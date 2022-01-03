Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Lunedì 03 Gennaio 2022
W60+H Bendigo 60000 – 1st Round
Ysaline Bonaventure vs Federica Di sarra Non prima delle 00:30
ITF Bendigo
Y. Bonaventure
6
6
F. Di Sarra
0
3
Vincitore: Y. Bonaventure
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-3
Y. Bonaventure
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-3 → 6-3
F. Di Sarra
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
Y. Bonaventure
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-2 → 5-2
F. Di Sarra
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Y. Bonaventure
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
F. Di Sarra
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Bonaventure
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 2-1
F. Di Sarra
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Bonaventure
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-0
F. Di Sarra
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
Y. Bonaventure
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
F. Di Sarra
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
Y. Bonaventure
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
F. Di Sarra
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Bonaventure
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
