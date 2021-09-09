Us Open 2021 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 11 (LIVE)

09/09/2021 16:35 Nessun commento
Risultati dagli Us Open
Risultati dagli Us Open

USA Us Open Grand Slam | Hard | $57.500.000 – Semifinali

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
L. Fernandez CAN vs A. Sabalenka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Raducanu GBR vs M. Sakkari GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
S. Johnson USA / S. Querrey USA vs R. Ram USA / J. Salisbury GBR

Slam Us Open
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
6
4
R. Ram / J. Salisbury [4]
7
6
Vincitore: R. Ram J. Salisbury
Mostra dettagli

J. Peers AUS / F. Polasek SVK vs J. Murray GBR / B. Soares BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ore: 18:00
V. Jimenez Kasintseva AND vs R. Montgomery USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Dmitruk BLR vs P. Marcinko CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Jimenez Kasintseva AND / A. Mintegi Del Olmo ESP vs B. Fruhvirtova CZE / L. Fruhvirtova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Eala PHI / H. Vandewinkel BEL vs E. Coleman USA / M. Sieg USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – Ore: 18:00
S. Houdet FRA vs G. Fernandez ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. De Groot NED vs A. Bernal COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Vink NED vs S. Schroder NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 18:00
J. Kym SUI vs S. Banerjee USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Shang CHN vs P. Bailly BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Kuzuhara USA / M. Poljicak CRO vs V. Lilov USA / P. Privara SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Bielinskyi UKR / P. Nesterov BUL vs M. Dahlberg SWE / L. Maxted GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 18:00
S. Sierra ARG vs E. Kalieva USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Scilipoti SUI vs A. Eala PHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Krueger USA / R. Montgomery USA vs M. Guth GER / J. Middendorf GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Brantmeier USA / E. Kalieva USA vs K. Dmitruk BLR / D. Shnaider RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 18:00
V. Lilov USA vs D. Rincon ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Nesterov BUL vs S. Gueymard Wayenburg FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Westphal FRA / C. Wong HKG vs J. Anthrop USA / B. Kittay USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Godsick USA / E. Quinn USA vs S. Cuenin FRA / S. Gueymard Wayenburg FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 18:00
S. Kunieda JPN vs C. Ratzlaff USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Montjane RSA vs Y. Kamiji JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Sugeno JPN vs D. Wagner USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 18:00
N. Peifer FRA vs A. Hewett GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Van Koot NED vs D. Mathewson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Alcott AUS vs B. Barten USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 18:00
T. Egberink NED vs G. Reid GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Ohtani JPN vs J. Whiley GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Davidson AUS vs A. Lapthorne GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,