ATP 250 Nur Sultan e Metz: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo 3 azzurri (LIVE)

ATP 250 Nur-Sultan (Kazakistan) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. Matthew Ebden vs [8] Dmitry Popko
2. [3] Marc Polmans vs [Alt] Denis Yevseyev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Andreas Seppi vs [WC] Timofey Skatov (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Fernando Verdasco vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [7] Laslo Djere vs Daniel Elahi Galan (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. [2] Maxime Cressy
vs [7] Elias Ymer
2. [4] Evgeny Donskoy vs Pavel Kotov
3. Jiri Vesely vs Jaume Munar (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Metz (Francia) – TD Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento (al coperto)
Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Brayden Schnur
vs [WC] Harold Mayot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Alexandre Muller
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Lorenzo Sonego vs Marton Fucsovics (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Gregoire Barrere vs Vasek Pospisil (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [8] Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Gianluca Mager
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Peter Gojowczyk
vs [6] Antoine Hoang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Philipp Kohlschreiber vs [5] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Hugo Nys / Arthur Rinderknech vs [4] Luke Saville / John-Patrick Smith (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov vs [WC] Dan Added / Ugo Humbert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2 commenti
passa seppi con più probabilità,altri due hanno due bei avversari
Io non ho ancora capito se Mager sia più da terra o da veloce.
Se qualcuno vuole aiutarmi.
Ringraziando in anticipo.