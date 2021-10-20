Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Losinj: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo 4 azzurri (LIVE)

20/10/2021 09:04 7 commenti
Marco Cecchinato nella foto
Marco Cecchinato nella foto

CRO CHALLENGER Losinj (Croazia), terra battuta – 2° Turno

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Aldin Setkic BIH vs [8] Mathias Bourgue FRA

CH CH Losinj
Setkic A.
0
2
Bourgue M.
6
6
Vincitore: Bourgue M.
2. [1] Marco Cecchinato ITA vs Nino Serdarusic CRO

CH CH Losinj
Cecchinato M.
1
6
Serdarusic N.
1*
6
3. [6] Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs Franco Agamenone ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Nicolas Alvarez Varona ESP / Georgii Kravchenko UKR vs [2] Antonio Sancic CRO / Artem Sitak NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Robin Haase NED / Mats Hermans NED vs [WC] Anthony Genov BUL / Eldin Nokic SWE

CH CH Losinj
Haase R. / Hermans M.
6
6
Genov A. / Nokic E.
4
4
Vincitore: Haase R. / Hermans M.
2. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Arjun Kadhe IND vs [3] Marco Bortolotti ITA / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP

CH CH Losinj
Blancaneaux G. / Kadhe A.
30
6
0
Bortolotti M. / Martos Gornes S.
30
2
2
3. Nerman Fatic BIH / Aldin Setkic BIH vs Victor Vlad Cornea ROU / Ergi Kirkin TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Raul Brancaccio ITA vs Carlos Gimeno Valero ESP

CH CH Losinj
Brancaccio R.
6
6
Gimeno Valero C.
4
1
Vincitore: Brancaccio R.
2. [1] Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Jonas Forejtek CZE / Filip Cristian Jianu ROU

CH CH Losinj
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
30
7
0
Forejtek J. / Jianu F.
40
5
0
3. [WC] Admir Kalender CRO / Mili Poljicak CRO vs [WC] Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Javier Barranco Cosano ESP / Alvaro Lopez San Martin ESP vs Andrej Martin SVK / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7 commenti

JOHN (Guest) 20-10-2021 11:49

@ Tennista da strapazzo (#2953588)

pazienza.aspettiamo il derby.

 7
Tennista da strapazzo (Guest) 20-10-2021 11:46

Scritto da JOHN
ma la partita di Cecchinato non si vede?

Già…..

 6
JOHN (Guest) 20-10-2021 11:43

ma la partita di Cecchinato non si vede?

 5
Marco M. (Guest) 20-10-2021 10:48

Sette break nel primo set tra Brancaccio e lo spagnolo, roba da andare a servire con l’ansia :-))))
Ora mi godo il secondo set

 4
-1: Vasco90
JOHN (Guest) 20-10-2021 09:54

FORZA FRANCO,RAOUL E MARCO!!!

 3
+1: gio60, Vasco90, Forza ragazzi
marta (Guest) 20-10-2021 09:26

marco oggi facile in due

 2
+1: Vasco90
Outlaw (Guest) 20-10-2021 09:15

il buon ”check” tornò nella sua dimensione quella dei challenger…sperando in un ”future” migliore ahahahahaha

 1
-1: Vasco90