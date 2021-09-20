ATP 250 Nur Sultan e Metz: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo 3 azzurri (LIVE)

Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

20/09/2021 06:21 2 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego nella foto
KAZ ATP 250 Nur-Sultan (Kazakistan) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. Matthew Ebden AUS vs [8] Dmitry Popko KAZ

ATP ATP Nur-Sultan
Ebden M.
6
3
4
Popko D.
3
6
6
Vincitore: Popko D.
2. [3] Marc Polmans AUS vs [Alt] Denis Yevseyev KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Andreas Seppi ITA vs [WC] Timofey Skatov KAZ (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Fernando Verdasco ESP vs Miomir Kecmanovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [7] Laslo Djere SRB vs Daniel Elahi Galan COL (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. [2] Maxime Cressy USA vs [7] Elias Ymer SWE
ATP ATP Nur-Sultan
Cressy M.
3
6
4
Ymer E.
6
4
6
Vincitore: Ymer E.
2. [4] Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs Pavel Kotov RUS

ATP ATP Nur-Sultan
Donskoy E.
30
1
Kotov P.
15
0
3. Jiri Vesely CZE vs Jaume Munar ESP (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



FRA ATP 250 Metz (Francia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento (al coperto)

Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Brayden Schnur CAN vs [WC] Harold Mayot FRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs Alexandre Muller FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Lorenzo Sonego ITA vs Marton Fucsovics HUN (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Gregoire Barrere FRA vs Vasek Pospisil CAN (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [8] Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO vs Gianluca Mager ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Peter Gojowczyk GER vs [6] Antoine Hoang FRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Philipp Kohlschreiber GER vs [5] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Hugo Nys MON / Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs [4] Luke Saville AUS / John-Patrick Smith AUS (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Ivan Sabanov CRO / Matej Sabanov CRO vs [WC] Dan Added FRA / Ugo Humbert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

lesser 20-09-2021 09:13

passa seppi con più probabilità,altri due hanno due bei avversari

 2
Givaldo Barbosa (Guest) 20-09-2021 07:53

Io non ho ancora capito se Mager sia più da terra o da veloce.
Se qualcuno vuole aiutarmi.
Ringraziando in anticipo.

 1
