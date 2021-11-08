Race ATP Torino 2021: Ecco i qualificati per Torino. Jannik Sinner prima riserva
08/11/2021 09:01 13 commenti
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (08-11-2021)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
9370
Punti
10
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
7070
Punti
16
Tornei
3
Best: ND
▲
1
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
5955
Punti
17
Tornei
4
Best: ND
▼
-1
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
5695
Punti
20
Tornei
5
Best: ND
--
0
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
4210
Punti
21
Tornei
6
Best: ND
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
4090
Punti
14
Tornei
7
Best: ND
▲
3
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
3315
Punti
22
Tornei
8
Best: ND
▼
-1
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22-12-1998
3275
Punti
21
Tornei
9
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
3015
Punti
24
Tornei
10
Best: ND
▼
-1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
2985
Punti
7
Tornei
11
Best: ND
--
0
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23-08-1995
2945
Punti
24
Tornei
12
Best: ND
--
0
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
2465
Punti
21
Tornei
13
Best: ND
--
0
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 04-09-1993
2290
Punti
21
Tornei
14
Best: ND
--
0
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
1990
Punti
21
Tornei
15
Best: ND
--
0
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
1970
Punti
19
Tornei
16
Best: ND
--
0
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
1920
Punti
28
Tornei
17
Best: ND
--
0
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
1880
Punti
20
Tornei
18
Best: ND
--
0
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
1685
Punti
24
Tornei
19
Best: ND
▲
4
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
1570
Punti
21
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▼
-1
Reilly Opelka
USA, 28-08-1997
1550
Punti
21
Tornei
21
Best: ND
▼
-1
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 05-05-2003
1544
Punti
20
Tornei
22
Best: ND
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1460
Punti
23
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▼
-2
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 24-02-1997
1452
Punti
23
Tornei
24
Best: ND
▲
3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
1400
Punti
18
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▲
1
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
1375
Punti
23
Tornei
26
Best: ND
▼
-1
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
1370
Punti
27
Tornei
27
Best: ND
▼
-3
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
1367
Punti
24
Tornei
28
Best: ND
▼
-1
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
1355
Punti
20
Tornei
29
Best: ND
--
0
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
1305
Punti
12
Tornei
30
Best: ND
--
0
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
1290
Punti
25
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▲
2
Sebastian Korda
USA, 05-07-2000
1285
Punti
20
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▼
-1
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
1260
Punti
23
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▼
-1
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08-02-1992
1250
Punti
23
Tornei
34
Best: ND
--
0
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
1180
Punti
18
Tornei
35
Best: ND
--
0
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 05-10-1990
1115
Punti
24
Tornei
36
Best: ND
--
0
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 05-06-1999
1100
Punti
23
Tornei
37
Best: ND
▲
2
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 24-02-1994
1083
Punti
19
Tornei
38
Best: ND
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1070
Punti
22
Tornei
39
Best: ND
▼
-1
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16-04-1995
1053
Punti
26
Tornei
40
Best: ND
--
0
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
1025
Punti
16
Tornei
41
Best: ND
--
0
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 26-10-2000
1004
Punti
16
Tornei
42
Best: ND
▲
5
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
967
Punti
25
Tornei
43
Best: ND
▼
-1
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
965
Punti
27
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▲
5
Gael Monfils
FRA, 01-09-1986
955
Punti
17
Tornei
45
Best: ND
▼
-2
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26-06-1998
950
Punti
21
Tornei
46
Best: ND
--
0
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 27-02-1992
945
Punti
21
Tornei
47
Best: ND
▼
-3
Botic van de Zandschulp
NED, 04-10-1995
941
Punti
19
Tornei
48
Best: ND
▼
-3
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
940
Punti
27
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▲
9
James Duckworth
AUS, 21-01-1992
934
Punti
23
Tornei
50
Best: ND
▲
4
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 05-08-1999
897
Punti
23
Tornei
51
Best: ND
▼
-3
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
895
Punti
26
Tornei
52
Best: ND
▲
3
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 29-04-1994
877
Punti
23
Tornei
53
Best: ND
▼
-3
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 09-06-1996
840
Punti
28
Tornei
54
Best: ND
▼
-3
Brandon Nakashima
USA, 03-08-2001
833
Punti
20
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▲
11
Marcos Giron
USA, 24-07-1993
810
Punti
19
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▲
8
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 02-07-1996
810
Punti
22
Tornei
57
Best: ND
▼
-5
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA, 23-07-1995
807
Punti
26
Tornei
58
Best: ND
▼
-5
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 02-12-1997
805
Punti
18
Tornei
58
Best: ND
▲
2
Tommy Paul
USA, 17-05-1997
805
Punti
22
Tornei
60
Best: ND
▼
-3
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
800
Punti
26
Tornei
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (08-11-2021)
6
Best: ND
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
4090
Punti
14
Tornei
9
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
3015
Punti
24
Tornei
22
Best: ND
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1460
Punti
23
Tornei
38
Best: ND
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1070
Punti
22
Tornei
42
Best: ND
▲
5
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
967
Punti
25
Tornei
73
Best: ND
▼
-2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
654
Punti
27
Tornei
77
Best: ND
▲
1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
633
Punti
27
Tornei
87
Best: ND
▼
-1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
577
Punti
27
Tornei
98
Best: ND
▼
-1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
502
Punti
23
Tornei
146
Best: ND
▼
-3
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
309
Punti
26
Tornei
151
Best: ND
▼
-3
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
297
Punti
27
Tornei
152
Best: ND
▼
-3
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
295
Punti
22
Tornei
161
Best: ND
▼
-2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
272
Punti
24
Tornei
162
Best: ND
▼
-2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
270
Punti
21
Tornei
174
Best: ND
▼
-5
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
254
Punti
21
Tornei
182
Best: ND
▼
-7
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
247
Punti
22
Tornei
201
Best: ND
▼
-5
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
206
Punti
18
Tornei
232
Best: ND
▼
-1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
157
Punti
28
Tornei
234
Best: ND
▲
3
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
154
Punti
33
Tornei
239
Best: ND
▼
-4
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
148
Punti
24
Tornei
254
Best: ND
▼
-2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
132
Punti
21
Tornei
257
Best: ND
▼
-2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
130
Punti
24
Tornei
267
Best: ND
▼
-5
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
122
Punti
20
Tornei
286
Best: ND
▼
-1
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
114
Punti
18
Tornei
313
Best: ND
▼
-3
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
97
Punti
20
Tornei
334
Best: ND
▼
-4
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
88
Punti
23
Tornei
346
Best: ND
▲
6
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
80
Punti
5
Tornei
355
Best: ND
▼
-5
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
75
Punti
16
Tornei
372
Best: ND
▼
-6
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
67
Punti
20
Tornei
376
Best: ND
▼
-7
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
66
Punti
18
Tornei
392
Best: ND
▼
-5
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
61
Punti
22
Tornei
406
Best: ND
▼
-8
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
55
Punti
15
Tornei
419
Best: ND
▼
-6
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
51
Punti
15
Tornei
419
Best: ND
▼
-6
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
51
Punti
21
Tornei
419
Best: ND
▼
-6
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
51
Punti
22
Tornei
437
Best: ND
▼
-7
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
47
Punti
15
Tornei
460
Best: ND
▼
-10
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
42
Punti
20
Tornei
460
Best: ND
▼
-5
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
42
Punti
20
Tornei
473
Best: ND
▲
26
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
40
Punti
20
Tornei
518
Best: ND
▼
-10
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
33
Punti
20
Tornei
526
Best: ND
▲
20
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
31
Punti
16
Tornei
566
Best: ND
▼
-7
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
26
Punti
23
Tornei
566
Best: ND
▼
-7
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
26
Punti
9
Tornei
573
Best: ND
▲
15
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
25
Punti
7
Tornei
581
Best: ND
▼
-7
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
24
Punti
14
Tornei
581
Best: ND
▲
51
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
24
Punti
19
Tornei
596
Best: ND
▼
-8
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
23
Punti
17
Tornei
601
Best: ND
▼
-6
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
22
Punti
21
Tornei
606
Best: ND
▼
-3
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
21
Punti
18
Tornei
606
Best: ND
▼
-3
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
21
Punti
9
Tornei
612
Best: ND
▼
-3
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
20
Punti
17
Tornei
612
Best: ND
▼
-3
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
6
Tornei
629
Best: ND
▼
-7
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
19
Punti
11
Tornei
629
Best: ND
▼
-7
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
19
Punti
24
Tornei
638
Best: ND
▲
3
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
