Challenger Cleveland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)
CHALLENGER Cleveland (USA) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] William Blumberg vs [7] Emilio Gomez
2. [3] Yoshihito Nishioka vs Yasutaka Uchiyama
3. Alexander Cozbinov / Denis Istomin vs [2] William Blumberg / Max Schnur
4. [8] Jack Sock vs Michael Mmoh (non prima ore: 23:00)
5. [1] Robert Galloway / Jackson Withrow vs [WC] Nicholas Godsick / Dominic Stricker
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Alexis Galarneau vs [4] Liam Broady
2. Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Thomas Fabbiano vs [3] Ruben Gonzales / Luca Margaroli
3. [4] Alex Lawson / Reese Stalder vs [Alt] Anirudh Chandrasekar / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth
Jack Sock: ex giocatore since 24 anni. 🙄