Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Mouilleron-Le-Captif: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. In campo Andreas Seppi (LIVE)

08/10/2021 10:31 2 commenti
Andreas Seppi nella foto
Andreas Seppi nella foto

FRA CHALLENGER Mouilleron-Le-Captif (Francia), cemento (al coperto) – Quarti di Finale

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] David Pel NED / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK vs Robert Galloway USA / Alex Lawson USA

CH CH Mouilleron-Le-Captif
Pel D. / Qureshi A.
6
6
Galloway R. / Lawson A.
2
4
Vincitore: Pel D. / Qureshi A.
2. Mats Moraing GER vs [2] Jiri Vesely CZE

CH CH Mouilleron-Le-Captif
Moraing M.
15
1
Vesely J.
30
4
3. Quentin Halys FRA vs [4] Andreas Seppi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Dennis Novak AUT vs [8] Norbert Gombos SVK (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [Q] Mats Rosenkranz GER vs [6] Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [3] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Matt Reid AUS vs Jonathan Eysseric FRA / Quentin Halys FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

Francesco14 (Guest) 08-10-2021 12:11

VAI ANDREAS!!!

 2
Christina Rossi (Guest) 08-10-2021 12:08

Seppi non fare scherzi, la vittoria di oggi ti porterebbe in semi tuttavia il bicchiere sarebbe ancora solo mezzo pieno perché dietro di te da cinque a cinquantadue punti c’è una pattuglia affamata di punti ed ancora tuttora in competizione tra Indian Wells e challanger comprendendente Altmaier, F. Cerundolo, T. Daniel, Dellien, Galan, Gaston, Gerasimov, Gombos, Griekspoor, Molcan, Murray, Novak, Pospisil, Rune e Taberner. È impensabile che domani più della metà di questi citati saranno eliminati quindi regola questo Lituano che tuttavia nei tornei indoor ha ottenuto anche discreti risultati. In bocca al lupo.

 1
