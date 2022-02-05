Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Cordoba: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

05/02/2022 12:21 Nessun commento
Diego Schwartzman nella foto
Diego Schwartzman nella foto

ARG ATP 250 Cordoba (Argentina) – Semifinali, terra battuta

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 20:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. [1] Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Andres Molteni ARG vs [4] Guillermo Duran ARG / Maximo Gonzalez ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Diego Schwartzman ARG vs [Q] Alejandro Tabilo CHI (non prima ore: 22:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [6] Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs [WC] Juan Ignacio Londero ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare