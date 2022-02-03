Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cleveland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

03/02/2022 12:56 1 commento
Jack Sock nella foto

USA CHALLENGER Cleveland (USA) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] William Blumberg USA vs [7] Emilio Gomez ECU

2. [3] Yoshihito Nishioka JPN vs Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

3. Alexander Cozbinov MDA / Denis Istomin UZB vs [2] William Blumberg USA / Max Schnur USA

4. [8] Jack Sock USA vs Michael Mmoh USA (non prima ore: 23:00)

5. [1] Robert Galloway USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs [WC] Nicholas Godsick USA / Dominic Stricker SUI

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Alexis Galarneau CAN vs [4] Liam Broady GBR

2. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs [3] Ruben Gonzales PHI / Luca Margaroli SUI

3. [4] Alex Lawson USA / Reese Stalder USA vs [Alt] Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND

