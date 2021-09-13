Us Open Grand Slam | hard | $57.500.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Best ranking per Matteo Berrettini e Jannik Sinner
13/09/2021 09:37 12 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (13-09-2021)
7
Best: 7
▲
1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
5173
Punti
25
Tornei
14
Best: 14
▲
2
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2895
Punti
43
Tornei
24
Best: 23
▼
-1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
2097
Punti
38
Tornei
32
Best: 9
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1744
Punti
32
Tornei
57
Best: 57
▲
3
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
1108
Punti
52
Tornei
66
Best: 66
▲
5
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
990
Punti
45
Tornei
84
Best: 16
▼
-3
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
896
Punti
41
Tornei
88
Best: 18
▲
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
868
Punti
39
Tornei
99
Best: 60
▲
1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
766
Punti
50
Tornei
125
Best: 76
▼
-12
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
634
Punti
44
Tornei
157
Best: 124
▲
2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
461
Punti
61
Tornei
174
Best: 84
▼
-3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
411
Punti
39
Tornei
206
Best: 150
▲
7
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
327
Punti
52
Tornei
210
Best: 209
▲
43
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
320
Punti
46
Tornei
227
Best: 70
▼
-16
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
291
Punti
34
Tornei
229
Best: 127
▲
9
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
286
Punti
60
Tornei
230
Best: 230
▲
61
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
286
Punti
33
Tornei
234
Best: 33
▼
-47
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
282
Punti
50
Tornei
238
Best: 234
▲
6
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
275
Punti
51
Tornei
249
Best: 249
▲
2
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
261
Punti
40
Tornei
264
Best: 264
▲
17
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
239
Punti
24
Tornei
286
Best: 153
▲
14
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
199
Punti
47
Tornei
294
Best: 118
▼
-24
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
191
Punti
51
Tornei
304
Best: 263
▲
3
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
174
Punti
62
Tornei
315
Best: 278
▲
43
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
161
Punti
26
Tornei
330
Best: 270
▲
10
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
149
Punti
56
Tornei
331
Best: 144
▼
-12
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
148
Punti
35
Tornei
332
Best: 332
▲
10
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
148
Punti
47
Tornei
352
Best: 309
▼
-2
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
130
Punti
39
Tornei
364
Best: 152
--
0
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
123
Punti
38
Tornei
386
Best: 259
▼
-2
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
113
Punti
54
Tornei
408
Best: 100
▲
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
103
Punti
32
Tornei
436
Best: 436
▲
8
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
89
Punti
44
Tornei
441
Best: 389
▲
6
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
87
Punti
43
Tornei
450
Best: 355
▲
12
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
85
Punti
51
Tornei
486
Best: 375
▲
2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
75
Punti
20
Tornei
500
Best: 500
▲
81
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
70
Punti
18
Tornei
529
Best: 142
▼
-17
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
65
Punti
22
Tornei
530
Best: 530
▲
6
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
65
Punti
26
Tornei
531
Best: 531
▲
4
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
65
Punti
27
Tornei
534
Best: 469
▼
-1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
64
Punti
43
Tornei
546
Best: 546
▲
16
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
61
Punti
32
Tornei
549
Best: 549
▲
12
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
61
Punti
46
Tornei
558
Best: 558
▲
8
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
58
Punti
30
Tornei
577
Best: 404
▲
2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
55
Punti
36
Tornei
609
Best: 355
▼
-18
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
49
Punti
40
Tornei
619
Best: 282
▲
3
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
47
Punti
47
Tornei
633
Best: 301
▲
2
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
44
Punti
35
Tornei
634
Best: 462
▲
3
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
44
Punti
37
Tornei
638
Best: 489
▼
-6
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
43
Punti
48
Tornei
641
Best: 641
▲
8
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
42
Punti
24
Tornei
642
Best: 327
▲
26
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
42
Punti
25
Tornei
652
Best: 652
▲
25
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
41
Punti
23
Tornei
668
Best: 564
▼
-8
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
39
Punti
42
Tornei
669
Best: 593
▼
-2
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
39
Punti
43
Tornei
675
Best: 569
▲
4
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
37
Punti
32
Tornei
703
Best: 671
▲
2
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
33
Punti
20
Tornei
705
Best: 702
▲
1
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
33
Punti
26
Tornei
716
Best: 354
▼
-7
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
32
Punti
31
Tornei
736
Best: 682
▼
-42
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
30
Punti
41
Tornei
748
Best: 455
▼
-27
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
29
Punti
50
Tornei
758
Best: 159
--
0
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
27
Punti
11
Tornei
775
Best: 628
▲
75
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
26
Punti
22
Tornei
793
Best: 704
▲
2
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
25
Punti
32
Tornei
804
Best: 804
▲
7
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
24
Punti
27
Tornei
828
Best: 799
▼
-15
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
22
Punti
26
Tornei
833
Best: 633
▼
-108
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
22
Punti
32
Tornei
837
Best: 292
▲
5
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
21
Punti
15
Tornei
849
Best: 568
▲
6
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
21
Punti
31
Tornei
855
Best: 728
▲
4
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
20
Punti
10
Tornei
885
Best: 885
▲
63
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
18
Punti
19
Tornei
889
Best: 723
▲
2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
18
Punti
21
Tornei
892
Best: 465
▲
16
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
18
Punti
24
Tornei
900
Best: 900
▲
7
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
17
Punti
20
Tornei
904
