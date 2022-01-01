Combined Adelaide ATP, Copertina, WTA

ATP-WTA 500 di Adelaide: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Quali. In campo due azzurre (LIVE)

Lucrezia Stefanini ITA, 15.05.1998
AUS ATP – WTA 500 di Adelaide – Hard – 1° Turno Qualificazione

Show Court 1 – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Catherine McNally USA vs [WC] Daria Saville AUS
WTA WTA Adelaide 1
McNally C.
3
4
Gavrilova D.
6
6
Vincitore: Gavrilova D.
2. [3] Maddison Inglis AUS vs [WC] Alexandra Bozovic AUS

WTA WTA Adelaide 1
Inglis M.
0
6
0
Bozovic A.
0
4
0
3. [2] Holger Rune DEN vs Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

4. [4] Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs Matthew Ebden AUS

5. [Alt] John-Patrick Smith AUS vs [5] Radu Albot MDA

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ulrikke Eikeri NOR vs [12] Susan Bandecchi SUI

WTA WTA Adelaide 1
Eikeri U.
6
6
Bandecchi S.
2
3
Vincitore: Eikeri U.
2. Lucrezia Stefanini ITA vs [8] Katie Boulter GBR

WTA WTA Adelaide 1
Stefanini L.
0
5
Boulter K.
0
5
Mostra dettagli

3. [2] Anna-Lena Friedsam GER vs Kateryna Bondarenko UKR

4. Irina Fetecau ROU vs [10] Anna Blinkova RUS

5. [6] Stefanie Voegele SUI vs Tatjana Maria GER

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Oscar Otte GER vs Jurij Rodionov AUT

ATP ATP Adelaide 1
Otte O.
6
7
Rodionov J.
4
6
Vincitore: Otte O.
2. [WC] Edward Winter AUS vs [6] Taro Daniel JPN

ATP ATP Adelaide 1
Winter E.
0
4
0
Daniel T.
0
6
1
Mostra dettagli

3. Maxime Janvier FRA vs [8] Juan Pablo Varillas PER

4. [Alt] Harri Heliovaara FIN vs [7] Francisco Cerundolo ARG

5. [3] Egor Gerasimov BLR vs [WC] Henry Lamchinniah AUS

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Irene Burillo Escorihuela ESP vs [11] Reka-Luca Jani HUN

WTA WTA Adelaide 1
Burillo Escorihuela I.
6
6
Jani R.
1
4
Vincitore: Burillo Escorihuela I.
2. [5] Rebecca Marino CAN vs [WC] Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz AUS

WTA WTA Adelaide 1
Marino R.
0
4
3
Kempenaers-Pocz C.
0
6
5
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Abbie Myers AUS vs [7] Lucia Bronzetti ITA

4. [1] Marie Bouzkova CZE vs Francesca Di Lorenzo USA

5. Despina Papamichail GRE vs [9] Francesca Jones GBR

