9
Best: ND
▼
-2
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
735
Punti
5
Tornei
10
Best: ND
▲
13
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23-08-1995
650
Punti
5
Tornei
11
Best: ND
▼
-2
Gael Monfils
FRA, 01-09-1986
610
Punti
4
Tornei
12
Best: ND
▼
-2
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 05-05-2003
590
Punti
2
Tornei
13
Best: ND
▼
-2
Reilly Opelka
USA, 28-08-1997
580
Punti
5
Tornei
14
Best: ND
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
530
Punti
3
Tornei
15
Best: ND
▼
-2
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
470
Punti
4
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▼
-1
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
465
Punti
6
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▲
2
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
430
Punti
4
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▼
-2
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
405
Punti
4
Tornei
19
Best: ND
▼
-2
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
405
Punti
5
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▲
86
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 10-07-1993
403
Punti
7
Tornei
21
Best: ND
▲
40
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 26-04-1997
400
Punti
6
Tornei
22
Best: ND
▲
9
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
395
Punti
5
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▲
19
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
390
Punti
4
Tornei
24
Best: ND
▼
-6
Maxime Cressy
USA, 08-05-1997
387
Punti
5
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▼
-5
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 04-09-1993
385
Punti
6
Tornei
26
Best: ND
--
0
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 31-08-1999
375
Punti
5
Tornei
27
Best: ND
▼
-6
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22-12-1998
375
Punti
2
Tornei
28
Best: ND
▼
-6
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
370
Punti
5
Tornei
29
Best: ND
▲
3
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
345
Punti
4
Tornei
30
Best: ND
▼
-6
Francisco Cerundolo
ARG, 13-08-1998
345
Punti
6
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▼
-6
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 10-04-1996
340
Punti
4
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▼
-5
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA, 23-07-1995
330
Punti
5
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▲
22
Sebastian Baez
ARG, 28-12-2000
318
Punti
7
Tornei
34
Best: ND
▼
-6
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 29-06-1988
315
Punti
7
Tornei
35
Best: ND
▼
-6
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
315
Punti
7
Tornei
36
Best: ND
▲
3
Tommy Paul
USA, 17-05-1997
315
Punti
5
Tornei
37
Best: ND
▼
-7
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
315
Punti
6
Tornei
38
Best: ND
▲
3
Alejandro Tabilo
CHI, 02-06-1997
307
Punti
5
Tornei
39
Best: ND
▼
-4
Andy Murray
GBR, 15-05-1987
305
Punti
6
Tornei
40
Best: ND
▼
-7
Joao Sousa
POR, 30-03-1989
298
Punti
4
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▲
11
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 27-09-1995
282
Punti
8
Tornei
42
Best: ND
▼
-8
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 02-04-1999
270
Punti
4
Tornei
43
Best: ND
▲
8
Jack Draper
GBR, 22-12-2001
256
Punti
5
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▼
-8
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
255
Punti
5
Tornei
45
Best: ND
▼
-8
Jiri Lehecka
CZE, 08-11-2001
251
Punti
5
Tornei
46
Best: ND
▼
-2
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 23-01-1986
245
Punti
4
Tornei
47
Best: ND
▼
-4
Roman Safiullin
RUS, 07-08-1997
245
Punti
7
Tornei
48
Best: ND
▼
-10
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 09-06-1996
235
Punti
6
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▲
5
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 23-06-1990
229
Punti
5
Tornei
50
Best: ND
▼
-10
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 13-01-1996
220
Punti
4
Tornei
51
Best: ND
▲
24
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16-04-1995
220
Punti
7
Tornei
52
Best: ND
▲
1
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 02-12-1997
215
Punti
7
Tornei
53
Best: ND
▲
9
Taro Daniel
JPN, 27-01-1993
212
Punti
4
Tornei
54
Best: ND
▲
24
Marcos Giron
USA, 24-07-1993
210
Punti
6
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▲
32
Quentin Halys
FRA, 26-10-1996
208
Punti
7
Tornei
56
Best: ND
▼
-11
Botic van de Zandschulp
NED, 04-10-1995
200
Punti
5
Tornei
57
Best: ND
▼
-9
Tomas Machac
CZE, 13-10-2000
198
Punti
5
Tornei
58
Best: ND
▼
-12
Aleksandar Vukic
AUS, 06-04-1996
197
Punti
6
Tornei
59
Best: ND
▲
4
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 31-05-1994
191
Punti
7
Tornei
60
Best: ND
▲
4
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 27-02-1992
190
Punti
5
Tornei
61
Best: ND
▲
50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 21-06-1990
187
Punti
4
Tornei
62
Best: ND
▼
-15
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 05-10-1990
185
Punti
7
Tornei
63
Best: ND
▼
-14
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
180
Punti
4
Tornei
64
Best: ND
▼
-14
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 26-10-2000
180
Punti
3
Tornei
65
Best: ND
▼
-8
Radu Albot
MDA, 11-11-1989
172
Punti
5
Tornei
66
Best: ND
▲
11
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
170
Punti
5
Tornei
67
Best: ND
▲
16
Alex Molcan
SVK, 01-12-1997
165
Punti
5
Tornei
68
Best: ND
▼
-12
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08-02-1992
165
Punti
6
Tornei
69
Best: ND
▲
17
Stefan Kozlov
USA, 01-02-1998
164
Punti
5
Tornei
70
Best: ND
▼
-12
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
160
Punti
7
Tornei
71
Best: ND
▼
-12
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 19-04-1999
157
Punti
6
Tornei
72
Best: ND
▼
-12
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 18-06-1996
157
Punti
5
Tornei
73
Best: ND
▼
-9
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
145
Punti
5
Tornei
73
Best: ND
▼
-7
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 09-09-1998
145
Punti
5
Tornei
75
Best: ND
▼
-9
Federico Coria
ARG, 09-03-1992
145
Punti
6
Tornei
76
Best: ND
▼
-8
Ernesto Escobedo
USA, 04-07-1996
144
Punti
5
Tornei
77
Best: ND
▼
-8
Elias Ymer
SWE, 10-04-1996
144
Punti
3
Tornei
78
Best: ND
▲
6
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 15-08-1993
142
Punti
4
Tornei
79
Best: ND
▼
-9
Dominic Stricker
SUI, 16-08-2002
142
Punti
5
Tornei
80
Best: ND
▼
-9
Sebastian Korda
USA, 05-07-2000
135
Punti
3
Tornei
81
Best: ND
▼
-9
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
135
Punti
5
Tornei
82
Best: ND
▼
-8
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 02-07-1996
135
Punti
5
Tornei
83
Best: ND
▼
-10
John Millman
AUS, 14-06-1989
135
Punti
6
Tornei
84
Best: ND
▼
-4
Jaume Munar
ESP, 05-05-1997
135
Punti
7
Tornei
85
Best: ND
▼
-4
Christopher O\'Connell
AUS, 03-06-1994
134
Punti
5
Tornei
86
Best: ND
▲
14
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 13-11-1991
131
Punti
6
Tornei
87
Best: ND
▲
17
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
130
Punti
6
Tornei
88
Best: ND
▼
-12
Enzo Couacaud
FRA, 01-03-1995
126
Punti
4
Tornei
89
Best: ND
▲
5
Tim Van Rijthoven
NED, 24-04-1997
126
Punti
6
Tornei
90
Best: ND
▼
-11
Steve Johnson
USA, 24-12-1989
117
Punti
5
Tornei
91
Best: ND
▼
-9
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 18-06-1986
110
Punti
3
Tornei
92
Best: ND
▲
235
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 15-07-1989
110
Punti
6
Tornei
93
Best: ND
▼
-8
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 15-11-1983
110
Punti
6
Tornei
94
Best: ND
▼
-6
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 20-05-1992
102
Punti
6
Tornei
95
Best: ND
▼
-6
Borna Gojo
CRO, 27-02-1998
102
Punti
4
Tornei
96
Best: ND
▼
-6
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
GER, 09-10-1990
102
Punti
5
Tornei
97
Best: ND
▲
10
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 16-06-1993
102
Punti
6
Tornei
98
Best: ND
▲
11
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 23-05-1992
101
Punti
5
Tornei
99
Best: ND
▼
-8
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26-06-1998
100
Punti
4
Tornei
100
Best: ND
▼
-8
Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna
ARG, 16-07-1999
100
Punti
3
Tornei
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (28-02-2022)
7
Best: ND
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
855
Punti
4
Tornei
14
Best: ND
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
530
Punti
3
Tornei
35
Best: ND
▼
-6
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
315
Punti
7
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▼
-8
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
255
Punti
5
Tornei
73
Best: ND
▼
-9
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
145
Punti
5
Tornei
117
Best: ND
▼
-9
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
81
Punti
6
Tornei
126
Best: ND
▼
-10
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
71
Punti
5
Tornei
138
Best: ND
▼
-3
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
63
Punti
3
Tornei
141
Best: ND
▼
-11
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
62
Punti
5
Tornei
146
Best: ND
▼
-12
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
57
Punti
2
Tornei
157
Best: ND
▼
-12
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
50
Punti
4
Tornei
168
Best: ND
▼
-17
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
46
Punti
4
Tornei
176
Best: ND
▼
-15
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
43
Punti
6
Tornei
180
Best: ND
▲
100
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
41
Punti
4
Tornei
215
Best: ND
▲
72
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
30
Punti
5
Tornei
248
Best: ND
▼
-22
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
23
Punti
3
Tornei
258
Best: ND
▲
2
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
22
Punti
5
Tornei
266
Best: ND
▲
27
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
21
Punti
5
Tornei
275
Best: ND
▼
-24
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
19
Punti
3
Tornei
286
Best: ND
▼
-25
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
17
Punti
3
Tornei
293
Best: ND
▼
-26
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
16
Punti
1
Tornei
310
Best: ND
▼
-20
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
14
Punti
2
Tornei
313
Best: ND
▼
-22
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
14
Punti
4
Tornei
314
Best: ND
▼
-7
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
14
Punti
5
Tornei
317
Best: ND
▲
239
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
13
Punti
2
Tornei
336
Best: ND
▲
41
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
12
Punti
4
Tornei
354
Best: ND
▼
-32
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
10
Punti
2
Tornei
367
Best: ND
▼
-31
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
10
Punti
4
Tornei
374
Best: ND
▼
-33
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
9
Punti
2
Tornei
402
Best: ND
▼
-26
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
8
Punti
3
Tornei
405
Best: ND
▼
-33
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
8
Punti
4
Tornei
438
Best: ND
▲
128
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
6
Punti
3
Tornei
452
Best: ND
▲
38
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
6
Punti
5
Tornei
458
Best: ND
▼
-34
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
5
Punti
2
Tornei
503
Best: ND
▼
-48
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
4
Punti
3
Tornei
514
Best: ND
▼
-30
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
4
Punti
3
Tornei
517
Best: ND
▼
-41
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
4
Punti
4
Tornei
554
Best: ND
▼
-27
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
3
Punti
3
Tornei
554
Best: ND
▲
12
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
3
Punti
3
Tornei
561
Best: ND
▲
35
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
3
Punti
4
Tornei
566
Best: ND
▲
43
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
4
Tornei
571
Best: ND
▼
-40
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
2
Punti
1
Tornei
601
Best: ND
▲
26
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
2
Punti
2
Tornei
601
Best: ND
▼
-35
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
2
Punti
2
Tornei
601
Best: ND
▼
-35
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
2
Punti
2
Tornei
601
Best: ND
--
0
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
2
Punti
2
Tornei
601
Best: ND
▼
-35
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
601
Best: ND
--
0
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
2
Punti
2
Tornei
630
Best: ND
▼
-34
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
2
Punti
3
Tornei
651
Best: ND
▼
-55
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
2
Punti
4
Tornei
663
Best: ND
▼
-36
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
663
Best: ND
▼
-36
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
663
Best: ND
--
0
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
663
Best: ND
▼
-36
Lorenzo Favero
ITA, 24-05-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
663
Best: ND
--
0
Federico Salomone
ITA, 16-05-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
663
Best: ND
▼
-36
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 07-04-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
663
Best: ND
▼
-36
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
1
Tornei
750
Best: ND
▼
-33
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
750
Best: ND
▼
-33
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
750
Best: ND
▼
-33
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
1
Punti
2
Tornei
750
Best: ND
▼
-33
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
791
Best: ND
▼
-74
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
816
Best: ND
▼
-37
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
1
Punti
4
Tornei
TAG: Race ATP 2022
2 commenti
È vero, c’è stata una leggera flessione, anche se nel torneo che conta i nostri due giocatori di punta hanno fatto molto bene. Aspettiamo che finiscano almeno i mille americani prima di lamentarci.
Primi due mesi per l’Italia (complessivamente) non al top