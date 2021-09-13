Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Stettino, Rennes, Istanbul, Cary e Quito: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo 5 azzurri (LIVE)

13/09/2021 10:47 6 commenti
Marco Cecchinato nella foto
TUR CHALLENGER Istanbul 2 (Turchia) – TD Qualificazione- 1° Turno Md, cementoto

Centre court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs [7] Christopher Heyman BEL
CH CH Istanbul II
Blancaneaux G.
4
4
Heyman C.
6
6
Vincitore: Heyman C.
Mostra dettagli

2. Andrey Kuznetsov RUS vs [6] Evgeny Donskoy RUS (non prima ore: 11:00)

CH CH Istanbul II
Kuznetsov An.
6
1
Donskoy E.
7
6
Vincitore: Donskoy E.
Mostra dettagli

3. Borna Gojo CRO vs [3] Daniel Elahi Galan COL

CH CH Istanbul II
Gojo B.
0
6
3
3
Galan D.
0
4
6
0
Mostra dettagli

4. Chun-hsin Tseng TPE vs Roberto Marcora ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [2] Adrian Andreev BUL vs Laurent Lokoli FRA

CH CH Istanbul II
Andreev A.
1
4
Lokoli L.
6
6
Vincitore: Lokoli L.
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Sarp Agabigun TUR vs Hugo Grenier FRA (non prima ore: 11:00)

CH CH Istanbul II
Agabigun S.
4
6
4
Grenier H.
6
3
6
Vincitore: Grenier H.
Mostra dettagli

3. Evgenii Tiurnev RUS vs Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

CH CH Istanbul II
Tyurnev E.
0
5
2
Karlovskiy E.
0
7
2
Mostra dettagli


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [3] Nick Chappell USA vs [5] Alexander Shevchenko RUS

CH CH Istanbul II
Chappell N.
6
6
Shevchenko A.
4
2
Vincitore: Chappell N.
Mostra dettagli

2. Aldin Setkic BIH vs [8] Elmar Ejupovic GER

CH CH Istanbul II
Setkic A.
7
6
6
Ejupovic E.
6
7
3
Vincitore: Setkic A.
Mostra dettagli




FRA CHALLENGER Rennes (Francia) – TD Qualificazione- 1° Turno Md, cemento (al coperto)

Court Central Le Liberté – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Clement Chidekh FRA vs [5] Dan Added FRA
CH CH Rennes
Chidekh C.
6
6
Added D.
1
1
Vincitore: Chidekh C.
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Calvin Hemery FRA vs Kenny De Schepper FRA

CH CH Rennes
Hemery C.
6
7
De Schepper K.
4
5
Vincitore: Hemery C.
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Manuel Guinard FRA vs [8] Mats Rosenkranz GER (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH CH Rennes
Guinard M.
6
6
Rosenkranz M.
2
3
Vincitore: Guinard M.
Mostra dettagli

4. Go Soeda JPN vs Tristan Lamasine FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Yannick Maden GER vs [5/WC] Andy Murray GBR (non prima ore: 18:45)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Richard Gasquet FRA vs [WC] Kyrian Jacquet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court Francoise Savatier – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [2] Alessandro Bega ITA vs [7] Titouan Droguet FRA

CH CH Rennes
Bega A.
6
5
6
Droguet T.
2
7
4
Vincitore: Bega A.
Mostra dettagli



POL CHALLENGER Szczecin (Polonia) – TD Qualificazione- 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [8] Stefano Travaglia ITA vs Sumit Nagal IND

CH CH Szczecin
Travaglia S.
40
3
6
5
Nagal S.
0
6
1
4
Mostra dettagli

2. Dennis Novak AUT vs [4] Marco Cecchinato ITA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Pawel Cias POL vs Vit Kopriva CZE (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Carlos Taberner ESP vs [2] Pablo Andujar ESP (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Jesper De Jong NED vs [7] Alex Rybakov USA

