ATP-WTA 500 di Adelaide: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Quali. In campo due azzurre (LIVE)

ATP – WTA 500 di Adelaide – Hard – 1° Turno Qualificazione
Show Court 1 – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Catherine McNally
vs [WC] Daria Saville
WTA WTA Adelaide 1
McNally C.
3
4
Gavrilova D.
6
6
Vincitore: Gavrilova D.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [3] Maddison Inglis vs [WC] Alexandra Bozovic
WTA WTA Adelaide 1
Inglis M.
0
6
0
Bozovic A.
0
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [2] Holger Rune vs Ramkumar Ramanathan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Daniel Elahi Galan vs Matthew Ebden
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [Alt] John-Patrick Smith vs [5] Radu Albot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ulrikke Eikeri vs [12] Susan Bandecchi
WTA WTA Adelaide 1
Eikeri U.
6
6
Bandecchi S.
2
3
Vincitore: Eikeri U.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. Lucrezia Stefanini vs [8] Katie Boulter
WTA WTA Adelaide 1
Stefanini L.
0
5
Boulter K.
0
5
3. [2] Anna-Lena Friedsam vs Kateryna Bondarenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Irina Fetecau vs [10] Anna Blinkova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [6] Stefanie Voegele vs Tatjana Maria
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Oscar Otte vs Jurij Rodionov
ATP ATP Adelaide 1
Otte O.
6
7
Rodionov J.
4
6
Vincitore: Otte O.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
5-1*
5*-2
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
Rodionov J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Otte O.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Otte O.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Rodionov J.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Rodionov J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Rodionov J.
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Rodionov J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Rodionov J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Rodionov J.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Otte O.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Otte O.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Edward Winter vs [6] Taro Daniel
ATP ATP Adelaide 1
Winter E.
0
4
0
Daniel T.•
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Winter E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Daniel T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Winter E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Daniel T.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
3. Maxime Janvier vs [8] Juan Pablo Varillas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Harri Heliovaara vs [7] Francisco Cerundolo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Egor Gerasimov vs [WC] Henry Lamchinniah
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Irene Burillo Escorihuela vs [11] Reka-Luca Jani
WTA WTA Adelaide 1
Burillo Escorihuela I.
6
6
Jani R.
1
4
Vincitore: Burillo Escorihuela I.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [5] Rebecca Marino vs [WC] Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz
WTA WTA Adelaide 1
Marino R.
0
4
3
Kempenaers-Pocz C.
0
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [WC] Abbie Myers vs [7] Lucia Bronzetti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Marie Bouzkova vs Francesca Di Lorenzo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Despina Papamichail vs [9] Francesca Jones
Il match deve ancora iniziare