Best: 36
▲
14
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
16
Punti
3
Tornei
919
Best: 874
▲
11
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
16
Punti
25
Tornei
921
Best: 793
▼
-24
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
16
Punti
26
Tornei
923
Best: 397
▲
13
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
16
Punti
28
Tornei
930
Best: 522
▼
-7
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
15
Punti
12
Tornei
964
Best: 954
▲
4
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
14
Punti
21
Tornei
966
Best: 943
▲
5
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
14
Punti
24
Tornei
972
Best: 972
▲
486
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
13
Punti
6
Tornei
974
Best: 974
▲
5
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
13
Punti
7
Tornei
986
Best: 983
▲
4
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
13
Punti
16
Tornei
994
Best: 715
▼
-19
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
13
Punti
25
Tornei
1049
Best: 375
▲
3
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
10
Punti
11
Tornei
1071
Best: 1052
▲
38
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
10
Punti
23
Tornei
1082
Best: 1082
▲
2
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
9
Punti
5
Tornei
1100
Best: 1082
▲
2
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1122
Best: 1122
▲
248
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 0
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1123
Best: 1123
▲
2
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1126
Best: 1101
▲
2
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1133
Best: 1111
▲
4
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1162
Best: 842
▲
5
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1164
Best: 883
▲
5
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1169
Best: 933
▲
5
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1181
Best: 1181
▲
52
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1209
Best: 1209
▲
48
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1214
Best: 1214
▲
55
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1225
Best: 1225
▲
66
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1227
Best: 1087
▲
1
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1270
Best: 1270
▲
168
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1290
Best: 1290
▲
6
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1337
Best: 1337
▲
9
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1356
Best: 1187
▼
-65
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1356
Best: 1356
▲
115
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1364
Best: 1313
▼
-10
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1390
Best: 763
▼
-86
Domenico Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1432
Best: 1432
▲
417
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1447
Best: 1181
▲
165
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1461
Best: 1148
▲
15
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1473
Best: 1473
▲
12
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1510
Best: 1510
▲
12
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1513
Best: 445
▲
19
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1522
Best: 873
▲
10
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1522
Best: 1198
▲
14
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1530
Best: 394
▼
-114
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
3
Punti
14
Tornei
1580
Best: 1342
▲
11
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1580
Best: 1578
▲
11
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1602
Best: 1028
▲
10
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1631
Best: 1631
▲
46
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1635
Best: 1495
▲
8
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1635
Best: 1597
▲
8
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1669
Best: 1669
▲
9
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1669
Best: 1614
▼
-26
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1669
Best: 1387
▲
32
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1669
Best: 1380
▲
9
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1669
Best: 1669
▼
-184
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1697
Best: 1697
--
0
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1698
Best: 1698
▲
16
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1717
Best: 1717
▼
-3
Andrea Del Federico
ITA, 24-12-1999
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1717
Best: 1530
▲
12
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1746
Best: 1746
▲
7
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
2
Punti
12
Tornei
1758
Best: 1415
▲
12
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1758
Best: 1580
▲
12
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1758
Best: 1758
▲
91
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 27-07-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1758
Best: 300
▲
12
Claudio Grassi
ITA, 25-07-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1831
Best: 1662
▲
18
Simone Cacciapuoti
ITA, 27-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1831
Best: 1119
▲
18
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1831
Best: 1765
▲
18
Davide Innocenti
ITA, 27-05-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1831
Best: 1831
--
0
Federico Marchetti
ITA, 24-11-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1831
Best: 1831
▲
18
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1831
Best: 1747
▲
18
Augusto Virgili
ITA, 29-06-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1921
Best: 1921
▲
13
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1996
Best: 1184
▲
94
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1996
Best: 1996
▲
10
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1996
Best: 384
▲
10
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1996
Best: 943
▲
10
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1996
Best: 1996
▲
61
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2054
Best: 1851
▲
3
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2054
Best: 299
▼
-583
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2083
Best: 1167
▲
7
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2083
Best: 2083
▲
30
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2083
Best: 1051
▲
46
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2118
Best: 1220
▼
-389
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2118
Best: 1519
▼
-404
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2127
Best: 2127
▲
10
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
1
Punti
9
Tornei
2137
Best: 1292
▲
16
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
1
Punti
10
Tornei
TAG: Italiani, Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini
Scusate non ricordo bene e non sono riuscito a trovare l’informazione precisa… ma per le Finals c’è una sola riserva o sono 2? Grazie…
Per Berrettini il 6 è quasi sicuro entro fine anno, giocandosi il 5 con Rublev.
