Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Orleans, Sibiu, Lisbona, Lima, Murcia: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
22/09/2021 12:30 Nessun commento
ORLEANS , France (IH) /125 (€), 32 Draw 16D, 16Q
LISBON , Portugal (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LIMA , Peru (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
MURCIA , Spain (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
SIBIU , Romania (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
Orléans (ATP) Inizio torneo: 27/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:53
Main Draw (cut off: 168 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 79. Gasquet
- 83. Rinderknech
- 90. Vesely
- 94. Bonzi
- 96. Berankis
- 97. Lopez
- 103. Simon
- 104. Herbert
- 111. Gombos
- 125. Novak
- 129. Kukushkin
- 130. Laaksonen
- 132. Verdasco
- 133. Pouille
- 136. Barrere
- 144. Otte
- 145. Rune
- 149. Sousa
- 150. Hoang
- 162. Tabilo
- 163. Safiullin
- 167. Ymer
- 168. Ofner
-
Alternates
- 1. Safwat (176)
- 2. Halys (183)
-
Orléans Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:53
Main Draw (cut off: 252 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 189. Couacaud
- 209. Masur
- 213. Marcora
- 222. Bemelmans
- 227. Stakhovsky
- 230. Schnur
- 234. Janvier
- 241. Grenier
- 242. Moraing
- 252. Kamke
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Van Rijthoven (261)
- 2. Viola (270)
- 3. Gabashvili (271)
- 4. Kuznetsov (280)
- 5. Bachinger (282)
-
Lisbon (ATP) Inizio torneo: 27/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:53
Main Draw (cut off: 290 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 93. Monteiro
- 109. Daniel
- 122. Martin
- 127. Gaston
- 158. Stebe
- 160. Milojevic
- 171. Giannessi
- 180. Ferreira Silva
- 193. Popko
- 196. Muller
- 231. Haase
- 232. Elias
- 238. Giustino
- 243. Domingues
- 244. Pellegrino
- 248. Lestienne
- 251. Zeppieri
- 260. Lamasine
- 260. Cagnina
- 264. Cid Subervi
- 283. Borges
- 284. Harrison
- 290. Benchetrit
-
Alternates
- 1. Arnaboldi (300)
- 2. Blancaneaux (314)
- 3. Miedler (315)
Lisbon Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:53
Main Draw (cut off: 369 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 317. Vrbensky
- 328. Zekic
- 331. Peniston
- 333. Svrcina
- 333. Vanneste
- 335. Bellucci
- 347. Kirkin
- 353. Donati
- 354. Uchida
- 369. Molleker
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Heller (380)
- 2. Bega (384)
- 3. Orlov (403)
- 4. Heyman (405)
- 5. Ejupovic (407)
-
Lima (ATP) Inizio torneo: 27/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:54
Main Draw (cut off: 301 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 80. Bagnis
- 106. Altmaier
- 107. Cerundolo
- 124. Varillas
- 135. Cerundolo
- 137. Dellien
- 142. Etcheverry
- 153. Londero
- 155. Baez
- 172. Barrios Vera
- 203. Andreozzi
- 215. Olivo
- 246. Melzer
- 249. Ugo Carabelli
- 254. Ficovich
- 262. Mena
- 268. Tirante
- 288. Krstin
- 289. Kicker
- 294. Quiroz
- 295. Menendez-Maceiras
- 298. Lenz
- 301. Mejia
-
Alternates
- 1. Oliveira (303)
- 2. Sakamoto (326)
- 3. Pucinelli De (334)
- 4. Dougaz (344)
-
-
Lima Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:54
Main Draw (cut off: 374 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 303. Oliveira
- 326. Sakamoto
- 334. Pucinelli De Almeida
- 345. Casanova
- 352. Chappell
- 353. Olivieri
- 362. Catarina
- 365. Hardt
- 372. Kelly
- 374. Esteve Lobato
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Alvarez (376)
- 2. Roca Batalla (382)
- 3. Gomez-Herrera (383)
- 4. Rodriguez (404)
- 5. Nikles (410)
- 6. Lama (421)
- 7. Villanueva (437)
- 8. Gutierrez (450)
-
Murcia (ATP) Inizio torneo: 27/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 09:57
Main Draw (cut off: 303 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 95. Carballes Baena
- 121. Griekspoor
- 148. Polmans
- 170. Vilella Martinez
- 194. Bourgue
- 195. Horansky
- 198. Trungelliti
- 199. Diez
- 204. Ramanathan
- 223. Kwiatkowski
- 239. Collarini
- 246. Klein
- 263. De Jong
- 266. Gimeno Valero
- 267. Basic
- 277. Kuhn
- 278. Cachin
- 281. Cobolli
- 296. Furness
- 297. Barranco Cosano
- 299. Skatov
- 302. Ritschard
- 303. De Loore
-
Alternates
Murcia Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:55
Main Draw (cut off: 387 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 329. Ortega-Olmedo
- 340. Brancaccio
- 349. Moreno De Alboran
- 350. Ocleppo
- 351. Sanchez Izquierdo
- 356. Shevchenko
- 371. Martineau
- 381. Denolly
- 385. Nava
- 387. Durasovic
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Rybakov (396)
- 2. Lopez San Mar (398)
- 3. Orlov (403)
- 4. Heyman (405)
-
-
Sibiu (ATP) Inizio torneo: 27/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:52
Main Draw (cut off: 276 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 100. Travaglia
- 108. Albot
- 120. Dzumhur
- 126. O
- 134. Hanfmann
- 138. Molcan
- 164. Nagal
- 169. Huesler
- 177. Petrovic
- 179. Rola
- 182. Kolar
- 185. Kokkinakis
- 192. Lehecka
- 202. Kopriva
- 206. Clarke
- 212. Marterer
- 225. Copil
- 236. Rosol
- 247. Serdarusic
- 257. Ajdukovic
- 259. Tseng
- 269. Sachko
- 276. Jaziri
-
Alternates
- 1. Agamenone (291)
- 2. Bonadio (307)
- 3. Blancaneaux (314)
- 4. Miedler (315)
- 5. Geerts (316)
-
Sibiu Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/09/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 22/09/2021 12:52
Main Draw (cut off: 342 - Data entry list: 22/09/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 291. Agamenone
- 307. Bonadio
- 314. Blancaneaux
- 315. Miedler
- 318. Sels
- 323. Forejtek
- 327. Erler
- 332. Vatutin
- 337. Jianu
- 342. Forti
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Dougaz (344)
- 2. Ignatik (377)
- 3. Heller (380)
- 4. Oliel (390)
- 5. Yevseyev (392)
- 6. Orlov (403)
- 7. Heyman (405)
- 8. Krutykh (406)
-
