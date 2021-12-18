Italiani e Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato18 Dicembre 2021
18/12/2021 08:22 1 commento
M15 Monastir 15000 – Semi-final
[4] Omni Kumar vs [7] Samuel Vincent ruggeri ore 09:30
ITF Monastir
O. Kumar [4]
40
6
4
S. Vincent Ruggeri [7]•
40
4
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
4-3
O. Kumar
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
3-3 → 4-3
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
2-3 → 3-3
O. Kumar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
O. Kumar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
O. Kumar
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-4
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
5-4 → 6-4
O. Kumar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
O. Kumar
0-15
0-30
0-40
4-2 → 4-3
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
O. Kumar
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Vincent Ruggeri
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
O. Kumar
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
S. Vincent Ruggeri
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
O. Kumar
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
W15 Monastir [15000 – Semi-final
[6] Erika Sema vs Angelica Raggi ore 09:30
ITF Monastir
E. Sema [6]•
0
6
3
0
A. Raggi
0
2
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Sema
0-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
3-6
A. Raggi
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
E. Sema
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
A. Raggi
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-3 → 3-4
E. Sema
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Raggi
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
E. Sema
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Raggi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Sema
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
A. Raggi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-2
E. Sema
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
A. Raggi
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-1 → 5-2
E. Sema
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Raggi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
E. Sema
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-0 → 3-1
A. Raggi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
E. Sema
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
A. Raggi
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: Italiane nei tornei ITF, Italiani nei Future
1 commento
I bookmakers danno Vincent Ruggeri sfavorito mentre la Raggi favorita.
Io personalmente invece penso che l’italiano possa vincere mentre la sindaca dovrebbe perdere.