Italiani e Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato18 Dicembre 2021

18/12/2021 08:22 1 commento
Angelica Raggi nella foto
TUN M15 Monastir 15000 – Semi-final
[4] Omni Kumar USA vs [7] Samuel Vincent ruggeri ITA ore 09:30

ITF Monastir
O. Kumar [4]
40
6
4
S. Vincent Ruggeri [7]
40
4
3
TUN W15 Monastir [15000 – Semi-final
[6] Erika Sema JPN vs Angelica Raggi ITA ore 09:30

ITF Monastir
E. Sema [6]
0
6
3
0
A. Raggi
0
2
6
0
1 commento

Mithra 18-12-2021 09:42

I bookmakers danno Vincent Ruggeri sfavorito mentre la Raggi favorita.
Io personalmente invece penso che l’italiano possa vincere mentre la sindaca dovrebbe perdere.

 1