18
Punti
9
Tornei
647
Best: ND
▼
-6
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
17
Punti
17
Tornei
661
Best: ND
▼
-5
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
16
Punti
12
Tornei
661
Best: ND
▼
-5
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
16
Punti
10
Tornei
672
Best: ND
▲
14
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
15
Punti
7
Tornei
672
Best: ND
▲
2
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
15
Punti
14
Tornei
672
Best: ND
▲
2
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
15
Punti
9
Tornei
685
Best: ND
▲
20
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
14
Punti
16
Tornei
698
Best: ND
▼
-12
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
13
Punti
11
Tornei
698
Best: ND
▼
-12
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
13
Punti
14
Tornei
698
Best: ND
▼
-12
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
13
Punti
9
Tornei
714
Best: ND
▼
-9
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
12
Punti
7
Tornei
714
Best: ND
▲
17
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
12
Punti
12
Tornei
714
Best: ND
▼
-9
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
12
Punti
11
Tornei
714
Best: ND
▲
34
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
12
Punti
27
Tornei
739
Best: ND
▼
-8
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
11
Punti
11
Tornei
739
Best: ND
▼
-8
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
11
Punti
9
Tornei
760
Best: ND
▼
-12
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
10
Punti
15
Tornei
760
Best: ND
▼
-12
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
10
Punti
8
Tornei
788
Best: ND
▼
-15
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
9
Punti
10
Tornei
805
Best: ND
▼
-12
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
8
Punti
9
Tornei
805
Best: ND
▼
-12
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
8
Punti
7
Tornei
838
Best: ND
▼
-15
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
7
Punti
6
Tornei
838
Best: ND
▼
-15
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
7
Punti
14
Tornei
863
Best: ND
▼
-19
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
6
Punti
11
Tornei
863
Best: ND
▼
-19
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
6
Punti
4
Tornei
863
Best: ND
▼
-19
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
6
Punti
6
Tornei
863
Best: ND
▼
-19
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
6
Punti
6
Tornei
863
Best: ND
▼
-19
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
6
Punti
5
Tornei
863
Best: ND
▼
-19
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
6
Punti
12
Tornei
863
Best: ND
▼
-19
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
6
Punti
5
Tornei
863
Best: ND
▼
-19
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
6
Punti
8
Tornei
899
Best: ND
▼
-18
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
5
Punti
2
Tornei
899
Best: ND
▼
-18
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
5
Punti
14
Tornei
899
Best: ND
▼
-18
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
899
Best: ND
▼
-18
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
5
Punti
6
Tornei
947
Best: ND
▼
-20
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
947
Best: ND
▼
-20
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
4
Punti
18
Tornei
1009
Best: ND
▼
-15
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1009
Best: ND
▼
-15
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1009
Best: ND
▼
-15
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1009
Best: ND
▼
-15
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1079
Best: ND
▼
-19
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1079
Best: ND
▼
-19
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1079
Best: ND
▼
-19
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1079
Best: ND
▼
-19
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1079
Best: ND
▼
-19
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
▼
-15
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
▼
-15
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
▼
-15
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
▼
-15
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
▼
-15
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
1
Punti
10
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
▼
-15
Davide Innocenti
ITA, 27-05-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
▼
-15
Federico Marchetti
ITA, 24-11-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
▼
-15
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
--
0
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
▼
-15
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
--
0
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
▼
-15
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
--
0
Federico Salomone
ITA, 16-05-2001
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
▼
-15
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1198
Best: ND
▼
-15
Augusto Virgili
ITA, 29-06-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
E’ evidente che non fosse al 100 per 100 negli ultimi 2 tornei, semplicemente perchè un tennista non può essere al 100 per 100 per tutto l’anno, gli è capitato li il periodo di bassa condizione.
Altrimenti non è che sia diventato tutt’a un tratto un brocco, e non sa più vincere una partita di tennis, agli ATP 1000, no ?
Indipendentemente dai giocatori affrontati, se non è al meglio, uno ne batte pochi di giocatori in un master 1000.