CH CH Szczecin
De Jong J.
6
3
2
Rybakov A.
3
6
6
Vincitore: Rybakov A.
Mostra dettagli

2. [2] Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs [8/Alt] Bogdan Bobrov RUS

CH CH Szczecin
Sachko V.
0
4
6
0
Bobrov B.
40
6
3
2
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Daniel Michalski POL vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Taro Daniel JPN vs Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Alexey Vatutin RUS vs [WC] Maciej Rajski POL

CH CH Szczecin
Vatutin A.
5
6
6
Rajski M.
7
3
4
Vincitore: Vatutin A.
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Nicola Kuhn ESP vs [6] Matteo Martineau FRA

CH CH Szczecin
Kuhn N.
30
4
Martineau M.
30
3
Mostra dettagli

3. Steven Diez CAN vs [6] Thiago Monteiro BRA (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



USA CHALLENGER Cary 2 (USA) – TD Qualificazione- 1° Turno Md, cemento

Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Gijs Brouwer NED vs Rinky Hijikata AUS
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [3] Alexis Galarneau CAN vs [5] Alexander Sarkissian USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Salvatore Caruso ITA vs Christian Harrison USA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Mitchell Krueger USA vs Jason Kubler AUS (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Donald Young USA vs [2] Denis Kudla USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 15 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs [8] Strong Kirchheimer USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. JC Aragone USA vs Mikael Torpegaard DEN (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Michael Redlicki USA vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Shintaro Mochizuki JPN vs Evan Song USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Max Purcell AUS vs [4] Alex Bolt AUS (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nicolas Mejia COL vs Dayne Kelly AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ECU CHALLENGER Quito (Ecuador) – TD Qualificazione- 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Estadio – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Alejandro Gomez COL vs [WC] Mario Adre Galarraga ECU
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Gian Carlos Rodriguez ECU vs [2] Emilio Gomez ECU (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Matthieu Perchicot FRA vs [WC] Cayetano March ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [8] Roberto Quiroz ECU vs Diego Hidalgo ECU (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Christian Langmo USA vs [WC] Jorge Ruiz ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Matias Zukas ARG vs Cristian Rodriguez COL (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG vs Oriol Roca Batalla ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 8 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Alexis Gautier FRA vs Alejandro Mendoza BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Luca Castelnuovo SUI vs [WC] Hugo Minda ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6 commenti

gisva 13-09-2021 14:56

Scritto da Dario Daneluz
Quando vuole Travglia gioca veramente bene, peccato la tenuta mentale…

Travaglia deve rendersi dei rischi per chiudere i punti in pochi scambi.
Nagal cerca di allungare lo scambio e deve rischiare sul proprio servizio per evitare di essere attaccato.
Ne è uscito fuori un match con diversi punti ben giocati, ma anche con molti errori.

gisva 13-09-2021 14:40

Scritto da me-cir te no
Ho visto che Caruso allunga la trasferta statunitense facendosi questo Challenger, il prossimo e il 250 di San Diego (qui però farà il coast to coast). Speriamo si sblocchi un pò

Penso arrivi alle quali di Indian Wells.
Con Nishikori sembrava che la condizione fosse in risalita, speriamo che arrivi qualche risultato.

Dario Daneluz (Guest) 13-09-2021 14:18

Quando vuole Travglia gioca veramente bene, peccato la tenuta mentale…

Muddy Waters (Guest) 13-09-2021 14:13

Io tifo Bega.

Brisbane (Guest) 13-09-2021 11:32

Tra poco Agamenone sarà il 14° giocatore italiano in classifica ATP… Niente male per uno che a gennaio giocava gli ITF… Ha davvero dello straordinario questo ragazzo

me-cir te no 13-09-2021 11:13

Ho visto che Caruso allunga la trasferta statunitense facendosi questo Challenger, il prossimo e il 250 di San Diego (qui però farà il coast to coast). Speriamo si sblocchi un pò