DreamItalTennis sugli scudi.
Dopo lo slam americano vediamo la classifica a punti delle nazionali, considerando i migliori 10 in classifica della Race, 13.09.2021:
USA 9336 ITALIA 11666 SPAGNA 11852 RUSSIA14271 SERBIA11305
Opelka 1460 Berrett 3955 Nadal 2985 Medved 6380 Djok 8370
Isner 1260 Sinner 2255 Carreno 1730 Rublev 4030 Djere 810
Korda 1145 Sonego 1330 Agut 1585 Karats 1895 Krajnov 800
Tiafoe 992 Fognini 1015 Alcaraz 1264 Khacha 1130 Lajovic 725
McDonald 991 Musetti 856 Fokina 1010 Safiul 192 Kecmanov445
Brooksby 877 Ceck 606 RamosVin 910 Kuznet 177 Milojev 289
Fritz 870 Mager 518 Martinez 655 Donskoy 151 Troicki 132
Nakashima641 Seppi 428 Carballes 611 Kotov 110 Zekic 115
Paul 605 Travaglia421 Munar 586 Tiurnev 104 Krstin 79
Giron 535 Gaio 282 MirallesZ 516 Shevchen102 Petrovic 40
ricapitolando:
1. RUSSIA 14271
2. SPAGNA 11806
3. ITALIA 11666
4. SERBIA 11305
5. USA 9336
seguono su calcoli sommari Germania, Argentina e Francia.
Il ranking purtroppo mostra ancora i residui del congelamento.
Nella race i miglioramenti sono spesso più evidenti, soprattutto nei più giovani dei nostri.
Questa e” la classifica di lunedi 13 settembre! E godiamoci il momento per cui Mager e” al suo b.r. al numero 66 del mondo!
Poi da oggi ,se vuoi divertirti , esiste la classifica LIVE.Ma ,a me risulta , che Mager perda 65 punti e non 80 e vada alla posizione 78 del ranking live con 925 punti.
Il nostro Franco Agamenone scarta invece in questa settimana 4 punti e potrebbe perdere qualche posizione.
Ma Sinner non era in crisi e non stava regredendo ?
Sapete cos’è tutto sto parlottare di una cosa che chiamano coronavirus ? Non l’ho mai capito …
Mager questa settimana perderà 80 punti del challenger di Biella 2019 e scenderà di minimo 12 posizioni.
Moroni e Zeppieri potrebbero guadagnare 2-3-4 posizioni amche non giocando, Cobolli piú difficile e al max 2, Agamenone no
Sono notizie più rilevanti del nuovo best ranking che fa salire Berrettini al secondo miglior risultato di sempre fra gli italiani e di quello che rafforza il sesto posto assoluto di Sinner nella stessa classifica all time, vero?
Berrettini dista 642 punti da Nadal. Sarebbe interessante sapere quanti ne perderà Rafa che ha concluso la stagione e quanti potrebbe guadagnarne Matteo. Direi che è n. 6 virtuale o mi sbaglio?
anche di Musetti e Mager
Beh,
si poteva far notare i +43 di Moroni e Vavassori e il +61 di Agamenone…
Best ranking anche per Musetti (che solo settimana scorsa alcuni utenti avevano previsto avrebbe avuto una “classifica da future” a fine anno…) e per Mager.
Continuo a pensare sia un anno pazzesco.
Un italiano settimo in classifica e quasi già qualificato alle Finals, uno in lotta per un SECONDO posto alle Finals, e nella Race sono addirittura in cinque nei primi cinquanta al mondo.
Senza contare che con i vari Zeppieri, Cobolli, Forti (citati non a caso, sono altri tre best ranking settimanali, con Moroni che lo ha sfiorato) stanno arrivando anche importanti ricamb ida dietro.
E sottolineo un ottavo (sic) best ranking, quello di Agamenone, che è ormai praticamente qualificato per le quali australiane, grandissimo risultato.