Normalissimo, o sei un Federer, Djokovic, Nadal e punti ad essere al meglio nei tornei che disputi ( oppure non ci partecipi nemmeno !!! ), o puoi anche vincere o arrivare in finale se sei al meglio, come uscire al primo turno se non sei al top della condizione.
Ovviamente dati i soldi ed i punti in palio, ci provi lo stesso.
Se non sono cambiate le regole, qualsiasi match disputato non vinto non porta nessun punto ATP nel ranking, invece vincendo un match nei gironi si aggiungono 200 punti.
Il totale dei punti ottenuti alle ATP Finals va ad aggiungersi come bonus al punteggio ATP di un giocatore, ma viene tolto la settimana prima della classifica valida per disputare le atp finals, quindi l’anno successivo non viene preso in considerazione per la partecipazione alle successive atp finals.
In pratica, se grazie a quel punteggio uno si trovasse n.8 al mondo, la settimana prima del torneo, questi punti gli verrebbero tolti, e scenderebbe al n.9 o anche più indietro, e non parteciperebbe al torneo.
Questo perchè la partecipazione alle ATP finals tiene conto solo dei tornei disputati nella stagione corrente, e non dei punteggi di quelli prima ( le ATP finals 2021 infatti darebbero un punteggio non sommabile per le ATP finals 2022 che tengono conto appunto solo della stagione 2022 a partire da Gennaio, o al massimo per assudro anche dei challengers di fine stagione 2021, che in pratica nessun giocatore presente alle ATP finals ha mai avuto in classifica, non avendone disputato nemmeno uno, per ovvie ragioni di classifica troppo forte per quei tornei ).
Condivido il tuo pensiero….è vero che Jannik sarebbe potuto entrarci ma fare da riserva gli farà già molto bene ed è un grande onore…
Magari l’anno prossimo ci sarà con un bagaglio di esperienza e una solidità complessiva maggiori, è ancora un po’ emotivamente fragile, il ragazzo 😎
E comunque, terminare l’anno 2021 con 2 TOP 10 sarebbe per l’Italia un successo spaziale, incredibile, una cosa neanche lontanamente immaginabile anni fa, quando con Canè che vinceva Bastad o Camporese che vinceva Milano ci sembrava di toccare il cielo con un dito
Direi che oltre a Vienna, uscire al primo turno in entrambi gli ultimi 1000 dell’anno non ha aiutato.
In ogni caso è stato sfortunato nei sorteggi pescando i giocatori più caldi…Fritz e Alcaraz… e anche a Stoccolma direi che ha pescato il peggiore… Murray.
Per sfortune a parte, spero che nel 2022 ci faccia vedere lo stesso livello di tennis che riesce ad esprimere indoor anche negli altri tornei
Ma quale contraccolpo ? Semplicemente uno è una persona, con un fisico da gestire, e non può essere al 100 per 100 tutto l’anno.
Mica uno può tirare a tutta per 11 mesi.
Prima riserva dopo un sacco di big ritirati
@ Pino (#2971017)
Deve comunque vincerlo. Ogni vittoria sono 200 punti
@ Pino (#2971017)
Deve comunque vincerlo. Ogni vittoria sono 200 punti
… anche Zverev in finale, cosa non proprio facile. Diciamo che se avesse vinto la finale a Miami tutto l’anno avrebbe preso un’altra piega, anche perché il contraccolpo di quella sconfitta con Hurkacz si è fatto sentire per mesi
Purtroppo la vittoria con Tiafoe non sarebbe bastata, avrebbe dovuto battere anche
Resta l’amaro in bocca per una qualificazione buttata a Vienna, non tanto a Bercy. Perdere da Alcaraz in fiducia quando sei in tensione è più che lecito. Perdere da Tiafoe in quel modo no. Credo sia l’unica sconfitta che non perdono (si fa per dire, in realtà perdona solo Dio) a Sinner quest’anno… era un assolo come nei tornei precedenti, è finita in una gestione immatura del match. Comunque apprezzo tantissimo la volontà di imparare da queste esperienze per migliorare un domani.
Già partecipare come prima riserva soprattutto a vent’anni è un onore.
Poi se troverà l’occasione per giocare sarà per lui un esperienza formativa unica.
Nel caso Sinner riuscisse anche solo a disputare un incontro per il forfait di qualcuno, guadagnerebbe punti atp o dovrebbe comunque vincerlo il match?