Challenger Mouilleron-Le-Captif: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. In campo Andreas Seppi (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Mouilleron-Le-Captif (Francia), cemento (al coperto) – Quarti di Finale
CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] David Pel / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi vs Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson
CH CH Mouilleron-Le-Captif
Pel D. / Qureshi A.
6
6
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
2
4
Vincitore: Pel D. / Qureshi A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Pel D. / Qureshi A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
Pel D. / Qureshi A.
4-3 → 5-3
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
Pel D. / Qureshi A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
3-1 → 3-2
Pel D. / Qureshi A.
2-1 → 3-1
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Pel D. / Qureshi A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Pel D. / Qureshi A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
Pel D. / Qureshi A.
3-2 → 4-2
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
3-1 → 3-2
Pel D. / Qureshi A.
2-1 → 3-1
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
1-1 → 2-1
Pel D. / Qureshi A.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
0-0 → 0-1
2. Mats Moraing vs [2] Jiri Vesely
CH CH Mouilleron-Le-Captif
Moraing M.•
15
1
Vesely J.
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Vesely J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Moraing M.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
Vesely J.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
Moraing M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
3. Quentin Halys vs [4] Andreas Seppi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Dennis Novak vs [8] Norbert Gombos (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [Q] Mats Rosenkranz vs [6] Pierre-Hugues Herbert (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [3] Nathaniel Lammons / Matt Reid vs Jonathan Eysseric / Quentin Halys
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2 commenti
VAI ANDREAS!!!
Seppi non fare scherzi, la vittoria di oggi ti porterebbe in semi tuttavia il bicchiere sarebbe ancora solo mezzo pieno perché dietro di te da cinque a cinquantadue punti c’è una pattuglia affamata di punti ed ancora tuttora in competizione tra Indian Wells e challanger comprendendente Altmaier, F. Cerundolo, T. Daniel, Dellien, Galan, Gaston, Gerasimov, Gombos, Griekspoor, Molcan, Murray, Novak, Pospisil, Rune e Taberner. È impensabile che domani più della metà di questi citati saranno eliminati quindi regola questo Lituano che tuttavia nei tornei indoor ha ottenuto anche discreti risultati. In bocca al lupo.