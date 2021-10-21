Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Brest, Ismaning, Las Vegas e Lima: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

21/10/2021 10:43 5 commenti
Andreas Seppi nella foto
Andreas Seppi nella foto

BREST FRA, France (IH) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ISMANING DEU, Germany (IS) /80 (€), 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LAS VEGAS USA, NV, USA (H) /80 ($), 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LIMA PER, Peru (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Brest (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 10:39

Main Draw (cut off: 190 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 79. Brooksby
  • 81. Gasquet
  • 83. Nakashima
  • 91. Travaglia
  • 98. Laaksonen
  • 100. Herbert
  • 112. Gaston
  • 122. Zapata Miralles
  • 124. Rune
  • 126. Broady
  • 131. O
  • 135. Caruso
  • 137. Verdasco
  • 148. Kolar
  • 150. Pouille
  • 152. Gaio
  • 156. Hoang
  • 170. Barrere
  • 175. Lehecka
  • 182. Sousa
  • 186. Safwat
  • 188. Bergs
  • 190. Horansky
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Ferreira Silv (193)
  • 2. Grenier (203)
  •  

Brest Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 24/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 10:40

Main Draw (cut off: 190 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 204. Muller
  • 242. Van Rijthoven
  • 244. Zeppieri
  • 258. Lestienne
  • 261. Ajdukovic
  • 275. Guinard
  • 295. Geerts
  • 296. Kuznetsov
  • 303. De Loore
  • 305. Jacquet
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Bellucci (325)
  • 2. Forti (326)
  • 3. Andreev (328)
  • 4. Jianu (330)
  • 5. Dougaz (333)
  •  

Ismaning (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 08:44

Main Draw (cut off: 233 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 76. Thompson
  • 84. Vesely
  • 93. Seppi
  • 119. Majchrzak
  • 125. Hanfmann
  • 138. Otte
  • 141. Machac
  • 145. Cressy
  • 158. Halys
  • 160. Huesler
  • 169. Celikbilek
  • 171. Moraing
  • 172. Zuk
  • 179. Ilkel
  • 180. Lacko
  • 186. Maden
  • 192. Marterer
  • 196. Gulbis
  • 210. Coppejans
  • 216. Gojo
  • 223. Bemelmans
  • 227. Haase
  • 233. Masur
  •  

Alternates


    Ismaning Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 24/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 10:43

    Main Draw (cut off: 291 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 249. Copil
    • 251. Kamke
    • 257. Kuhn
    • 268. Basic
    • 279. Bachinger
    • 280. Lamasine
    • 284. Furness
    • 288. Moriya
    • 290. Lenz
    • 291. Blancaneaux
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Forejtek (316)
    • 2. Zverev (317)
    • 3. Bellucci (325)
    • 4. Forti (326)
    •  
    •  

    Las Vegas (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 10:40

    Main Draw (cut off: 231 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 86. Johnson
    • 95. Kudla
    • 102. Sandgren
    • 114. Altmaier
    • 123. Daniel
    • 147. Uchiyama
    • 153. Krueger
    • 155. Stebe
    • 162. Sock
    • 164. Gunneswaran
    • 166. Jung
    • 174. Gomez
    • 176. Fratangelo
    • 178. Escobedo
    • 183. Kokkinakis
    • 187. Wolf
    • 194. Eubanks
    • 200. Karlovic
    • 202. Vukic
    • 215. Kubler
    • 221. Torpegaard
    • 222. Mmoh
    • 231. Schnur
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Kwiatkowski (239)
    • 2. Ito (247)
    •  

    Las Vegas Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 24/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 10:40

    Main Draw (cut off: 287 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 247. Ito
    • 250. Soeda
    • 252. Watanuki
    • 253. Kozlov
    • 256. Blanch
    • 265. Wu
    • 278. Harrison
    • 282. Polansky
    • 286. Cid Subervi
    • 287. Jaziri
    •  
    •  

    Alternates

    • 1. Ritschard (302)
    • 2. Aragone (331)
    • 3. Chappell (334)
    • 4. King (355)
    • 5. Kovacevic (358)
    • 6. Kelly (366)

    Lima (ATP) Inizio torneo: 25/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 08:50

    Main Draw (cut off: 248 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 92. Monteiro
    • 103. Cerundolo
    • 105. Galan
    • 110. Cerundolo
    • 127. Varillas
    • 128. Dellien
    • 129. Seyboth Wild
    • 140. Baez
    • 144. Etcheverry
    • 154. Barrios Vera
    • 157. Londero
    • 184. Tabilo
    • 189. Couacaud
    • 198. Kopriva
    • 199. Olivo
    • 205. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
    • 206. Tirante
    • 217. Jarry
    • 218. Kuzmanov
    • 220. Ugo Carabelli
    • 246. De Jong
    • 246. Melzer
    • 248. Collarini
    •  

    Alternates


      Lima Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 24/10/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/10/2021 10:39

      Main Draw (cut off: 311 - Data entry list: 21/10/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

      • 259. Ficovich
      • 264. Andreozzi
      • 274. Cachin
      • 276. Kicker
      • 289. Mejia
      • 293. Luz
      • 300. Quiroz
      • 307. Zekic
      • 309. Oliveira
      • 311. Krstin
      •  
      •  

      Alternates

      • 1. Sanchez Izqui (313)
      • 2. Sakamoto (321)
      • 3. Casanova (340)
      • 4. Catarina (350)
      •  
      •  

      5 commenti

      Francesco14 (Guest) 21-10-2021 13:45

      @ MAURO (#2954156)

      Io invece provo tenerezza per te sincermante. Stai criticando una persona perché a 37 anni e senza anche fa qualche challenger… Ma qual è il tuo problema? Veramente io non vi capisco

       5
      Replica
      
      +1: gisva
      Max (Guest) 21-10-2021 13:39

      Scritto da MAURO
      Provo tenerezza X SEPPI che alla sua età continua a frequentare challenger X racimolare punti X entrare negli slam. Ma ritirati e goditi la famiglia.

      Ma se è ancora competitivo perché smettere? Tra l’altro è molto più in forma adesso che ad inizio anno. Settimana scorsa ha sfiorato la qualificazione in un atp, e fosse entrato se la sarebbe giocato con molti in tabellone… vedi ottimi risultati di qualificati e LL sia ad Anversa che Mosca. Questa settimana non può giocare le quali a Vienna egiustamente gioca un challenger.

       4
      Replica
      
      Superman (Guest) 21-10-2021 13:38

      @ MAURO (#2954156)

      Io provo tenerezza per te che scrivi questi commenti

       3
      Replica
      
      075pe (Guest) 21-10-2021 12:15

      Is sarebbe?

       2
      Replica
      
      MAURO (Guest) 21-10-2021 11:10

      Provo tenerezza X SEPPI che alla sua età continua a frequentare challenger X racimolare punti X entrare negli slam. Ma ritirati e goditi la famiglia.

       1
      Replica
      