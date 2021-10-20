Challenger Losinj: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3. In campo 4 azzurri (LIVE)

Marco Cecchinato nella foto
CHALLENGER Losinj (Croazia), terra battuta – 2° Turno
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Aldin Setkic vs [8] Mathias Bourgue
CH CH Losinj
Setkic A.
0
2
Bourgue M.
6
6
Vincitore: Bourgue M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Setkic A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Setkic A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Bourgue M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Setkic A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Setkic A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 0-5
Bourgue M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
Bourgue M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
2. [1] Marco Cecchinato vs Nino Serdarusic
CH CH Losinj
Cecchinato M.
1
6
Serdarusic N.
1*
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Serdarusic N.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Cecchinato M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
Serdarusic N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
3. [6] Alessandro Giannessi vs Franco Agamenone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Nicolas Alvarez Varona / Georgii Kravchenko vs [2] Antonio Sancic / Artem Sitak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Robin Haase / Mats Hermans vs [WC] Anthony Genov / Eldin Nokic
CH CH Losinj
Haase R. / Hermans M.
6
6
Genov A. / Nokic E.
4
4
Vincitore: Haase R. / Hermans M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Haase R. / Hermans M.
5-4 → 6-4
Genov A. / Nokic E.
5-3 → 5-4
Haase R. / Hermans M.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Genov A. / Nokic E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
Haase R. / Hermans M.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
Genov A. / Nokic E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Haase R. / Hermans M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
Genov A. / Nokic E.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
Haase R. / Hermans M.
0-1 → 1-1
Genov A. / Nokic E.
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Haase R. / Hermans M.
5-4 → 6-4
Genov A. / Nokic E.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
Haase R. / Hermans M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
Genov A. / Nokic E.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
Haase R. / Hermans M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Genov A. / Nokic E.
0-15
0-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
Haase R. / Hermans M.
1-2 → 2-2
Genov A. / Nokic E.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
Haase R. / Hermans M.
0-1 → 1-1
Genov A. / Nokic E.
0-0 → 0-1
2. Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Arjun Kadhe vs [3] Marco Bortolotti / Sergio Martos Gornes
CH CH Losinj
Blancaneaux G. / Kadhe A.•
30
6
0
Bortolotti M. / Martos Gornes S.
30
2
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Blancaneaux G. / Kadhe A.
Bortolotti M. / Martos Gornes S.
0-1 → 0-2
Blancaneaux G. / Kadhe A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Bortolotti M. / Martos Gornes S.
5-2 → 6-2
Blancaneaux G. / Kadhe A.
4-2 → 5-2
Bortolotti M. / Martos Gornes S.
4-1 → 4-2
Blancaneaux G. / Kadhe A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
Bortolotti M. / Martos Gornes S.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
Blancaneaux G. / Kadhe A.
2-0 → 2-1
Bortolotti M. / Martos Gornes S.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
Blancaneaux G. / Kadhe A.
0-0 → 1-0
3. Nerman Fatic / Aldin Setkic vs Victor Vlad Cornea / Ergi Kirkin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Raul Brancaccio vs Carlos Gimeno Valero
CH CH Losinj
Brancaccio R.
6
6
Gimeno Valero C.
4
1
Vincitore: Brancaccio R.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Gimeno Valero C.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
Gimeno Valero C.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
Gimeno Valero C.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Brancaccio R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Gimeno Valero C.
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Brancaccio R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Gimeno Valero C.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Brancaccio R.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
Gimeno Valero C.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
Brancaccio R.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
Gimeno Valero C.
3-1 → 4-1
Gimeno Valero C.
1-1 → 2-1
Gimeno Valero C.
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Jonas Forejtek / Filip Cristian Jianu
CH CH Losinj
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
30
7
0
Forejtek J. / Jianu F.•
40
5
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Forejtek J. / Jianu F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
Forejtek J. / Jianu F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
4-5 → 5-5
Forejtek J. / Jianu F.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
3-4 → 4-4
Forejtek J. / Jianu F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Forejtek J. / Jianu F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
1-2 → 2-2
Forejtek J. / Jianu F.
1-1 → 1-2
Doumbia S. / Reboul F.
0-1 → 1-1
Forejtek J. / Jianu F.
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Admir Kalender / Mili Poljicak vs [WC] Anirudh Chandrasekar / N Vijay Sundar Prashanth
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Javier Barranco Cosano / Alvaro Lopez San Martin vs Andrej Martin / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7 commenti
@ Tennista da strapazzo (#2953588)
pazienza.aspettiamo il derby.
Già…..
ma la partita di Cecchinato non si vede?
Sette break nel primo set tra Brancaccio e lo spagnolo, roba da andare a servire con l’ansia :-))))
Ora mi godo il secondo set
FORZA FRANCO,RAOUL E MARCO!!!
marco oggi facile in due
il buon ”check” tornò nella sua dimensione quella dei challenger…sperando in un ”future” migliore ahahahahaha