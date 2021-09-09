Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 11 (LIVE)

Us Open Grand Slam | Hard | $57.500.000 – Semifinali
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
L. Fernandez vs A. Sabalenka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Raducanu vs M. Sakkari
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
S. Johnson / S. Querrey vs R. Ram / J. Salisbury
Slam Us Open
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
6
4
R. Ram / J. Salisbury [4]
7
6
Vincitore: R. Ram J. Salisbury
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
4-5 → 4-6
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
4-4 → 4-5
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
4-3 → 4-4
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
3-3 → 4-3
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
3-2 → 3-3
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
2-2 → 3-2
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
2-1 → 2-2
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
*-
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
5-5 → 5-6
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
4-5 → 5-5
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
3-3 → 3-4
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
2-2 → 2-3
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
1-2 → 2-2
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
1-1 → 1-2
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Ram / J. Salisbury
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
J. Peers / F. Polasek vs J. Murray / B. Soares
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 18:00
V. Jimenez Kasintseva vs R. Montgomery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Dmitruk vs P. Marcinko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Jimenez Kasintseva / A. Mintegi Del Olmo vs B. Fruhvirtova / L. Fruhvirtova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Eala / H. Vandewinkel vs E. Coleman / M. Sieg
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 18:00
S. Houdet vs G. Fernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. De Groot vs A. Bernal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Vink vs S. Schroder
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 18:00
J. Kym vs S. Banerjee
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Shang vs P. Bailly
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Kuzuhara / M. Poljicak vs V. Lilov / P. Privara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Bielinskyi / P. Nesterov vs M. Dahlberg / L. Maxted
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 18:00
S. Sierra vs E. Kalieva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Scilipoti vs A. Eala
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Krueger / R. Montgomery vs M. Guth / J. Middendorf
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Brantmeier / E. Kalieva vs K. Dmitruk / D. Shnaider
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 18:00
V. Lilov vs D. Rincon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
P. Nesterov vs S. Gueymard Wayenburg
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Westphal / C. Wong vs J. Anthrop / B. Kittay
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Godsick / E. Quinn vs S. Cuenin / S. Gueymard Wayenburg
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 18:00
S. Kunieda vs C. Ratzlaff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Montjane vs Y. Kamiji
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Sugeno vs D. Wagner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 18:00
N. Peifer vs A. Hewett
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Van Koot vs D. Mathewson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Alcott vs B. Barten
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 18:00
T. Egberink vs G. Reid
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Ohtani vs J. Whiley
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Davidson vs A. Lapthorne
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit