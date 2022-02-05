Cordoba 250 | Clay | $430530 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Cordoba: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)
05/02/2022 12:21 Nessun commento
ATP 250 Cordoba (Argentina) – Semifinali, terra battuta
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 20:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. [1] Santiago Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs [4] Guillermo Duran / Maximo Gonzalez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Diego Schwartzman vs [Q] Alejandro Tabilo (non prima ore: 22:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [6] Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs [WC] Juan Ignacio Londero
Il match deve ancora iniziare
