Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Lunedì 03 Gennaio 2022

Federica Di Sarra nella foto
AUS W60+H Bendigo 60000 – 1st Round
Ysaline Bonaventure BEL vs Federica Di sarra ITA Non prima delle 00:30

ITF Bendigo
Y. Bonaventure
6
6
F. Di Sarra
0
3
Vincitore: Y. Bonaventure
