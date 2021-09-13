Challenger Stettino, Rennes, Istanbul, Cary e Quito: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo 5 azzurri (LIVE)

Marco Cecchinato nella foto
CHALLENGER Istanbul 2 (Turchia) – TD Qualificazione- 1° Turno Md, cemento
Centre court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Geoffrey Blancaneaux
vs [7] Christopher Heyman
CH CH Istanbul II
Blancaneaux G.
6
6
Vincitore: Heyman C.
Heyman C.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Heyman C.
2. Andrey Kuznetsov vs [6] Evgeny Donskoy (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH CH Istanbul II
Kuznetsov An.
7
6
Vincitore: Donskoy E.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
3. Borna Gojo vs [3] Daniel Elahi Galan
CH CH Istanbul II
Gojo B.
Galan D.•
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Gojo B.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Gojo B.
4. Chun-hsin Tseng vs Roberto Marcora
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [2] Adrian Andreev vs Laurent Lokoli
CH CH Istanbul II
Andreev A.
Vincitore: Lokoli L.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Andreev A.
2. [WC] Sarp Agabigun vs Hugo Grenier (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH CH Istanbul II
Agabigun S.
Vincitore: Grenier H.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Agabigun S.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Grenier H.
3. Evgenii Tiurnev vs Evgeny Karlovskiy
CH CH Istanbul II
Tyurnev E.
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [3] Nick Chappell vs [5] Alexander Shevchenko
CH CH Istanbul II
Chappell N.
Vincitore: Chappell N.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Chappell N.
2. Aldin Setkic vs [8] Elmar Ejupovic
CH CH Istanbul II
Setkic A.
Vincitore: Setkic A.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
CHALLENGER Rennes (Francia) – TD Qualificazione- 1° Turno Md, cemento (al coperto)
Court Central Le Liberté – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Clement Chidekh
vs [5] Dan Added
CH CH Rennes
Chidekh C.
Vincitore: Chidekh C.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Chidekh C.
2. [4] Calvin Hemery vs Kenny De Schepper
CH CH Rennes
Hemery C.
Vincitore: Hemery C.
3. [1] Manuel Guinard vs [8] Mats Rosenkranz (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH CH Rennes
Guinard M.
Vincitore: Guinard M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Rosenkranz M.
4. Go Soeda vs Tristan Lamasine
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Yannick Maden vs [5/WC] Andy Murray (non prima ore: 18:45)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] Richard Gasquet vs [WC] Kyrian Jacquet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Francoise Savatier – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [2] Alessandro Bega vs [7] Titouan Droguet
CH CH Rennes
Bega A.
Vincitore: Bega A.
CHALLENGER Szczecin (Polonia) – TD Qualificazione- 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [8] Stefano Travaglia vs Sumit Nagal
CH CH Szczecin
Travaglia S.•
2. Dennis Novak vs [4] Marco Cecchinato (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Pawel Cias vs Vit Kopriva (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Carlos Taberner vs [2] Pablo Andujar (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Jesper De Jong vs [7] Alex Rybakov
CH CH Szczecin
De Jong J.
Vincitore: Rybakov A.
2. [2] Vitaliy Sachko vs [8/Alt] Bogdan Bobrov
CH CH Szczecin
Sachko V.
3. [WC] Daniel Michalski vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Taro Daniel vs Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Alexey Vatutin vs [WC] Maciej Rajski
CH CH Szczecin
Vatutin A.
Vincitore: Vatutin A.
2. [3] Nicola Kuhn vs [6] Matteo Martineau
CH CH Szczecin
Kuhn N.
3. Steven Diez vs [6] Thiago Monteiro (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Cary 2 (USA) – TD Qualificazione- 1° Turno Md, cemento
Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Gijs Brouwer
vs Rinky Hijikata
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [3] Alexis Galarneau vs [5] Alexander Sarkissian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Salvatore Caruso vs Christian Harrison (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Mitchell Krueger vs Jason Kubler (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Donald Young vs [2] Denis Kudla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Aleksandar Kovacevic
vs [8] Strong Kirchheimer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. JC Aragone vs Mikael Torpegaard (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Michael Redlicki vs Aleksandar Vukic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Shintaro Mochizuki vs Evan Song
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Max Purcell vs [4] Alex Bolt (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Nicolas Mejia vs Dayne Kelly
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Quito (Ecuador) – TD Qualificazione- 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
Estadio – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Alejandro Gomez
vs [WC] Mario Adre Galarraga
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Gian Carlos Rodriguez vs [2] Emilio Gomez (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Matthieu Perchicot vs [WC] Cayetano March
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [8] Roberto Quiroz vs Diego Hidalgo (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Christian Langmo vs [WC] Jorge Ruiz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Matias Zukas vs Cristian Rodriguez (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs Oriol Roca Batalla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 8 – Ora italiana: 17:00
1. [1] Alexis Gautier vs Alejandro Mendoza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Luca Castelnuovo vs [WC] Hugo Minda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Travaglia deve rendersi dei rischi per chiudere i punti in pochi scambi.
Nagal cerca di allungare lo scambio e deve rischiare sul proprio servizio per evitare di essere attaccato.
Ne è uscito fuori un match con diversi punti ben giocati, ma anche con molti errori.
Penso arrivi alle quali di Indian Wells.
Con Nishikori sembrava che la condizione fosse in risalita, speriamo che arrivi qualche risultato.
Quando vuole Travglia gioca veramente bene, peccato la tenuta mentale…
Io tifo Bega.
Tra poco Agamenone sarà il 14° giocatore italiano in classifica ATP… Niente male per uno che a gennaio giocava gli ITF… Ha davvero dello straordinario questo ragazzo
Ho visto che Caruso allunga la trasferta statunitense facendosi questo Challenger, il prossimo e il 250 di San Diego (qui però farà il coast to coast). Speriamo si sblocchi un pò