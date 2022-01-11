Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022

11/01/2022 09:59 1 commento
Davide Galoppini nella foto
Davide Galoppini nella foto

EGY M15 Cairo 15000 – 3rd Round Q
[1] Volodymyr Uzhylovskyi UKR vs Lorenzo Favero ITA ore 11:00

ITF Cairo
V. Uzhylovskyi [1]
6
6
L. Favero
1
3
Vincitore: V. Uzhylovskyi
Mostra dettagli

[3] Juan Manuel Benitez chavarriaga COL vs [15] Simone Agostini ITA ore 11:00

ITF Cairo
J. Benitez Chavarriaga [3]
6
6
S. Agostini [15]
3
2
Vincitore: J. Benitez Chavarriaga
Mostra dettagli

[4] Andrea Gola ITA vs [13] Matteo De vincentis ITA ore 11:00

ITF Cairo
A. Gola [4]
0
3
M. De Vincentis [13]
6
6
Vincitore: M. De Vincentis
Mostra dettagli


TUR W15 Antalya 15000 – 1st Round md, 2nd Round Q
[6] Davide Galoppini ITA vs Marlon Vankan GER 2 incontro dalle 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[7] Alberto Morolli ITA vs TBD TBD 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUN M25 Monastir 25000] – 3rd Round Q
[5] Daniel Bagnolini ITA vs Austin Hoole CAN 2 incontro dalle 09:30
ITF Monastir
D. Bagnolini [5]
30
5
A. Hoole
0
2
Mostra dettagli


ESP M25 Manacor 25000 – 3rd Round Q
[5] Augusto Virgili ITA vs Graham Maassen USA ore 11:30

ITF Manacor
A. Virgili [5]
30
3
G. Maassen
15
1
Mostra dettagli


FRA M15+H Bagnoles de l’Orne 15000 – 1st Round
[3] Luca Van assche FRA vs Leonardo Taddia ITA ore 11:30

ITF Bagnoles De L orne
L. Van Assche [3]
40
1
L. Taddia
40
1
Mostra dettagli

TAG:

1 commento

Vasco90 11-01-2022 11:30

Bravo de vincentis

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!