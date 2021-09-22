Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Orleans, Sibiu, Lisbona, Lima, Murcia: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

22/09/2021 12:30 Nessun commento
ORLEANS FRA, France (IH) /125 (€), 32 Draw 16D, 16Q
LISBON POR, Portugal (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LIMA PER, Peru (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
MURCIA ESP, Spain (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
SIBIU ROU, Romania (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Orléans (ATP) Inizio torneo: 27/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:53

Main Draw (cut off: 168 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 79. Gasquet
  • 83. Rinderknech
  • 90. Vesely
  • 94. Bonzi
  • 96. Berankis
  • 97. Lopez
  • 103. Simon
  • 104. Herbert
  • 111. Gombos
  • 125. Novak
  • 129. Kukushkin
  • 130. Laaksonen
  • 132. Verdasco
  • 133. Pouille
  • 136. Barrere
  • 144. Otte
  • 145. Rune
  • 149. Sousa
  • 150. Hoang
  • 162. Tabilo
  • 163. Safiullin
  • 167. Ymer
  • 168. Ofner
Alternates

  • 1. Safwat (176)
  • 2. Halys (183)
Orléans Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:53

Main Draw (cut off: 252 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 189. Couacaud
  • 209. Masur
  • 213. Marcora
  • 222. Bemelmans
  • 227. Stakhovsky
  • 230. Schnur
  • 234. Janvier
  • 241. Grenier
  • 242. Moraing
  • 252. Kamke
Alternates

  • 1. Van Rijthoven (261)
  • 2. Viola (270)
  • 3. Gabashvili (271)
  • 4. Kuznetsov (280)
  • 5. Bachinger (282)
Lisbon (ATP) Inizio torneo: 27/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:53

Main Draw (cut off: 290 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 93. Monteiro
  • 109. Daniel
  • 122. Martin
  • 127. Gaston
  • 158. Stebe
  • 160. Milojevic
  • 171. Giannessi
  • 180. Ferreira Silva
  • 193. Popko
  • 196. Muller
  • 231. Haase
  • 232. Elias
  • 238. Giustino
  • 243. Domingues
  • 244. Pellegrino
  • 248. Lestienne
  • 251. Zeppieri
  • 260. Lamasine
  • 260. Cagnina
  • 264. Cid Subervi
  • 283. Borges
  • 284. Harrison
  • 290. Benchetrit
Alternates

  • 1. Arnaboldi (300)
  • 2. Blancaneaux (314)
  • 3. Miedler (315)

Lisbon Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:53

Main Draw (cut off: 369 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 317. Vrbensky
  • 328. Zekic
  • 331. Peniston
  • 333. Svrcina
  • 333. Vanneste
  • 335. Bellucci
  • 347. Kirkin
  • 353. Donati
  • 354. Uchida
  • 369. Molleker
Alternates

  • 1. Heller (380)
  • 2. Bega (384)
  • 3. Orlov (403)
  • 4. Heyman (405)
  • 5. Ejupovic (407)
Lima (ATP) Inizio torneo: 27/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:54

Main Draw (cut off: 301 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 80. Bagnis
  • 106. Altmaier
  • 107. Cerundolo
  • 124. Varillas
  • 135. Cerundolo
  • 137. Dellien
  • 142. Etcheverry
  • 153. Londero
  • 155. Baez
  • 172. Barrios Vera
  • 203. Andreozzi
  • 215. Olivo
  • 246. Melzer
  • 249. Ugo Carabelli
  • 254. Ficovich
  • 262. Mena
  • 268. Tirante
  • 288. Krstin
  • 289. Kicker
  • 294. Quiroz
  • 295. Menendez-Maceiras
  • 298. Lenz
  • 301. Mejia
Alternates

  • 1. Oliveira (303)
  • 2. Sakamoto (326)
  • 3. Pucinelli De (334)
  • 4. Dougaz (344)
Lima Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:54

Main Draw (cut off: 374 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 303. Oliveira
  • 326. Sakamoto
  • 334. Pucinelli De Almeida
  • 345. Casanova
  • 352. Chappell
  • 353. Olivieri
  • 362. Catarina
  • 365. Hardt
  • 372. Kelly
  • 374. Esteve Lobato
Alternates

  • 1. Alvarez (376)
  • 2. Roca Batalla (382)
  • 3. Gomez-Herrera (383)
  • 4. Rodriguez (404)
  • 5. Nikles (410)
  • 6. Lama (421)
  • 7. Villanueva (437)
  • 8. Gutierrez (450)
Murcia (ATP) Inizio torneo: 27/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 09:57

Main Draw (cut off: 303 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 95. Carballes Baena
  • 121. Griekspoor
  • 148. Polmans
  • 170. Vilella Martinez
  • 194. Bourgue
  • 195. Horansky
  • 198. Trungelliti
  • 199. Diez
  • 204. Ramanathan
  • 223. Kwiatkowski
  • 239. Collarini
  • 246. Klein
  • 263. De Jong
  • 266. Gimeno Valero
  • 267. Basic
  • 277. Kuhn
  • 278. Cachin
  • 281. Cobolli
  • 296. Furness
  • 297. Barranco Cosano
  • 299. Skatov
  • 302. Ritschard
  • 303. De Loore
Alternates


    Murcia Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:55

    Main Draw (cut off: 387 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 329. Ortega-Olmedo
    • 340. Brancaccio
    • 349. Moreno De Alboran
    • 350. Ocleppo
    • 351. Sanchez Izquierdo
    • 356. Shevchenko
    • 371. Martineau
    • 381. Denolly
    • 385. Nava
    • 387. Durasovic
    Alternates

    • 1. Rybakov (396)
    • 2. Lopez San Mar (398)
    • 3. Orlov (403)
    • 4. Heyman (405)
    Sibiu (ATP) Inizio torneo: 27/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:52

    Main Draw (cut off: 276 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    • 100. Travaglia
    • 108. Albot
    • 120. Dzumhur
    • 126. O
    • 134. Hanfmann
    • 138. Molcan
    • 164. Nagal
    • 169. Huesler
    • 177. Petrovic
    • 179. Rola
    • 182. Kolar
    • 185. Kokkinakis
    • 192. Lehecka
    • 202. Kopriva
    • 206. Clarke
    • 212. Marterer
    • 225. Copil
    • 236. Rosol
    • 247. Serdarusic
    • 257. Ajdukovic
    • 259. Tseng
    • 269. Sachko
    • 276. Jaziri
    Alternates

    • 1. Agamenone (291)
    • 2. Bonadio (307)
    • 3. Blancaneaux (314)
    • 4. Miedler (315)
    • 5. Geerts (316)
    Sibiu Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:52

    Main Draw (cut off: 342 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

    • 291. Agamenone
    • 307. Bonadio
    • 314. Blancaneaux
    • 315. Miedler
    • 318. Sels
    • 323. Forejtek
    • 327. Erler
    • 332. Vatutin
    • 337. Jianu
    • 342. Forti
    Alternates

    • 1. Dougaz (344)
    • 2. Ignatik (377)
    • 3. Heller (380)
    • 4. Oliel (390)
    • 5. Yevseyev (392)
    • 6. Orlov (403)
    • 7. Heyman (405)
    • 8. Krutykh (406)
    •  