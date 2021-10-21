Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Brest, Ismaning, Las Vegas e Lima: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
21/10/2021 10:43 5 commenti
BREST , France (IH) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ISMANING , Germany (IS) /80 (€), 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LAS VEGAS , NV, USA (H) /80 ($), 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LIMA , Peru (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Brest (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 10:39
Main Draw (cut off: 190 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 79. Brooksby
- 81. Gasquet
- 83. Nakashima
- 91. Travaglia
- 98. Laaksonen
- 100. Herbert
- 112. Gaston
- 122. Zapata Miralles
- 124. Rune
- 126. Broady
- 131. O
- 135. Caruso
- 137. Verdasco
- 148. Kolar
- 150. Pouille
- 152. Gaio
- 156. Hoang
- 170. Barrere
- 175. Lehecka
- 182. Sousa
- 186. Safwat
- 188. Bergs
- 190. Horansky
Alternates
- 1. Ferreira Silv (193)
- 2. Grenier (203)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Brest Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 24/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 10:40
Main Draw (cut off: 190 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 204. Muller
- 242. Van Rijthoven
- 244. Zeppieri
- 258. Lestienne
- 261. Ajdukovic
- 275. Guinard
- 295. Geerts
- 296. Kuznetsov
- 303. De Loore
- 305. Jacquet
Alternates
- 1. Bellucci (325)
- 2. Forti (326)
- 3. Andreev (328)
- 4. Jianu (330)
- 5. Dougaz (333)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Ismaning (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 08:44
Main Draw (cut off: 233 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 76. Thompson
- 84. Vesely
- 93. Seppi
- 119. Majchrzak
- 125. Hanfmann
- 138. Otte
- 141. Machac
- 145. Cressy
- 158. Halys
- 160. Huesler
- 169. Celikbilek
- 171. Moraing
- 172. Zuk
- 179. Ilkel
- 180. Lacko
- 186. Maden
- 192. Marterer
- 196. Gulbis
- 210. Coppejans
- 216. Gojo
- 223. Bemelmans
- 227. Haase
- 233. Masur
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Ismaning Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 24/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 10:43
Main Draw (cut off: 291 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 249. Copil
- 251. Kamke
- 257. Kuhn
- 268. Basic
- 279. Bachinger
- 280. Lamasine
- 284. Furness
- 288. Moriya
- 290. Lenz
- 291. Blancaneaux
Alternates
- 1. Forejtek (316)
- 2. Zverev (317)
- 3. Bellucci (325)
- 4. Forti (326)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Las Vegas (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 10:40
Main Draw (cut off: 231 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 86. Johnson
- 95. Kudla
- 102. Sandgren
- 114. Altmaier
- 123. Daniel
- 147. Uchiyama
- 153. Krueger
- 155. Stebe
- 162. Sock
- 164. Gunneswaran
- 166. Jung
- 174. Gomez
- 176. Fratangelo
- 178. Escobedo
- 183. Kokkinakis
- 187. Wolf
- 194. Eubanks
- 200. Karlovic
- 202. Vukic
- 215. Kubler
- 221. Torpegaard
- 222. Mmoh
- 231. Schnur
Alternates
- 1. Kwiatkowski (239)
- 2. Ito (247)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Las Vegas Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 24/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 10:40
Main Draw (cut off: 287 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 247. Ito
- 250. Soeda
- 252. Watanuki
- 253. Kozlov
- 256. Blanch
- 265. Wu
- 278. Harrison
- 282. Polansky
- 286. Cid Subervi
- 287. Jaziri
Alternates
- 1. Ritschard (302)
- 2. Aragone (331)
- 3. Chappell (334)
- 4. King (355)
- 5. Kovacevic (358)
- 6. Kelly (366)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Lima (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 08:50
Main Draw (cut off: 248 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 92. Monteiro
- 103. Cerundolo
- 105. Galan
- 110. Cerundolo
- 127. Varillas
- 128. Dellien
- 129. Seyboth Wild
- 140. Baez
- 144. Etcheverry
- 154. Barrios Vera
- 157. Londero
- 184. Tabilo
- 189. Couacaud
- 198. Kopriva
- 199. Olivo
- 205. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 206. Tirante
- 217. Jarry
- 218. Kuzmanov
- 220. Ugo Carabelli
- 246. De Jong
- 246. Melzer
- 248. Collarini
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Lima Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 24/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 10:39
Main Draw (cut off: 311 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 259. Ficovich
- 264. Andreozzi
- 274. Cachin
- 276. Kicker
- 289. Mejia
- 293. Luz
- 300. Quiroz
- 307. Zekic
- 309. Oliveira
- 311. Krstin
Alternates
- 1. Sanchez Izqui (313)
- 2. Sakamoto (321)
- 3. Casanova (340)
- 4. Catarina (350)
5 commenti
@ MAURO (#2954156)
Io invece provo tenerezza per te sincermante. Stai criticando una persona perché a 37 anni e senza anche fa qualche challenger… Ma qual è il tuo problema? Veramente io non vi capisco
Ma se è ancora competitivo perché smettere? Tra l’altro è molto più in forma adesso che ad inizio anno. Settimana scorsa ha sfiorato la qualificazione in un atp, e fosse entrato se la sarebbe giocato con molti in tabellone… vedi ottimi risultati di qualificati e LL sia ad Anversa che Mosca. Questa settimana non può giocare le quali a Vienna egiustamente gioca un challenger.
@ MAURO (#2954156)
Io provo tenerezza per te che scrivi questi commenti
Is sarebbe?
Provo tenerezza X SEPPI che alla sua età continua a frequentare challenger X racimolare punti X entrare negli slam. Ma ritirati e goditi la famiglia.